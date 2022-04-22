M1 Arrow

4.81
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.9
  • Updated: 4 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade.

Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies do not require using any settings at all. The indicator automatically chooses the settings based on the strategy mode you use in the indicator.

The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator gives a signal only when two market factors combine into one. The indicator calculates waves of a certain range and to confirm the wave the indicator uses analysis by volume.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS AND GREAT BONUS INDICATORS FOR FREE!

Reviews 27
Mohammad Shaan
53
Mohammad Shaan 2026.01.19 05:23 
 

Bought the indicator last year. Took my time to properly test and incorporate with my strategy. Oleg has clearly explained the settings. I trade on M1 with default settings and I am very happy with the results. Thank you Oleg

11360548
118
11360548 2025.06.12 13:57 
 

Very good indicators, Oleg Rodin also provides usage tips

andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.03.31 19:25 
 

hello to all skeptics who do not believe in the power of these tools, I will say this, do not look for the most expensive tools, look for good people and true professionals who do not want to squeeze money out of you, this is one of them, very professional help, they say that snaps never work. check it yourself it does not cost much

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
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5 (1)
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Jodche
516
Jodche 2026.02.02 15:32 
 

Náhodné šípky bez logiky. Nerozumiem, kto dá tomuto výtvoru dobrú recenziu.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.02 15:34
Thank You very much for your great one-star review!:) God Bless you!
Mohammad Shaan
53
Mohammad Shaan 2026.01.19 05:23 
 

Bought the indicator last year. Took my time to properly test and incorporate with my strategy. Oleg has clearly explained the settings. I trade on M1 with default settings and I am very happy with the results. Thank you Oleg

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.01.19 10:25
THANK YOU! I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
11360548
118
11360548 2025.06.12 13:57 
 

Very good indicators, Oleg Rodin also provides usage tips

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.06.15 18:06
My dear friend, I am grateful to you for your kind words! Thank you very much! I am happy to know my indicators have been helpful to you. May SUCCESS in trading always be with you!
andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.03.31 19:25 
 

hello to all skeptics who do not believe in the power of these tools, I will say this, do not look for the most expensive tools, look for good people and true professionals who do not want to squeeze money out of you, this is one of them, very professional help, they say that snaps never work. check it yourself it does not cost much

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.01 12:04
I deeply appreciate your kind words! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many green pips in your trading accounts! May the Forex Market always be at your side!
danmar
2479
danmar 2025.01.09 03:47 
 

I like this M1 Arrow which look simple but even allow to adapt it for more signals and/or more pips to win. With the new parameter (range 2) i ask in private Oleg to have a better understanding and i receive quickly a detailed response with a set of screens with different valor of range 1 and range 2 and it was very very interesting and clear. Thank you for your response and Well Done for these accurate arrows that i use mainly in M1 and M5. It is so nice to have a real answer detailed interesting after buying the product even after some months and it show a real consideration of Oleg for his buyers. Again thanks a lot.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.01.09 14:10
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is always a great pleasure for me assisting you!:) You know I am always happy to help you with anything you may need so feel free to contact me anytime. Also I am glad you like the indicator and the trading methods I teach. I am sure these trading techniques will help you achieve your trading goals. And I wish you great success with your trading!
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.12.14 02:08 
 

Very good indicator

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.14 20:33
THANK YOU for being among my valued customers! And THANK YOU for your trust! I am happy to know my indicator has been helpful to you in trading. And I wish you even greater success with your trading!
Jonathan Vodini
721
Jonathan Vodini 2024.09.16 20:04 
 

My second purchase from this seller, Mr Oleg provided lot of info aside this very well made indicator, the arrows do not repaint and not lagging at all, today i've made some great trades. Glad with the purchase i made one more time, thanks.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.09.16 22:29
Thank You very much for your kind words! I truly believe my trading indicator will help you achieve your trading goals and help you trade with more confidence. I wish you great success with your trading!
Jun Ito
704
Jun Ito 2024.07.27 03:40 
 

This indicator is great, but the bonus indicators you get are also great.

Nerijus1982
484
Nerijus1982 2024.05.17 20:40 
 

I purchased this service and I was amazed by it.The quality of indicator is really good.It is excellent value for money.If you are still thinking is it worth buying,I can definitely say-YES!You won't find anything better for this sort of price.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.05.18 21:03
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! I wish you green pips and profitable trading all the way up to the top of traders! That's a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
Ronaldo
25
Ronaldo 2024.03.21 18:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.03.23 19:18
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! And I truly hope my trading indicator will help you become a better trader and help you achieve your trading goals. It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
Ginola
395
Ginola 2024.03.01 16:26 
 

Hi Oleg. M1 works great. Thank you for the strategies and extra bonus indicators you sent. Also, thank you again for your friendly approach.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.03.04 16:04
Actually THANK YOU for your trust and choosing my services! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you great success with your trading!
Yanddy Lim
154
Yanddy Lim 2024.02.27 12:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.02.27 12:57
It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! THANK YOU for choosing my services! I will do my best to help you succeed in trading!
MoonBurger12
19
MoonBurger12 2024.01.16 15:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.01.16 16:06
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! I truly hope this indicator will help you achieve your trading goals and help you become more successful in trading! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
Indy54
139
Indy54 2023.09.20 19:11 
 

This Indicator is THE BEST INDICATOR EVER PRODUCED! Very Happy with the purchase. Author is very helpful always willing to give his advice and help when needed. M1 ARROW BY OLEG RODIN IS AMAZING!!!!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.09.21 10:11
I am very grateful to you for your super review! Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
clarkrhodes
4443
clarkrhodes 2023.08.31 17:32 
 

I bought three of your indicators — M1, GT Trend M1, and Apollo Striker. They all look very promising. Can you please share with me your trading recommendations and bonus indicators? Many thanks.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.31 17:35
Thank You very much! I will do my best to help you succeed in trading!
Michael Kyburz
289
Michael Kyburz 2023.08.14 13:12 
 

A very good indicator to use along with the Oleg's other fantastic indicators!! This indicator deserves 5 stars, and Oleg's customer service deserves 10 stars. Oleg's customer service is among the very best here on MQL5.com. Oleg was very kind and generous with me. He provided me with many free indicators which work together with this indicator to generate profitable signals. I should mention that I normally do not post indicator reviews. Oleg's amazing indicators and customer service deserve a big shout-out!! Thank you very much Oleg!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.14 21:15
THANK YOU VERY MUCH for such kind words! That's an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you green pips all the way!
AukeyPro
40
AukeyPro 2023.06.22 15:27 
 

Great indicator and great developer, Oleg thank you for all clarifications and for your time

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.06.22 18:36
Actually THANK YOU for being among my valued customers! I wish you great success and green pips all the way!
iamhzn
145
iamhzn 2023.04.14 06:51 
 

A very successful system that avoids a lot of losses from volatile markets. Worth recommending

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.04.14 18:09
Thank you very much for your review! I wish you great success in trading! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my customers!
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2023.03.24 17:05 
 

Another outstanding product that works even with a basic setup. Easy to understand and most importantly functional for any time frame. For me, I recommend it and at the same time the support from the seller. He is TOP.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.03.24 18:56
Thank You Very Much for your positive feedback! May the Forex market always be at your side. I wish you green pips all the way!
Martin Glover
104
Martin Glover 2023.03.11 23:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.03.12 12:00
Thank you very much! Feel free to share your experience anytime. It is a pleasure for me to see you among my customers!
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