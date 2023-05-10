Winshots QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation

The Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It is designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals and to determine the strength of a current trend.

The QQE indicator is calculated based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators. The RSI is used to determine the momentum of price movements, while the MA is used to smooth out the price data and identify trends.

The QQE indicator consists of two lines: the main line and the signal line. The main line is calculated based on a modified version of the RSI, which is then smoothed using a moving average. The signal line is calculated based on the main line and a longer-term moving average.

Traders can use the QQE indicator to identify potential trend reversals when the main line crosses above or below the signal line. When the main line is above the signal line, it is considered a bullish signal, while when the main line is below the signal line, it is considered a bearish signal.

Additionally, traders can use the QQE indicator to determine the strength of a current trend by analyzing the distance between the main line and the signal line. A wider distance indicates a stronger trend, while a narrower distance indicates a weaker trend.

Overall, the QQE indicator can be a useful tool for traders who want to analyze market trends and identify potential trading opportunities. However, as with all technical indicators, it should be used in conjunction with other analysis techniques and risk management strategies.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Winshots Massive FX Profits
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Stop searching for and trying new indicators! Get Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator and set yourself apart from the crowd.  Years of trading experience led us to the building of this all in one indicator! Trade like the pro with Winshots Massive FX Profits! This indicator uses the following methodologies to help you become a more consistent profitable trader: - MARKET VOLUME PROFILE - DAILY CANDLE OUTLINE  - ATR LEVELS - DAILY PIVOTS LEVELS - PRICE CYCLES ANALYSIS What is VOLUME PROFILE?
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Purpose: The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.   The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed. When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties. Example: The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday tradi
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Winshots Color PSAR
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The parabolic stop and reverse (PSAR) indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder, Jr. as a tool to find price reversals which can be utilized as stop-loss levels as well as trade triggers. The notable difference about the PSAR indicator is the utilization of time decay. The PSAR indicator forms a parabola composed of small dots that are either above or below the trading price. When the parabola is below the stock price, it acts as a   support   and trail-stop area, while indicating bullish up t
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Winshots ADX Trend
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5 (1)
Indicators
Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
Winshots Pivot Levels
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Indicators
What is a Pivot? A pivot is a significant price level known in advance which traders view as important and may make trading decisions around that level. As a technical indicator, a pivot price is similar to a resistance or support level. If the pivot level is exceeded, the price is expected to continue in that direction. Or the price could reverse at or near that level. What does a Pivot Tell You? There are pivots and pivot points. These terms may mean different things to different people.
Winshots ADX Trend Scanner
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
Winshots Trade Assistant EA
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Experts
Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator.  It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames).  The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame.  Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However
Winshots ICT Silver Bullet SMC System
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Indicators
This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows T he previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart  Exi
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