Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed

Trading Special – 30% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the entire market using a single indicator on your chart to pinpoint trends and or scalping opportunities!

We have built features into this indicator that make it even easier for you to identify strong and weak currencies, while identifying and confirm potential trades. This indicator shows graphically whether a currency's strength or weakness is increasing or decreasing and how it performs in all timeframes.

Added new features are the dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market conditions change, a proven plus already used in our Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse indicators.

Always pair a weak and a strong currency when trading and this new indicator will help you do just that.

User manual: click here

Features

Shows currency strength values of ACS28 and GAP-speed (Impulse) in each timeframe. Add 1 Symbol like Gold or indices (e.g. XAUUSD or US30)

Columns: the color codes show currency strength in 7 colors: strong extreme/stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker/weak extreme. Left Column: shows currency trend with a strength rating of all timeframes with a trend alert. If 3 timeframes in a row agree, 3 those blocks are highlighted showing a total rating. If there is a pattern, a button appears below the timeframe column for the strongest possible pair with an alert. Click on the button to open a chart for that pair/timeframe. Quick chart buttons: click 2 currency names to open any pair in a new window. Auto update quote charts for all 28 pairs and timeframe will keep all MetaTrader 4 data current.

Indicator Parameter Settings

The full list is available in the User Manual.

Currency Strength Timeframe Settings

Extreme Level M1... MN - Extreme Color Level Per timeframe.

Alert Settings

Alerted chart open in new window (default false) - Change the pair on same chart.

Keep new charts in same window - New charts will apply in one same target window where you can add additional indicators. To change the pair on the target window, click the 2 currency names. Click 2 currencies build a pair. Example: Click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY also the alert button will open in same target window or click on an alert button.

DASH Trigger TREND (higher=stronger) - Minimum value for trigger trend alert.

TREND chart open in timeframe.

min SPEED TF3 for alerts (5-23 higher=stronger)

add H4 speed for M1 M5 M15 alerts (0=not)

Popup Alerts.

Send Email Alerts.

Send Push Alerts.

Alerts for TREND Strength.

Alerts for M1... D1 Strength.

Last Signal time is Local or broker time - Message on top with your computer time or broker time.

Color Settings

Use of Simple Colors - Bear and Bulls. "true" - only 2 colors for positive and negative values will be used.

Color C-Strength strong extreme/stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker/weak extreme - 7 Strength color codes.

Color SPEED stronger/strong/neutral/weak/weaker - 5 Speed color codes.

Panel DASH background Color Neutral/Bear/Bull - Signal color of highlighted blocks.

Other Settings

use currency specific characteristics (each currency will be handled by its own)

Auto open of 7 support charts - Special: automated MetaTrader history updates with background charts! These charts are for updating external currency quotes.

Run support charts all timeframes! - Update for all 28 pairs in all timeframes.

Font spacing X/Y - Pixel correction for big monitors.

Add 1 Symbol (e.g. XAUUSD or US30)



Tips

Use my template and profiles (see the User Manual) Trade with the higher timeframe trend, trade weak against strong currencies and if the currency is extreme a color and speed it is inverted, check for a pullback trades Study the complete trading system, read my news and blogs for trading system examples

Ones you got the indicator(s) request the STARTER-PACK email (manual) with more info, links, templates, and stuff. I want to make sure of your success!

Regards, Bernhard