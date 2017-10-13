Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed

4.8

Trading Special – 30% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the entire market using a single indicator on your chart to pinpoint trends and or scalping opportunities!

We have built features into this indicator that make it even easier for you to identify strong and weak currencies, while identifying and confirm potential trades. This indicator shows graphically whether a currency's strength or weakness is increasing or decreasing and how it performs in all timeframes.

Added new features are the dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market conditions change, a proven plus already used in our Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse indicators.

Always pair a weak and a strong currency when trading and this new indicator will help you do just that.

User manual: click here

Features

  1. Shows currency strength values of ACS28 and GAP-speed (Impulse) in each timeframe.
  2. Add 1 Symbol like Gold or indices (e.g. XAUUSD or US30)  
  3. Columns: the color codes show currency strength in 7 colors: strong extreme/stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker/weak extreme.
  4. Left Column: shows currency trend with a strength rating of all timeframes with a trend alert.
  5. If 3 timeframes in a row agree, 3 those blocks are highlighted showing a total rating.
  6. If there is a pattern, a button appears below the timeframe column for the strongest possible pair with an alert.
  7. Click on the button to open a chart for that pair/timeframe.
  8. Quick chart buttons: click 2 currency names to open any pair in a new window.
  9. Auto update quote charts for all 28 pairs and timeframe will keep all MetaTrader 4 data current.

Indicator Parameter Settings
The full list is available in the User Manual.

Currency Strength Timeframe Settings

  • Extreme Level M1... MN - Extreme Color Level Per timeframe.

Alert Settings

  • Alerted chart open in new window (default false) - Change the pair on same chart.
  • Keep new charts in same window - New charts will apply in one same target window where you can add additional indicators. To change the pair on the target window, click the 2 currency names. Click 2 currencies build a pair. Example: Click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY also the alert button will open in same target window or click on an alert button.
  • DASH Trigger TREND (higher=stronger) - Minimum value for trigger trend alert.
  • TREND chart open in timeframe.
  • min SPEED TF3 for alerts (5-23 higher=stronger)
  • add H4 speed for M1 M5 M15 alerts (0=not)
  • Popup Alerts.
  • Send Email Alerts.
  • Send Push Alerts.
  • Alerts for TREND Strength.
  • Alerts for M1... D1 Strength.
  • Last Signal time is Local or broker time - Message on top with your computer time or broker time.

Color Settings

  • Use of Simple Colors - Bear and Bulls. "true" - only 2 colors for positive and negative values will be used.
  • Color C-Strength strong extreme/stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker/weak extreme - 7 Strength color codes.
  • Color SPEED stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker - 5 Speed color codes.
  • Panel DASH background Color Neutral/Bear/Bull - Signal color of highlighted blocks.

Other Settings

  • use currency specific characteristics (each currency will be handled by its own)
  • Auto open of 7 support charts - Special: automated MetaTrader history updates with background charts! These charts are for updating external currency quotes. 
  • Run support charts all timeframes! - Update for all 28 pairs in all timeframes.
  • Font spacing X/Y - Pixel correction for big monitors.
  • Add 1 Symbol (e.g. XAUUSD or US30)

Tips

  1. Use my template and profiles (see the User Manual)
  2. Trade with the higher timeframe trend, trade weak against strong currencies and if the currency is extreme a color and speed it is inverted, check for a pullback trades
  3. Study the complete trading system, read my news and blogs for trading system examples

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

Regards, Bernhard

Reviews 109
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2026.07.07 19:23 
 

Very useful

GIDEON8
22
GIDEON8 2026.02.02 06:08 
 

Hi BERNHARD I have deemed it useful to provide you with feedback after test driving the rented ADVANCED DASHBOARD on a micro basis for 1 month as from 1 January 2026: In a nutshell: • Only micro lots (0.01-0.05) have been traded relative to forex pairs only (GOLD has, at this stage, not been traded. If so, the success result and rate would have been much higher); • Initial capital on 1 January 2026 was $24; • End capital on 30 January 2026 is $68 - meaning the account has grown by 183% in 1 month; • Numerous trend and other trades have been executed; • 4 trades have each produced a profit between 100-200 pips over a period of 1-3 days; • Only a few losses were encountered, but same have been totally overpowered by the wins; • All these trades have relatively been stress free to a great extent; and • Scaling it up: Subject to the size of the lots been traded, an initial deposit of $2 400 could academically have increased to a current balance of $6 800 over the same period of time. Other currency strength meters only let you see the bonnet of its revved up engine from the outside, whereas the ADVANCED DASHBOARD – in contrast – not only let you see its bonnet from the outside, but also in great depth and detail under its hood – on the inside - its powerful engine of strength and speed in many dimensions from different angles in significant numbers, thereby ensuring that you make a far better and informed decision on what to trade or what not to trade.

