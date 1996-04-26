Liquidity Sweeps Detector PRO MT4

Maps buy-side (BSL) and sell-side (SSL) liquidity from confirmed swing highs and lows.

and liquidity from confirmed swing highs and lows. Detects a liquidity sweep (stop run): price pierces a level then closes back inside.

(stop run): price pierces a level then closes back inside. Confirms a Market Structure Shift (MSS) after the sweep before validating the setup.

after the sweep before validating the setup. Prints a SHORT arrow on BSL + MSS and a LONG arrow on SSL + MSS.

Grade A+ when all three timeframes align with the setup direction, down to C when none do.

when all three timeframes align with the setup direction, down to when none do. Higher-timeframe liquidity targets (H4 BSL / SSL) are tracked as the next draw on liquidity.

A setup taken against every higher timeframe is flagged so you can skip or downgrade it.

Current-timeframe bias with its confluence grade.

with its confluence grade. Last MSS setup and how long ago it formed.

Next BSL and next SSL levels with their distance in pips.

Higher-timeframe (H4) liquidity targets.

Setup R:R with the projected SL and TP.

with the projected SL and TP. Multi-timeframe bias row and a sweeps / MSS counter.

A Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT) indicator that maps buy-side and sell-side liquidity, detects when price sweeps a liquidity level, and confirms the following Market Structure Shift (MSS). Each valid sweep + MSS is marked with an arrow and graded by multi-timeframe confluence, with an automatic risk-reward projection and a live on-chart dashboard.Three higher timeframes (default M15 / H1 / H4) are read through a cached bias engine and combined into a confluence grade for each setup:Choose how counter-trend setups are handled:marks them with a separate orange arrow,hides them entirely, andshows every setup. You decide how strict the indicator is with the dominant trend.For each confirmed setup the indicator projects abeyond the sweep wick and aat the next opposing liquidity, then displays the resultingratio. The targets follow a clear, reproducible logic instead of a fixed guess.A draggable, minimizable panel summarizes the current state at a glance:The panel shows the active trading session and highlights theandkillzones, the windows where liquidity runs most often occur.Each active zone shows a strength reading based on its position inside the recent range (premium vs discount), so a BSL high in premium or an SSL low in discount stands out at a glance.Hover any arrow, zone or MSS line to read the full context: zone price, sweep wick, MSS break, SL / TP, R:R, confluence grade and distance from price.Get aornotification on every confirmed sweep + MSS setup, with a configurable cooldown to avoid repeated alerts on the same move.Compatible with every symbol and timeframe:, metals (), indices, commodities, crypto and stock CFDs, forandtrading.Attach the indicator to a chart, start on the demo with the default settings, then adjust the swing strength, sweep distance and filters for your symbol and style.A detailed step-by-step(installation, settings, and how to read the sweeps, MSS and targets) is available on request through MQL5 private messages.Questions about installation, settings or alerts? Contact me through MQL5 private messages and I will be glad to help.This product is a technical-analysis indicator for educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk. The indicator does not place orders and does not guarantee any result. Always test on a demo account first and trade responsibly.