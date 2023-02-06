Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4

Breaker Blocks ,

Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks

Fair Value Gap, FVG, Invert FVG, IFVG,

&

Belt Hold Pattern,Engulfing Pattern,Piercing Pattern/Dark Cloud Cover Pattern,Morning Star/Evening Star Pattern,Three Star in the South/Deliberation Pattern,Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows Pattern,Three Outside Up/Three Outside Down Pattern,Three Inside Up/Three Inside Down Pattern,Three Line Strike Pattern,Inside Bar Pattern, ICT Bias, ICT Daily Bias, ICT ATR, ICT ADR, ICT Average Daily Range, Scale fix, Liquidity Swings,

Limited time special offer of $49

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.



This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

(MT5 version here)

(If you just want an SMC EA, look here.)

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template





Features

