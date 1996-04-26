Axiom Matrix MT4
- Indicators
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Issam Kassas👨💻 I’m Issam — full-time Algo Trader & creator of the Professional Smart Trading System (PSTS).
🏆 12+ years experience • Thousand Good Reviews • 10+ premium tools • Thousands of traders worldwide
📢 Want clarity, structure, and clean trading signals?
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
AXIOM MATRIX MT5
LAUNCH PRICE: $99
Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.
After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus.
Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5.
It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opportunities, and shows you the best BUY, SELL, WAIT, or blocked condition inside one clean matrix dashboard.
I built Axiom Matrix because I wanted one tool that could do the heavy scanning work for me.
I did not want to check RSI alone.
Then MACD alone.
Then moving averages.
Then volume.
Then volatility.
Then support and resistance.
Then switch between symbols and timeframes manually just to build one trading idea.
I wanted one dashboard that could scan the market, compare the evidence, rank the best opportunity, and tell me where the strongest setup is right now.
That is the idea behind Axiom Matrix.
WHAT AXIOM MATRIX DOES
Axiom Matrix scans multiple symbols across multiple timeframes and builds a structured decision from several technical evidence groups.
Instead of looking at one indicator in isolation, Axiom Matrix combines different market dimensions into one dashboard:
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Trend and direction
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Momentum and oscillators
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Volume and money flow
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Volatility and range
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Support and resistance
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Market quality
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Axiom Engine summary
Each engine reads its own evidence, then the matrix combines the information into a clean result for every symbol and timeframe.
The result is simple:
BUY
SELL
WAIT
NO DATA
OFF
BLOCKED
Each valid setup also comes with a confidence percentage, so you are not only seeing direction — you are seeing how strong the setup is according to the scanner logic.
BEST AXIOM PICK
The Best Axiom Pick is the strongest active setup found by the scanner.
Instead of manually checking every pair and every timeframe, Axiom Matrix compares the market for you and highlights the strongest current opportunity in the hero section.
The Best Pick shows:
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Symbol
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Timeframe
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Direction
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Confidence
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Setup quality
This gives you a fast market overview without jumping randomly between charts.
MARKET SCANNER MATRIX
The Market Scanner is the core of Axiom Matrix.
It displays your selected symbols against multiple timeframes, giving you a full market view from one panel.
The matrix helps you quickly see:
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which symbols are bullish
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which symbols are bearish
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which timeframes are aligned
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where confidence is strong
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where the market is weak or unclear
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which setups should be ignored
You can also click matrix cells to jump directly to the selected symbol and timeframe.
FULL MODE AND STANDARD MODE
Axiom Matrix includes two panel modes:
FULL MODE
Full Mode shows the complete dashboard, including the Best Pick, engine blocks, evidence rows, Axiom Engine, and Market Scanner.
Use Full Mode when you want to understand why the scanner is making a decision.
STANDARD MODE
Standard Mode gives more space to the Market Scanner and keeps the Best Pick visible in a cleaner scanner-focused layout.
Use Standard Mode when you want a faster trading workflow and more market rows visible.
AXIOM ENGINE
The Axiom Engine acts as the higher-level summary layer of the scanner.
It reads the broader evidence context and helps organize the final market bias into a cleaner dashboard decision.
It is designed to make the scanner easier to read, not to overload the trader with random signals.
ENGINE AND INDICATOR CONTROL
Axiom Matrix gives the trader direct control over what participates in the scanner.
You can turn off:
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full engine groups
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individual evidence rows
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specific symbols
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specific timeframes
This means you can customize the scanner around your own trading style.
For example:
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Do not trade weekly charts? Turn W1 off.
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Do not want a specific symbol? Turn that row off.
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Do not want to include one evidence engine? Turn it off.
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Want only selected tools to influence the matrix? Adjust the evidence.
OFF means OFF. Disabled rows and columns are excluded from the scanner decision.
ALERTS AND CHART ARROWS
Axiom Matrix includes optional alerts and chart arrows.