Antoine Hawkes
470
Antoine Hawkes 2025.12.28 23:10 
 

Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength & Speed is a solid indicator that does exactly what it’s meant to do. It displays currency strength and speed in a clear, easy-to-read way, making it simple to understand market conditions at a glance. It runs smoothly and works well as a confirmation tool for bias and momentum without overcomplicating the trading process. The creator is also very responsive and helpful, always quick to answer questions and provide support. Overall, it’s a well-built indicator with great support behind it and a valuable addition to any trading setup.

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Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2026.07.07 19:23 
 

Very useful

GIDEON8
22
GIDEON8 2026.02.02 06:08 
 

Hi BERNHARD I have deemed it useful to provide you with feedback after test driving the rented ADVANCED DASHBOARD on a micro basis for 1 month as from 1 January 2026: In a nutshell: • Only micro lots (0.01-0.05) have been traded relative to forex pairs only (GOLD has, at this stage, not been traded. If so, the success result and rate would have been much higher); • Initial capital on 1 January 2026 was $24; • End capital on 30 January 2026 is $68 - meaning the account has grown by 183% in 1 month; • Numerous trend and other trades have been executed; • 4 trades have each produced a profit between 100-200 pips over a period of 1-3 days; • Only a few losses were encountered, but same have been totally overpowered by the wins; • All these trades have relatively been stress free to a great extent; and • Scaling it up: Subject to the size of the lots been traded, an initial deposit of $2 400 could academically have increased to a current balance of $6 800 over the same period of time. Other currency strength meters only let you see the bonnet of its revved up engine from the outside, whereas the ADVANCED DASHBOARD – in contrast – not only let you see its bonnet from the outside, but also in great depth and detail under its hood – on the inside - its powerful engine of strength and speed in many dimensions from different angles in significant numbers, thereby ensuring that you make a far better and informed decision on what to trade or what not to trade.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2026.02.02 08:09
Hello Gideon,
many thanks for taking the time to share such detailed and positive feedback — I really appreciate it. 💖 💖
I’m very pleased to hear that the Advanced Dashboard has worked so well for you and supported stress-free trading decisions.
Thank you again for your support.
Kind regards
Bernhard
Antoine Hawkes
470
Antoine Hawkes 2025.12.28 23:10 
 

Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength & Speed is a solid indicator that does exactly what it’s meant to do. It displays currency strength and speed in a clear, easy-to-read way, making it simple to understand market conditions at a glance. It runs smoothly and works well as a confirmation tool for bias and momentum without overcomplicating the trading process. The creator is also very responsive and helpful, always quick to answer questions and provide support. Overall, it’s a well-built indicator with great support behind it and a valuable addition to any trading setup.

Kin Li
55
Kin Li 2025.12.11 05:11 
 

This indicator is amazing. Very easy to use. You just need to wait for the currency pair symbol appear and follow the order. I have made some money already after couple days

mpcedar
173
mpcedar 2025.12.10 12:33 
 

Beautiful dashboard had successful trades on first day

MANUEL SANCHEZ
94
MANUEL SANCHEZ 2025.12.08 23:05 
 

Tengo un dia con el indicador, tome dos alertas y consegui con ellas mas de 50 pips de ganancia. Espero sea el inicio de la rentabilidad en este bonito negocio.

QuantGlobal
463
QuantGlobal 2025.01.03 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guido Amin Valdez Peguero
165
Guido Amin Valdez Peguero 2024.12.02 07:30 
 

I recently started using the Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed, and I must say it has exceeded my expectations. This tool is a game-changer for identifying strong versus weak currencies in real time, providing an essential edge in the market. It bridges the gap between technical analysis, sentiment, and fundamentals, which can often feel overwhelming to track individually. The dashboard’s clarity and precision empower traders to make informed decisions with confidence. What sets this tool apart is how seamlessly it complements price action strategies, making it suitable for traders at any experience level. The inclusion of gold in the latest update is a fantastic addition—it's clear the developer, Mr. Bernhard Schweigert, is attentive to user feedback and committed to improving the product. Without hesitation, I give this tool a 5-star rating. Highly recommended for anyone serious about trading!

Philip Hersch
132
Philip Hersch 2024.11.27 19:50 
 

Very impressive! there's so much trading data at your fingertips with this tool!

Borja Dominguez
394
Borja Dominguez 2024.10.15 13:34 
 

Fantastic indicator...!!! It is the perfect complement to my strategy... it saves me from many mistakes that I didn't understand before, and it helps me to have confidence in my decision making... Congratulations and thank you very much for this wonderful help!

