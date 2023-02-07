Inside Bar Dashboard

Multicurrency and multi-timeframe indicator Inside Bar (IB). In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. The panel displays the last found Inside Bar (and Mother Bar) pattern, the current price position and the breakout of the levels of the Mother and Inside Bars. You can set the size and color for bars and text in the cells. The indicator can also send notifications when levels are broken. The dashboard highlights Double Inside Bar in a special color. By clicking on a cell with a period, the specified symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner — IB Dashboard.

The key to hide the dashboard from the chart is "D" by default.