Legacy of Gann

4.83

The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing.

The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky.

Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%)

Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market!

Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, metals, commodities, stocks, crypto...)

Related videos:

1. Detailed information on how the indicator works, its capabilities: https://youtu.be/WiMxOQJLNOI

2. How to find targets in real time, using the example of one day (Gold, different TFs): https://youtu.be/cjpPkvTnc00


Features:

  • Plotting any number of triangles on the chart, user-friendly interface.
  • All constructions remain on the chart when switching the timeframe and retain their operability!
  • Determination of the most probable time interval for achieving goals (according to my statistics, the accuracy of working out at this time is approximately 60-70%).
  • Additional Early Signals to open a trade (rendering both in real time and on history). The signals are not repaint!
  • Notifications about the achievement of goals: Preliminary Target, 1st and 2nd zones (text + sound, E-mail, Push to mobile phone)


See the Guide to building Gann Levels:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749768


Indicator Parameters:

  • Entry Signal Settings - block of settings for an Early Signal to enter a trade. At the moment of the occurrence of the Early Signal, it is considered that the price has started to fulfill the calculated goals.

    • Enable Entry Signals - enable an Early Signal to enter a trade
    • Signal Arrow Size - signal arrow size (from 0 to 5)
    • Sound check of the correct location of the triangle vertices - enable Sound confirming the exact positioning of the triangle vertices at the ends of the bars. Precise positioning on the ends of the bars is necessary to find Early Signals.
    • Target achievement notifications (Prelim.Target, 1st, 2nd zones) - enable Notifications about the achievement of goals (Preliminary Target, 1st and 2nd Zones)
    • Enable Time Range for achieving targets - enable the display of the Time Range for achieving goals

  • Messages Settings - text and sound settings

  • Triangle Settings - triangle appearance settings

  • Interface Settings - interface settings (size, color and location of buttons)


Please note that the indicator does not work in the strategy tester!
To test the indicator, download the demo version from the Comments tab (it works on NZDUSD only).

    Reviews 14
    Rakha Putra El Syah
    138
    Rakha Putra El Syah 2024.05.29 07:14 
     

    this is my main weapon , Passed Propfirm with 1:1 1:2 1:3 risk to reward depands on target and i can predict when to reversal mostly on Target 2 however u guys should combined this thing with price action for confirmation , trust me it works

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    849
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.12 10:13 
     

    Great indicator. For me the best one the author has created so far. The indicator is clear without dozens of lines like other indicators. I have been using it for 5 months now and it helps me a lot with profit target placement.

    Stanislav Melnikov
    898
    Stanislav Melnikov 2023.07.15 20:58 
     

    У автора вообще все индикаторы качественные и доступные, спасибо ему

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    Filter:
    Malcolm Campbell
    248
    Malcolm Campbell 2024.07.10 09:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.07.11 17:58
    Thank you! I am glad that my products help you
    Rakha Putra El Syah
    138
    Rakha Putra El Syah 2024.05.29 07:14 
     

    this is my main weapon , Passed Propfirm with 1:1 1:2 1:3 risk to reward depands on target and i can predict when to reversal mostly on Target 2 however u guys should combined this thing with price action for confirmation , trust me it works

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.05.29 18:22
    Thank you for your excellent review!
    Сергей Халин
    55
    Сергей Халин 2024.04.11 12:13 
     

    Отличный индикатор, невероятно точные попадания в уровни при правильном построении треугольника. Есть большое пожелание автору, кстати вас уже просили об этом, можно как то скрыть числовые значения цены на углах треугольника, очень мешают!

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    849
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.08.12 10:13 
     

    Great indicator. For me the best one the author has created so far. The indicator is clear without dozens of lines like other indicators. I have been using it for 5 months now and it helps me a lot with profit target placement.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.08.13 20:08
    Thank you for the wonderful review!
    Gorazd Trauner
    1483
    Gorazd Trauner 2023.08.04 17:04 
     

    Hi At first, there were no problem, but than problems with different colour of my choice showed up. I expect to hold that colour which I set up in configuration, of course if I keep the indicator on the same chart. The other issue showed after some time. At first everything worked good.Now, when I want to drag the triangle from original position to some where else, NUMBERS DOES NOT MOVE. Triangle moves WITHOUT NUMBERS.So, I would be very pleased that this issues would be solved.Otherwise I would gave it 5 stars.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.08.07 20:07
    I replied to you on the Comments page
    Stanislav Melnikov
    898
    Stanislav Melnikov 2023.07.15 20:58 
     

