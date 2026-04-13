SMC Analytics MT4

5

SMC All-in-One: Institutional Market Structure & Liquidity

The SMC (Smart Money Concept) Indicator is a comprehensive tool designed to automate your price action analysis. Instead of manually drawing levels, this indicator provides real-time labeling of internal and swing market structures, high-probability order blocks, and liquidity zones.

By identifying where institutional participants are likely placing orders, this indicator helps you find optimal Points of Interest (POI) for more precise entries and exits.


New to the indicator? Read our step-by-step [User Manual] on the MQL5 Blog for full parameter configurations.

Want to master the strategy? Check out our official [SMC Trading Playbook] to learn how to identify high-probability setups using the indicator.

JOIN OUR TRADING COMMUNITY

Connect with other traders using SMC Analytics, share chart templates, and optimize your setups together!

SMC Analytics Public Channel : CLICK HERE

*Note: This is a community space for sharing SMC strategies and optimization tips. For personal account activation or direct technical support, please send me a private message instead.*

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Key Trading Benefits

  • Automated Mapping: Instantly identify BOS and CHoCH without manual bias.

  • Liquidity Tracking: Spot Equal Highs and Lows (EQH/EQL) where "stop hunting" typically occurs.

  • Imbalance Detection: Find Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to identify market inefficiencies.

  • Supply & Demand: Automatically plot Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with customizable depth.

  • Premium vs. Discount: Always know if you are buying at a discount or selling at a premium relative to the current range.

Core Features

  • Real-Time Structure: Full labeling of Internal and Swing structures (BOS/CHoCH).

  • Order Blocks: Detects both Bullish and Bearish blocks with a "most recent" filter.

  • Fair Value Gaps: Highlights imbalances with an "Auto Threshold" to filter noise.

  • MTF Highs/Lows: Displays Daily, Weekly, and Monthly levels as significant horizontal support/resistance.

  • Premium & Discount Zones: Visual range tool showing Equilibrium for better RR (Risk/Reward) ratios.

  • Alerts: Stay informed with notifications for swing structure breaks and key market conditions.

Technical Settings

  • Mode: Toggle between Historical (backtesting) and Present (cleaner live trading).

  • Confluence Filter: Filter out non-significant internal breakouts to avoid "fakeouts."

  • Swing Points: Optional labels for HH, HL, LH, and LL.

  • FVG Customization: Select specific timeframes for gap detection and extend boxes for future price interaction.

  • Bars Confirmation: Set the sensitivity for EQH/EQL detection.

  • Styling: Full control over colors and candle plotting based on current market structure.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Why Choose This Indicator?

Built following the success of our popular Fair Value Gap script, this All-in-One version combines every essential SMC pillar into a single, optimized tool. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this utility clears the clutter and lets you focus on the "Smart Money" trail.

Level up your technical analysis—download the SMC All-in-One today.


Reviews 9
raypiscopo
117
raypiscopo 2026.08.06 15:56 
 

Wow!!! This is an absolutely awesome product! If you do not understand smart money concepts (smc), I highly recommend you download this product (while its still free :)) and learn the concepts from it! It is very accurate and the best way to learn the concepts fast. My trading has improved to the next level since I started using it! It works!!! Seriously, a huge thank you to the developer Lim Wei Liang, for your generosity.

Alex212222
24
Alex212222 2026.07.14 15:17 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Joanna Lis
19
Joanna Lis 2026.06.11 08:58 
 

the best indicator in the world!

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Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
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5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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5 (11)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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RSI Trend Scalper MTF — Multi-Timeframe Institutional Momentum & Pattern Architecture RSI Trend Scalper MTF is an elite, all-in-one algorithmic trading engine engineered for precision execution across all asset pairs. By combining proprietary high-frequency momentum filters with deep Multi-Timeframe (MTF) directional validation, this system isolates explosive, high-probability no repainting institutional setups while remaining incredibly streamlined and effortless to use. Equipped with a live,
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raypiscopo
117
raypiscopo 2026.08.06 15:56 
 

Wow!!! This is an absolutely awesome product! If you do not understand smart money concepts (smc), I highly recommend you download this product (while its still free :)) and learn the concepts from it! It is very accurate and the best way to learn the concepts fast. My trading has improved to the next level since I started using it! It works!!! Seriously, a huge thank you to the developer Lim Wei Liang, for your generosity.

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.08.07 01:29
Thank you for the kind and detailed review! Hearing feedback like this makes all the effort put into developing the tool completely worth it. Wish you continued success in your trading journey!
Alex212222
24
Alex212222 2026.07.14 15:17 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Viktor Pashko
68
Viktor Pashko 2026.07.08 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.07.10 13:45
Спасибо за отзыв и за то, что считаете индикатор полезным! Вы правы, так как файл EX4 скомпилирован, перевести его самостоятельно не получится. К сожалению, правила автоматической валидации маркета MQL5 очень строги к не-латинским символам в коде, что делает прямую локализацию невозможной. Алгоритм и код этого SMC-индикатора очень длинные и сложные. Пытаться обойти эти ограничения платформы через сложные структуры ENUM — это огромный риск, который может нарушить внутреннюю логику и стабильность работы самого индикатора. Я хочу, чтобы вам было удобно пользоваться инструментом, поэтому нашел другое решение. Напишите мне в личные сообщения, и я с радостью отправлю вам скриншот с полным переводом всех входных параметров на русский язык. Удачи в торговле!
Anatoly Skvoznikov
124
Anatoly Skvoznikov 2026.06.27 21:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.06.28 04:31
Thank you so much! Happy trading! 😊
Joanna Lis
19
Joanna Lis 2026.06.11 08:58 
 

the best indicator in the world!

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.06.11 09:05
Thank you so much for the amazing review! As a developer who focuses on publishing mostly free tools to help the community, feedback like this genuinely means a lot and keeps me motivated. Happy trading!
200307381
14
200307381 2026.05.31 02:51 
 

superb accurecy is very

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.06.10 03:34
Thank you! I put a massive amount of effort into the logic and coding to ensure the data is as precise and reliable as possible. Glad it's delivering that accuracy for your trading!
Ebert Pansegrouw
18
Ebert Pansegrouw 2026.05.12 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.05.15 02:05
Hi, I’ve just released a version update to address what you suggested 2 days ago regarding the text visibility. I’ve implemented a Smart Adaptive UI to solve the dark theme issue:
1. Auto-Color Mode: The indicator now automatically detects your chart background. If you use a dark theme, the OB and FVG labels will instantly switch to a high-contrast color for perfect readability.
2. Manual Overrides: If you still prefer a specific custom color, you can now toggle 'Auto-Color' off in the settings and pick exactly what suits your eyes. I also took the liberty of optimizing the code to use less CPU, so it should run even smoother now. Thanks again for helping me improve the tool, enjoy the update!
Malik Alzafiri
140
Malik Alzafiri 2026.05.04 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.05.05 00:50
Thank you for the fantastic feedback! It's great to see the indicator delivering amazing results on Gold. I’m glad it’s adding real value to your trading setup.
Holger Schiemann
223
Holger Schiemann 2026.05.03 08:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lim Wei Liang
24797
Reply from developer Lim Wei Liang 2026.05.03 16:11
Glad it’s working well on gold for you. Thank you for the review; let me know if you have any feedback as you continue using it.
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