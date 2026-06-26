Limited Discounted Price! Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files.





Catch clean session breakouts with confidence!

ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure.

It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50% partial TP levels. Everything is calculated and displayed directly on the chart in real time.

Trade the London Open, New York session, Asian session, or your own custom market window. ORB Seeker adapts to the session times you choose, so you can see exactly where the market range is, where the breakout level is, and where the trade levels are placed.

Included FREE as a bonus with every purchase is the ORB Seeker EA. The EA reads the indicator’s breakout signals and can place trades automatically, giving you the choice to trade manually or let the EA handle the entries using the indicator’s signal logic.

Why Choose ORB Seeker

Multiple Session Support - Set your own pre-market and session times for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading sessions.

Set your own pre-market and session times for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading sessions. Complete Breakout Visuals - Session high and low lines, range box, breakout arrows, entry line, SL/TP labels, and optional 50% TP marker.

Session high and low lines, range box, breakout arrows, entry line, SL/TP labels, and optional 50% TP marker. Two Breakout Modes - Use Breakout on Close for candle confirmation or Breakout on Touch for faster breakout detection.

Use Breakout on Close for candle confirmation or Breakout on Touch for faster breakout detection. Retest / Pullback Mode - Optional retest logic helps filter re-entry signals by waiting for price to pull back into the range before a new breakout is accepted.

Optional retest logic helps filter re-entry signals by waiting for price to pull back into the range before a new breakout is accepted. Flexible SL/TP Options - Choose fixed SL/TP, ATR-based levels, or classic 1:0.5, 1:1, 1:2, and 1:3 risk/reward targets.

Choose fixed SL/TP, ATR-based levels, or classic 1:0.5, 1:1, 1:2, and 1:3 risk/reward targets. Breakout Buffer Control - Add a custom buffer beyond the session high or low to reduce premature breakout signals.

Add a custom buffer beyond the session high or low to reduce premature breakout signals. Built-In Filters - Use MA trend filter, RSI momentum filter, and VWAP filter for extra trade confirmation.

Use MA trend filter, RSI momentum filter, and VWAP filter for extra trade confirmation. No Repainting - Once a valid breakout signal is triggered, the signal remains fixed on the chart.

Once a valid breakout signal is triggered, the signal remains fixed on the chart. Smart Chart Handling - Automatic session resets, clean object management, and support for multiple breakout signals per session.

Automatic session resets, clean object management, and support for multiple breakout signals per session. Full Alert Suite - Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts with trade details.

Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and email alerts with trade details. Bonus EA Included - Use the included bonus ORB Seeker EA to trade the indicator’s breakout signals automatically.

Use the included bonus ORB Seeker EA to trade the indicator’s breakout signals automatically. Prop firm safe - Can safely be used for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.





Recommended Use:

Markets: Forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks.

Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1.





ORB Seeker is designed for traders who want a clean and practical way to trade Opening Range Breakout setups. Use it for manual trade planning, alert-based trading, or automated execution with the included free bonus EA.

If you like trading session opens and breakout setups, ORB Seeker gives you the full ORB structure in one chart tool: range, breakout signal, entry, stop loss, take profit, alerts, and optional automation.

ORB Seeker is also a perfectly suitable trading tool for prop firm evaluations, and funded trading accounts.





Important note

ORB Seeker is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit, and all trading decisions remain your responsibility. Market conditions, spread, volatility, slippage, and broker execution can affect results.





ORB Seeker is sold only through the official MQL5 Market. If you see it being sold anywhere else, it is not an authorized copy.





Thank you for your support. If you have any questions, ideas, or suggestions for future updates, feel free to contact me. I’m always open to useful feedback from traders who use the tool.



