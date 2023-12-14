Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate.

Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August

Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms, helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals).

One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones, giving traders clear insight into key price areas. Additionally, the live back testing feature allows users to review the indicator’s historical performance directly on the chart, offering transparency and confidence in its signals.

How to Claim ?

Click here to download the EA. Please note that this EA only works if you have already purchased the Market Structure Break Out Indicator. Free Market Structure Breakout EA, which can automatically open trades based on breakout arrows with a fixed lot size and customizable stop loss and take profit levels.

MT5 Version Of Market Structure Break Out Is Here : Visit MT5 Version

Market Structure Break Out : your way to have pure analysis on market waves



This indicator designed to drawing market structure and movement waves, to find out best MSB or Market Structure Break Out , when market has movement and break recent structure it can determine how much factor was this break out, and if its be greater than specific factor it means this break out can be confirmed break out , so you can have 4 important cases in this tool :

Market structure waves

Confirmed structure breakouts, and

Unbroken supply and demand zones.

Buy and Sell arrows based on retouch and reconfirmed unbroken supply and demand zones

Long And Short Signal Concept :

Attach indicator on any time frame or symbol you want, you can see unbroken supply and demand zones, Also MSB lines show where and when market movement succeed to break out recent structure, by these information manual trader can predict next movement, but let we focus on buy and sell signals that this indicator can generate inside unbroken zones, buy entry arrow will generate when price enter inside unbroken demand zone, but it cant break this zone, and price speed going less, as soon as one candle comes out of zone and close out of zone , buy signal will appear and user receive alert for very fresh signals too, we have exactly same scenario for sell arrow inside supply zones, you can find out more about how this concept work in this blog post : Combination of MSB(Market Structure Break Out) And Unbroken Zones

Conclusion:



Drawing from my 10 years of experience, I find that analyzing market structure, supply and demand dynamics, and conducting a thorough price analysis are powerful methods for predicting the forex market. I am particularly fond of strategies rooted in purity, and Market Structure Breakout (MSB) stands out as one such strategy. It is evident that markets follow distinct waves, break past patterns, and exhibit respect for significant percentages of unbroken supply and demand zones.