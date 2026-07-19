DayTrader PRO MT4

5

DayTrader PRO

DayTrader PRO is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments.

The indicator generates clear BUY and SELL signals together with adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatility. Built-in Trend, Efficiency Ratio, Volatility, and Candle filters help eliminate low-quality setups and improve signal accuracy.

A real-time performance panel displays the currently optimized settings, Profit Factor, Win Rate, Drawdown, and other trading statistics. DayTrader PRO also supports Popup, Push, Email, and Sound alerts so you never miss a trading opportunity.

Features

  • Fully Automatic Parameter Optimization
  • Adaptive BUY & SELL Signals
  • Dynamic ATR Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • Daily, Weekly or Monthly Re-Optimization
  • Built-in Trend & Market Filters
  • Performance Statistics Dashboard
  • Popup, Push, Email & Sound Alerts
  • 100% No Repainting
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices and Cryptocurrencies
  • Works on All Timeframes

Reviews 1
Marcel Gafner
385
Marcel Gafner 2026.07.30 11:34 
 

Very well constructed indicator with good results. Comes with a very detailed user guide.

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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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Try "Chart Patterns All in One" Demo and get Bonus. Send me message after trying demo to get Bonus. Leave a Comment after purchase to get 8 high quality indicators as Bonus. The Chart Patterns All-in-One indicator helps traders visualize various chart patterns commonly used in technical analysis. It supports identifying potential market behaviors, but profitability is not guaranteed. Testing in demo mode is recommended before purchasing. Current Offer : 50% discount on the "Chart Patterns All
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The "Candle Info" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) helps traders analyze and visualize key candle formations directly on the chart. By detecting formations such as Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH), it provides insights into market trends and potential price movements. Key Features: Candle Formations: Identifies and labels HH, LL, HL, LH, along with combinations like HH & HL (bullish) and LL & LH (bearish). Session Filters: Allows filtering of formations
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This indicator is for Live Chart not for Tester. The PRO Trend Divergence indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool focused on detecting Trend Continuation Divergence —a signal indicating that the current trend is likely to persist. Unlike conventional indicators that emphasize reversals, this tool helps traders identify market conditions where the trend remains strong, even during temporary retracements or minor corrections. Trend Continuation Divergence occurs when the price moves i
SpeedAngle
Davit Beridze
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The SpeedAngle Indicator is an advanced MT4 tool that calculates price movement angles, offering dynamic visual cues and customizable alerts to help traders identify trend reversals and momentum shifts. Key Features Angle-Based Trend Analysis: Calculates angles over a user-defined period to reveal price momentum and direction. Dynamic Visuals: Displays a color-coded circle that changes based on angle thresholds: Above LevelMax: Signals strong upward momentum. Below LevelMin: Indicates strong dow
Adaptive Edge EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Contact me after purchase for important details! (Current price will stay till 1 August. Final Price 5 000$) Robot Overview: A Statistical Approach to Algorithmic Trading This offer is not just about an Expert Advisor; it's about acquiring a proven methodology for long-term successful automated trading. This comprehensive system is designed to provide you with a robust framework for consistent profitability in the financial markets. The core philosophy behind this trading robot is simple yet pr
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
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Auto Optimized MFI is a dynamic, self-tuning indicator that adapts to your market and timeframe by running real trade simulations on historical data. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed 80/20 MFI thresholds, this tool adjusts to actual price and volume behavior to identify more effective Buy and Sell zones. How it works The indicator analyzes historical candles across a customizable range and simulates trades based on MFI signals. It records metrics like win rate, drawdown, and TP/S
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Marcel Gafner
385
Marcel Gafner 2026.07.30 11:34 
 

Very well constructed indicator with good results. Comes with a very detailed user guide.

Davit Beridze
12658
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2026.07.30 15:52
Thanks Marcel
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