ORB Seeker

Limited Discounted Price! 

Only $99!

After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files.


Catch clean session breakouts with confidence!

ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure.

It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50% partial TP levels. Everything is calculated and displayed directly on the chart in real time.

Trade the London Open, New York session, Asian session, or your own custom market window. ORB Seeker adapts to the session times you choose, so you can see exactly where the market range is, where the breakout level is, and where the trade levels are placed.

Included FREE as a bonus with every purchase is the ORB Seeker EA. The EA reads the indicator’s breakout signals and can place trades automatically, giving you the choice to trade manually or let the EA handle the entries using the indicator’s signal logic.

 

Why Choose ORB Seeker

  • Multiple Session Support - Set your own pre-market and session times for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading sessions.
  • Complete Breakout Visuals - Session high and low lines, range box, breakout arrows, entry line, SL/TP labels, and optional 50% TP marker.
  • Two Breakout Modes - Use Breakout on Close for candle confirmation or Breakout on Touch for faster breakout detection.
  • Retest / Pullback Mode - Optional retest logic helps filter re-entry signals by waiting for price to pull back into the range before a new breakout is accepted.
  • Flexible SL/TP Options - Choose fixed SL/TP, ATR-based levels, or classic 1:0.5, 1:1, 1:2, and 1:3 risk/reward targets.
  • Breakout Buffer Control - Add a custom buffer beyond the session high or low to reduce premature breakout signals.
  • Built-In Filters - Use MA trend filter, RSI momentum filter, and VWAP filter for extra trade confirmation.
  • No Repainting - Once a valid breakout signal is triggered, the signal remains fixed on the chart.
  • Smart Chart Handling - Automatic session resets, clean object management, and support for multiple breakout signals per session.
  • Full Alert Suite - Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts with trade details.
  • Bonus EA Included - Use the included bonus ORB Seeker EA to trade the indicator’s breakout signals automatically.
  • Prop firm safe - Can safely be used for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.


Recommended Use:

Markets: Forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks.

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.


ORB Seeker is designed for traders who want a clean and practical way to trade Opening Range Breakout setups. Use it for manual trade planning, alert-based trading, or automated execution with the included free bonus EA.

If you like trading session opens and breakout setups, ORB Seeker gives you the full ORB structure in one chart tool: range, breakout signal, entry, stop loss, take profit, alerts, and optional automation.

ORB Seeker is also a perfectly suitable trading tool for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.


Important note

ORB Seeker is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions remain your responsibility. Market conditions, spread, volatility, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.


ORB Seeker is sold only through the official MQL5 Market. If you see it being sold anywhere else, it is not an authorized copy.


Thank you for your support. If you have any questions, ideas, or suggestions for future updates, feel free to contact me. I’m always open to useful feedback from traders who use the tool.


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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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