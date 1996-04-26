Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT4

Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT4
A Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT) indicator that maps buy-side and sell-side liquidity, detects when price sweeps a liquidity level, and confirms the following Market Structure Shift (MSS). Each valid sweep + MSS is marked with an arrow and graded by multi-timeframe confluence, with an automatic risk-reward projection and a live on-chart dashboard.

WHAT IT DOES
  • Maps buy-side (BSL) and sell-side (SSL) liquidity from confirmed swing highs and lows.
  • Detects a liquidity sweep (stop run): price pierces a level then closes back inside.
  • Confirms a Market Structure Shift (MSS) after the sweep before validating the setup.
  • Prints a SHORT arrow on BSL + MSS and a LONG arrow on SSL + MSS.
MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFLUENCE
Three higher timeframes (default M15 / H1 / H4) are read through a cached bias engine and combined into a confluence grade for each setup:
  • Grade A+ when all three timeframes align with the setup direction, down to C when none do.
  • Higher-timeframe liquidity targets (H4 BSL / SSL) are tracked as the next draw on liquidity.
  • A setup taken against every higher timeframe is flagged so you can skip or downgrade it.
HTF FILTER (OFF / WARN / BLOCK)
Choose how counter-trend setups are handled: WARN marks them with a separate orange arrow, BLOCK hides them entirely, and OFF shows every setup. You decide how strict the indicator is with the dominant trend.

AUTOMATIC RISK-REWARD
For each confirmed setup the indicator projects a stop loss beyond the sweep wick and a take profit at the next opposing liquidity, then displays the resulting R:R ratio. The targets follow a clear, reproducible logic instead of a fixed guess.

LIVE DASHBOARD
A draggable, minimizable panel summarizes the current state at a glance:
  • Current-timeframe bias with its confluence grade.
  • Last MSS setup and how long ago it formed.
  • Next BSL and next SSL levels with their distance in pips.
  • Higher-timeframe (H4) liquidity targets.
  • Setup R:R with the projected SL and TP.
  • Multi-timeframe bias row and a sweeps / MSS counter.
SESSION / KILLZONE TRACKER
The panel shows the active trading session and highlights the London, New York and Asian killzones, the windows where liquidity runs most often occur.

ZONE STRENGTH (PREMIUM / DISCOUNT)
Each active zone shows a strength reading based on its position inside the recent range (premium vs discount), so a BSL high in premium or an SSL low in discount stands out at a glance.

TOOLTIPS
Hover any arrow, zone or MSS line to read the full context: zone price, sweep wick, MSS break, SL / TP, R:R, confluence grade and distance from price.

ALERTS
Get a popup, sound, push or email notification on every confirmed sweep + MSS setup, with a configurable cooldown to avoid repeated alerts on the same move.

WORKS ON ANY MARKET
Compatible with every symbol and timeframe: forex, metals (XAUUSD), indices, commodities, crypto and stock CFDs, for scalping, intraday and swing trading.

GETTING STARTED
Attach the indicator to a chart, start on the demo with the default settings, then adjust the swing strength, sweep distance and filters for your symbol and style.

USER GUIDE (PDF)
A detailed step-by-step PDF user guide (installation, settings, and how to read the sweeps, MSS and targets) is available on request through MQL5 private messages.

SUPPORT
Questions about installation, settings or alerts? Contact me through MQL5 private messages and I will be glad to help.

RISK NOTICE
This product is a technical-analysis indicator for educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk. The indicator does not place orders and does not guarantee any result. Always test on a demo account first and trade responsibly.
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5 (9)
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4.91 (302)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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