Market Structure Break Out

5

Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate.

Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August

Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms, helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals).

One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones, giving traders clear insight into key price areas. Additionally, the live back testing feature allows users to review the indicator’s historical performance directly on the chart, offering transparency and confidence in its signals.

How to Claim ?
Click here to download the EA. Please note that this EA only works if you have already purchased the Market Structure Break Out Indicator.

Free Market Structure Breakout EA, which can automatically open trades based on breakout arrows with a fixed lot size and customizable stop loss and take profit levels.

MT5 Version Of Market Structure Break Out Is Here : Visit MT5 Version

Market Structure Break Out : your way to have pure analysis on market waves

This indicator designed to drawing market structure and movement waves, to find out best MSB or Market Structure Break Out , when market has movement and break recent structure it can determine how much factor was this break out, and if its be greater than specific factor it means this break out can be confirmed break out , so you can have 4 important cases in this tool : 

  • Market structure waves 
  • Confirmed structure breakouts, and 
  • Unbroken supply and demand zones.
  • Buy and Sell arrows based on retouch and reconfirmed unbroken supply and demand zones

Long And Short Signal Concept : 

Attach indicator on any time frame or symbol you want, you can see unbroken supply and demand zones, Also MSB lines show where and when market movement succeed to break out recent structure, by these information manual trader can predict next movement, but let we focus on buy and sell signals that this indicator can generate inside unbroken zones, buy entry arrow will generate when price enter inside unbroken demand zone, but it cant break this zone, and price speed going less, as soon as one candle comes out of zone and close out of zone , buy signal will appear and user receive alert for very fresh signals too, we have exactly same scenario for sell arrow inside supply zones, you can find out more about how this concept work in this blog post : Combination of MSB(Market Structure Break Out) And Unbroken Zones

    Conclusion:

    Drawing from my 10 years of experience, I find that analyzing market structure, supply and demand dynamics, and conducting a thorough price analysis are powerful methods for predicting the forex market. I am particularly fond of strategies rooted in purity, and Market Structure Breakout (MSB) stands out as one such strategy. It is evident that markets follow distinct waves, break past patterns, and exhibit respect for significant percentages of unbroken supply and demand zones.

    Reviews 8
    Jayce6942
    141
    Jayce6942 2025.12.02 14:07 
     

    I’m posting a review after testing the Market Structure Breakout indicator. It’s a tool that helps you read the market and make clear, confident decisions when opening a trade. It’s highly accurate, gives you a solid idea of where to place your SL and TP, and most importantly, it doesn’t repaint. As a beginner, it has genuinely helped me improve my trading. I’ve made very good profits with it, and for once, it’s actually quite simple to use! The seller is great and very responsive. I definitely recommend this indicator — it truly deserves 5 stars! Thank you Ashkan !

    sweethomeboy2
    584
    sweethomeboy2 2025.11.01 20:14 
     

    This indicator is more than great — it deserves 5 stars and more. It offers many useful options that truly help in deciding which trades to take and which to avoid. The support team is excellent, always responsive and helpful. Plus, the free gift based on the indicator’s strategies is a fantastic bonus. Highly recommended for any serious trader!

    László Varga
    263
    László Varga 2025.10.31 14:58 
     

    Very nice work, relaible and simply system. I realy like, use for scalp M1-M5, is average 80% good signals.

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    Jayce6942
    141
    Jayce6942 2025.12.02 14:07 
     

    I’m posting a review after testing the Market Structure Breakout indicator. It’s a tool that helps you read the market and make clear, confident decisions when opening a trade. It’s highly accurate, gives you a solid idea of where to place your SL and TP, and most importantly, it doesn’t repaint. As a beginner, it has genuinely helped me improve my trading. I’ve made very good profits with it, and for once, it’s actually quite simple to use! The seller is great and very responsive. I definitely recommend this indicator — it truly deserves 5 stars! Thank you Ashkan !

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52294
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.12.17 05:16
    🙏 Thank you so much for your detailed and positive feedback
    I’m really happy to hear the indicator helped you trade with more confidence and clarity.
    Wishing you continued success in your trading journey
    sweethomeboy2
    584
    sweethomeboy2 2025.11.01 20:14 
     

    This indicator is more than great — it deserves 5 stars and more. It offers many useful options that truly help in deciding which trades to take and which to avoid. The support team is excellent, always responsive and helpful. Plus, the free gift based on the indicator’s strategies is a fantastic bonus. Highly recommended for any serious trader!

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52294
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.11.06 07:41
    Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback and 5-star rating
    I’m really glad you’re enjoying the indicator and finding the features helpful.
    László Varga
    263
    László Varga 2025.10.31 14:58 
     

    Very nice work, relaible and simply system. I realy like, use for scalp M1-M5, is average 80% good signals.

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52294
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.10.31 15:24
    🙏 Thank you very much for your kind feedback!
    I’m really glad to hear you like the system and find it reliable for your scalping on M1–M5. 💡 Small tip: I suggest you also check the trend line on H1 and do your scalps on M5 following the H1 direction — or you can turn on the H1 scanner to easily see the higher timeframe trend.
    This will help improve your accuracy even more. 👍
    Jun Ito
    704
    Jun Ito 2025.06.05 03:25 
     

    Moving average filters can be used to determine trends.

    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    52294
    Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.10.31 15:25
    Thank you for your note! 👍 Yes, you’re right — moving average filters are great for identifying the main trend and improving signal accuracy. 📈
    danmar
    2479
    danmar 2025.04.27 15:12 
     

    I try it with strategy tester and i was very surprised with-it clarity, still simple, but look very accurate. and it super to have the back test option which really show at any time what the indicator tells us but also show us when it is better to go because we were after the breakout of resistance zone i will try it Monday but if i bought it last Friday i was able to catch a nice 8 pips SL for a 60 pips tp ! i will come back after 1 week to give more information's. i have different tools but none like this one well done

    ===20250430 ===> one of my best buy, accurate, simple, buttons to have a clear chart and best of best the back test option which allow immediately to see what the indicator what saying in the past and i use a lot this and it help me a lot to adjust my method

    ==20250503 ===> an effective market structure with innovations like the back test which is super , buttons to have clean chart and a seller who take care of wishes of his users. now this tool is my main tool in chart and rally accurate. VERY WELL DONE

    and thank you a lot to make update so quickly.

    really super. thanks

    ===20250524 super update thank you a lot: well done and so nice to have a seller which listen and take care of us

    とも
    298
    とも 2025.02.02 05:27 
     

    I'm still trying it out with demo trading, but it's easy to understand the direction of resistance and trends. I think the channel will be helpful for how to use it, but I would be happy if I could understand the explanation and how to find the recommended setting values a little more. They replied to my message about the layout right away.

    Ersin Oelmez
    403
    Ersin Oelmez 2024.09.19 20:33 
     

    good Indicator also the signals from the Indicator working very well

    Sekav Ikyernum
    487
    Sekav Ikyernum 2024.09.18 20:55 
     

    A very effective tool for trading. Accurate and reliable too, plus good support.

    Reply to review