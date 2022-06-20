Legacy of Gann

The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing.

The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky.

Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky - 80-90%)

Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market!

Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, metals, commodities, stocks, crypto...)

Related videos:

1. Detailed information on how the indicator works, its capabilities: https://youtu.be/WiMxOQJLNOI 2. How to find targets in real time, using the example of one day (Gold, different TFs): https://youtu.be/cjpPkvTnc00





Features:

Plotting any number of triangles on the chart, user-friendly interface.

All constructions remain on the chart when switching the timeframe and retain their operability!

Determination of the most probable time interval for achieving goals (according to my statistics, the accuracy of working out at this time is approximately 60-70%).

Additional Early Signals to open a trade (rendering both in real time and on history). The signals are not repaint!

Notifications about the achievement of goals: Preliminary Target, 1st and 2nd zones (text + sound, E-mail, Push to mobile phone)