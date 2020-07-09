Cycle Sniper
- Indicators
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 11 January 2022
- Activations: 10
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system
Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference.
If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator.
We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing.
Videos, settings and descriptions can be found here . Please watch the videos carefully before purchasing!
Cycle Sniper focuses on the present. It tries to analyze what will happen in the future, not what happened in the past.
We offer a full trading system completed with our free indicators..
If you close the chart or change the timeframe, you may see some of the markings redrawn.
After twenty years of experience in the markets and three years of hard work – coding, backtesting -, Cycle Sniper is ready!
These cycles are repeated with a regularity that allows them to be used to anticipate price changes at key cyclical intervals. However, shorter cycles are present in shorter time frames with smaller cycles operating within larger cycles. It is this phenomenon that makes cycle analysis difficult as at any moment shorter cycle may be moving upward while the larger cycle is moving downward.
CCI, ATR, MFI
Here we have combined the cycles with harmonic calculations and completed the Cycle Sniper.
The algo is based on:
- Fibonacci Retracement and Extension level.
- Harmonic Waves
- Fibonacci Gann
- Murrey Math Calculations
- Price Deviations
- Reversal and Breakout Mode
- Works on every timeframe and every instrument. ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos)
- Alerts option and push notifications for extreme reversal mode.
- Different settings for harmonic cycles and price breakouts are provided within a user manual file.
- Three Different Signal Modes – Extreme Reversals, Late Reversal Entry, Breakout, and Trend Entry
Advantages:
- Trade the signals of the Cycle Sniper ( You can use it as an harmonic indicator )
- Combine the signal of Cycle Sniper with your harmonic and/or breakut patterns
- Trade Murrey Math lines or other support/resistance lines
- Use the indicator to enter to trade or to take profit.
- Finds extreme reversal points.
- Finds price breakouts.
Parameters:
- RSI True/False ( Make it true if you want to use RSI Filter)
- RSI Period: Chose the period
- RSI OB Level: If RSI is true, even if the indicator finds a trade opportunity, it does not show "arrows" ( It shows only dots ) unless the RSI value is above the OB Level.
- RSI OS Level: Opposite of RSI OB Level
- MFI: As explained on RSI option
- Main Settings Types of Signals.. Chose the Sİgnal Mode Extreme Reversal , Late Entry or Brekaout ( You can watch video for the Brekaout Mode )
- Cycle Snipper Parameters: Periods of Moving Averages
- Signal Period: Recommended period between 5-7
- Signal Method: Simple
- BB Paramenters: Use to calculate Depth/Deviation of the cycle
- Level Options: To use for breakout mode
- Deviation Filter is added on the v03
Important Notes:
- Different settings for different signal modes will be sent to you after the purchase of the product.
- You can use the indicator with different settings (ie: Bigger Cycles vs Smaller Fibo Retracements ) on the same chart to see the bigger picture.
- Due to the nature of the indicator,it may not give 100% proper results on the strategy tester
- 7/24 support
Videos, settings and descriptions can be found here
Users from China can contact us atfer purchase so we will send the videos via wetransfer ( who are not able to use youtube to watch the instructions and videos )
Simplified MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76505
PERFECT COMBINATIONS WITH :
CONTACT US VIA PM TO RECEIVE FREE Indicators After purchasing / renting Cycle Sniper Indicator. ( For MT4 version only!)
I am very satisfied with this indicator. Elmira is very friendly and helpful, although there may be some deviation and repainting of the indicator, it is already useful enough