You can control:
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popup alerts
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push notifications
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email alerts
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minimum alert confidence
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minimum chart-arrow confidence
Alerts are OFF by default, so the user decides when to activate them.
Chart arrows are shown only when the current chart symbol and timeframe match a valid scanner setup above your selected confidence threshold.
This keeps the arrows honest and connected to the scanner calculation.
REFRESH BUTTON
Axiom Matrix includes a manual Refresh button.
The scanner already refreshes automatically, but the Refresh button allows the user to request a safe manual update without reattaching the indicator or resetting the panel.
MARKET WATCH AND MANUAL SYMBOL LIST
Axiom Matrix can scan symbols from your Market Watch.
It can also use a manual symbol list if you want to control exactly which symbols appear in the scanner.
Manual symbols must match your broker’s symbol names exactly.
PERFORMANCE SAFETY
Axiom Matrix is built as a professional scanner, but it is also protected for performance.
The scanner uses internal limits, caching, pagination, and refresh control to avoid unnecessary chart load.
It does not try to display unlimited rows in one unreadable panel.
It keeps the matrix readable and stable.
MAIN FEATURES
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Multi-symbol MT5 market scanner
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Multi-timeframe scanner matrix
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Best Axiom Pick system
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BUY / SELL / WAIT / NO DATA / OFF / BLOCKED states
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Confidence percentage for valid setups
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Full Mode and Standard Mode
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Engine-based evidence dashboard
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Axiom Engine summary layer
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Trend and direction engine
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Momentum and oscillator engine
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Volume and money flow engine
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Volatility and range engine
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Support and resistance engine
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Market quality engine
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Clickable matrix cells
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Clickable timeframe toggles
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Clickable symbol toggles
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Engine ON/OFF control
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Evidence row ON/OFF control
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Manual Refresh button
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Optional alerts
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Optional chart arrows
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Alert confidence filter
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Arrow confidence filter
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Market Watch symbol scanning
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Optional manual symbol list
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Pagination for large symbol lists
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Visual cache preservation for smoother chart navigation
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Non-visual tester safety
WHO THIS PRODUCT IS FOR
Axiom Matrix is designed for traders who want a structured market scanner instead of checking every chart manually.
It is useful for:
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forex traders
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gold traders
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indices traders
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crypto CFD traders
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multi-timeframe traders
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manual traders
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traders who scan many symbols
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traders who want one dashboard for market bias
WHAT AXIOM MATRIX IS NOT
Axiom Matrix is not an Expert Advisor.
It does not open trades automatically.
It is not a trade manager.
It does not guarantee profit.
It does not replace your risk management.
It is a professional market scanner and decision dashboard designed to help you organize market information faster.
WHY AXIOM MATRIX IS DIFFERENT
Most indicators show one signal on one chart.
Axiom Matrix is different because it scans a market list, compares symbols and timeframes, organizes multiple evidence engines, ranks the strongest setup, and gives the trader a clean decision dashboard.
It is not only an indicator.
It is a market scanning cockpit.
QUICK START
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Attach Axiom Matrix to any chart.
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Add your preferred symbols to Market Watch.
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Choose how many symbols you want to scan.
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Use Full Mode to understand the evidence.
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Use Standard Mode for a cleaner scanner view.
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Watch the Best Axiom Pick.
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Click matrix cells to jump between symbols and timeframes.
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Enable alerts only if you want notifications.
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Adjust confidence filters according to your trading style.
USER MANUAL
A complete PDF user manual will be provided in the product documentation link.
The manual explains:
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installation
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panel modes
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matrix usage
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Best Axiom Pick
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engine blocks
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inputs
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alerts
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arrows
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symbol/timeframe toggles
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Refresh button
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recommended workflow
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Axiom Matrix is a decision-support scanner for manual trading.
Always combine scanner information with your own analysis, trading plan, and risk management.
LAUNCH OFFER
Axiom Matrix is currently available for $99 during launch.
The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases.
If you want the launch price, get it before the first 30 purchases are completed.