Fregatt888
587
Fregatt888 2024.04.10 23:19 
 

This indicator gives an understanding of what is happening in the market as a whole. The news has come out and there is an understanding of how to act. Without it, it is difficult to understand how currencies react to red news.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.05.01 14:25
Thank you for your insightful review! It's great to hear that the indicator provides clarity on market movements, especially during significant news events. Your feedback is highly valued! 💖
learningmt4programs
100
learningmt4programs 2024.03.19 13:58 
 

Currency dashboard is absolutely a time saver, its display 28 pairs in one place and also highlight any potentially tradable pair(s). Great product

Hanung Oktafianto
73
Hanung Oktafianto 2024.03.13 02:40 
 

Great tools, it's the only one existed for forex trading

Ottaviano De Cicco
7035
Ottaviano De Cicco 2023.12.21 10:46 
 

The dashboard is a true revolution in looking at the market, it is the main information source for my intraday setup. Excellent support in setting it up and optimizing the views to fit my personal style.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.01.14 12:51
I'm grateful for your review, friend. Your positive feedback is a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into developing the dashboard. 💖
michelcrews
222
michelcrews 2023.06.02 00:52 
 

Very good trading system especially when used with Bernhard's other indicators.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.06.08 10:55
Your feedback is much appreciated. I'm glad to hear that it has been a good trading system, especially when combined with my other indicators. 👍
albanda
229
albanda 2023.04.26 02:34 
 

I just rent yesterday and am really excited about this software finding strong against the weak is the real edge in the market.there are many catalyst that changes the technical trend ,sentiment and fundamentals but it is really hard to be in the "KNOW" this tool make you know the "WHAT" what is is happening and you will be able to trade them.combining with your basic skills or knowledge in priceaction your good to go, for me this is 5 star salute to the author Mr. Bernhard Schweigert yesterday iam thinking if it is possible to add GOLD thanks for the update today it is included.thumbs up!!!

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.05.09 11:13
Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts on the software. We're thrilled to hear that it has earned a 5-star rating from you and that it helps you stay informed on market trends. We appreciate your support and feedback! 👍
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2023.03.26 15:47 
 

Revolutionize Your Forex Trading Experience with Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed! My Review: I recently purchased the Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed Indicators by Bernhard Schweigert (Version 3.6), and I must say, it has been a game-changer for my Forex trading experience. This powerful software, compatible with both newbies and expert traders, offers an impressive array of features that have significantly improved my trading strategies and overall success. The Advanced Dashboard works on 28 currency pairs and incorporates two main indicators, the Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse. It provides a comprehensive overview of the entire Forex market, allowing me to monitor currency strength values, speed of movement, and signals for all 28 pairs across nine timeframes - all from a single, user-friendly interface. One of the standout features of this software is its ability to make it even simpler for traders to identify strong and weak currencies while confirming potential trades. The graphical representation of a currency's strength or weakness, as well as its performance across all timeframes, has been instrumental in refining my decision-making process. The newly added dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels are another fantastic feature. They adapt to changing market conditions and have already proven their effectiveness in the Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse indicators. The Advanced Dashboard has a multitude of helpful features, including alert settings for trend strength, popup alerts, email alerts, push alerts, and customizable color settings. The user manual provides a clear explanation of all the features and settings, making it easy for anyone to get started. Since I started using this dashboard, my trading has become more efficient and profitable. By always pairing a weak and a strong currency, as recommended, I have seen a significant increase in the success of my trades. In conclusion, the Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed Indicator by Bernhard Schweigert is an indispensable tool for any serious Forex trader. Its comprehensive and dynamic features, combined with ease of use, make it an essential addition to any trading toolkit. Don't hesitate to invest in this software - it's a decision that will pay off in spades. The only thing i would improve is the alert system. I have already written my ideas in the comment section. But apart from this, everything else about the tool is excellent! :) Thank you Bernhard for your efforts!

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.03.26 16:09
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave such a detailed and positive review of the Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed. It's great to hear that our software has revolutionized your Forex trading experience and helped improve your trading strategies. We appreciate your feedback regarding the alert system and will definitely take it into consideration for future improvements. Your support and satisfaction are our top priorities, and we are thrilled to hear that you have found the Advanced Dashboard to be an indispensable tool. Thank you for choosing our product and for your trust in our team. 💖
lknprk86
187
lknprk86 2023.03.06 21:43 
 

abseloutly fantasic, easy to use and the first powerful and useful tool i found since 5 years of traing. hardly recommended

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.04.09 11:49
Thank you for your review and for mentioning that our tool is the first one in five years to really meet your needs. We are proud to have been able to provide you with a useful and powerful solution for your trading. 👍
sheikhsony
45
sheikhsony 2023.03.01 14:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.03.08 11:15
Thank you for your review and for choosing our products as a valuable tool in your trading. We're delighted to hear that they're making a difference and appreciate your support! 💖
Xian Jie Long
197
Xian Jie Long 2023.02.20 02:05 
 

非常使用且强大的指标，我还想购买或者租用其他的指标 ，希望作者对我进行指导。谢谢

123456
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