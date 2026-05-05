Quant Direction

Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform. Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a Scalper an Intraday or a Swing trader.

 Limited Offer:  From 299$  to 199$ <-- Get Your Copy Today and Take Advantage of this Exclusive Offer

The Real Edge for Traders

The true edge Quant Direction provides is the complete elimination of emotion, screen fatigue, and overthinking. Instead of manually clicking through a dozen charts to find alignment and second-guessing your bias, he engine instantly processes 8 timeframes (from M5 to Monthly) in milliseconds. It tells you exactly who is in control of the market at any given moment, ensuring you are always trading in the direction of the highest probability.


The 3 Dimensions of Market Analysis

The algorithm categorizes the market into three distinct trading dimensions, giving you a complete macroscopic and microscopic view:

  • Scalping Analysis: Captures immediate, fast-paced momentum shifts and lower-timeframe execution points.

  • Intraday Analysis: Identifies the true, underlying daily directional bias.

  • Swing Analysis: Focuses on the heavy macro trends to ensure you never fight the broader institutional flow.


    Exclusive Scoring Engine

    Under the hood, Quant Direction utilizes a heavily guarded, multi-layered scoring system. It evaluates structural trend strength, predictive momentum velocity, and algorithmic price action. Crucially, the engine dynamically filters out choppy, low-volatility ranging conditions, scaling its scores so you are only alerted to high-quality setups.


    Smart Confluence Alert System

    Never stare at the charts waiting for a setup. Quant Direction features a highly customizable, platform-wide alert system, including screen pop-ups and Mobile Push Notifications that triggers based on your exact confluence requirements:

    • 1-D Confluence: Alerts you if any single dimension (Scalp, Intra, or Swing) hits your designated threshold (e.g., 70% Bullish).

    • 2-D Confluence: Alerts you only when two adjacent dimensions align (Scalp + Intraday, or Intraday + Swing) for higher probability trades.

    • 3-D Confluence: The ultimate signal. Alerts you only when all three dimensions align, signaling massive momentum across all timeframes.


      Key Features

      • Dynamic Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive on-chart display providing directional percentage biases (50% to 100% Bearish or Bullish) and plain-English trend strength descriptions.

      • Global Alert Throttle: Built-in timer management ensures you aren't spammed with notifications. Set a global platform interval (e.g., 5 minutes) between alerts.

      • UI Scaling: Fully supports high-resolution monitors with a built-in Scale Factor input to resize the dashboard perfectly.


      Risk Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Quant Direction is an analytical tool provided for informational purposes. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience before making any trading decisions.

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