    У автора вообще все индикаторы качественные и доступные, спасибо ему

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.07.24 18:57
    Благодарю Вас!
    danmar
    2479
    danmar 2023.03.12 09:24 
     

    Hi Pavel Surprising indicator and my first tool that draws in relation to what I do. Simple, user-friendly, very fast and easily understandable after watching the video or the tutorial. Bravo to the documentation provided which shows the respect that the seller has for his buyers. The first tests late Friday and Sunday show a real performance. I will return after a few days of real use. Thank you for this very interesting tool very well done warmly

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.03.12 16:01
    Thank you for your excellent feedback! I wish you good luck and good profits with my indicator!
    FF aus W Trader
    115
    FF aus W Trader 2023.01.01 21:04 
     

    A really good tool. I absolutely love it, but just one thing drives me really crazy: Often it is not possible to place the 1,2,3 points of the triangle on the 1,2,3 points on the chart. Then several times I delete the triangle to try it with a new triangle but even then it does not work. It is not possible to place the triangle on the right position on the chart. Please check it. I am quite sure that it is an issue and not my mistake, but please let me know whether there is an easy solution or whether the solution has to be coded by you. Thanks and good day.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.01.04 08:33
    Most likely, the "Magnet sensitivity" option is disabled in your terminal. Turn it on in the "Options" menu (Ctrl+O) and the "Objects" tab
    Weny Sulistyo
    273
    Weny Sulistyo 2022.12.01 10:57 
     

    working great for me. but in which timeframe, this indicator will work perfect?

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.12.01 15:07
    There is nothing perfect in this world... Especially in the financial markets. But the indicator works well on any instruments and timeframes. W.D. Gann found some patterns that exist in nature and operate in all its manifestations. You and I can use his research.
    David T
    302
    David T 2022.11.19 04:51 
     

    I tested the demo for almost a week and liked it a LOT! Bought the full version and it works on all Forex pairs that I have tested . It is one of if not THE best tool as I do not consider this an indicator so more like the built in Fibo Extensions in MT4 but way more powerful. A fantastic confirmation tool and if the points are chosen correctly depending on the user gives great confirmation of reversal or profit targets. Way better than just about everything here as most indicators here are like rehashes of popular indicators and the nature of most indicators is that they lag or repaint...but a tool like this is either on target or misses and does NOT repaint...think about it does the Fibo Tool in MT4 repaint...no of course. One of my most valued MT4 tools now.

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.11.19 10:01
    Thank you for the great review! I am very happy that my products help you.
    Yevgeny Demi
    55
    Yevgeny Demi 2022.09.30 12:27 
     

    This is an outstanding indicator Pavel, bolshoye spasiba tebye! I love how despite it being so simple (for the end-user), quick and easy to set up and use, it is so effective and accurate at what it does! As a very noob and fresh student of WD Gann's work, your indicator also drops some very faint clues that I hope to be able to combine with many other clues that Gann has left, as well as those of his many students. Thank you once again :)

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.10.01 17:11
    Thank you! Let my indicator help you!
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    2045
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.09.09 13:34 
     

    I am trading for more than 12 years now (3 years professionally) and i have tested around 10.000 + indicators and EAs. REALLY! I know i am crazy :) And i can tell you this indicator is in my top 3. Absolutely mindblowing. Made a ton of money today trading the EURUSD reversal picked almost perfectly by Legacy of Gann. Will post in comments. Believe me, it is VERY VERY hard to impress me in forex after all the years i have seen everything. But this indicator is almost too good to be true if used correctly. I am using World Class institutional liquidity levels and this indicator outperformed them today. I am going into deep research mode now regarding this indicator. I want to understand what is going on "behind the scenes". Big thank you to Pavel for this beauty and for his friendly support! Thumbs up for this author! :)

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.09.09 21:28
    Thank you for your feedback! I'm very happy for you!
    LGR
    32
    LGR 2022.09.05 03:47 
     

    I am really enjoying this tool, it helps to read the market. 5 stars!!!

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.09.05 19:46
    Thank you! Good luck and good profits!
    Tim Rijnbeek
    1392
    Tim Rijnbeek 2022.07.15 13:45 
     

    I like this tool ,nice effort !

    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    155980
    Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.09.05 19:47
    Thank you!
    Reply to review