Cycle Sniper

4.39


Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system

Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference.

If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator.

We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing.


Videos, settings  and descriptions can be found here . Please watch the videos carefully before purchasing!

Please check sample trades and strategies on the comments section


Cycle Sniper focuses on the present. It tries to analyze what will happen in the future, not what happened in the past.

We offer a full trading system completed with our free indicators..

If you close the chart or change the timeframe, you may see some of the markings redrawn.

After twenty years of experience in the markets and three years of hard work – coding, backtesting -, Cycle Sniper is ready!

Cycle indicators are oscillating indicators that can be used to analyze market cycles. According to cycle theory, markets have a tendency to move in cyclical patterns from periods of bullishness to periods of bearishness and back to periods of bullishness.

These cycles are repeated with a regularity that allows them to be used to anticipate price changes at key cyclical intervals. However, shorter cycles are present in shorter time frames with smaller cycles operating within larger cycles. It is this phenomenon that makes cycle analysis difficult as at any moment shorter cycle may be moving upward while the larger cycle is moving downward.

CCI, ATR, MFI 

Here we have combined the cycles with harmonic calculations and completed the Cycle Sniper.

The  algo is based on:

  • Fibonacci Retracement and Extension level.
  • Harmonic Waves
  • Fibonacci Gann
  • Murrey Math Calculations
  • Price Deviations
Features:
  • Reversal and Breakout Mode
  • Works on every timeframe and every instrument. ( Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos)
  • Alerts option and push notifications for extreme reversal mode.
  • Different settings for harmonic cycles and price breakouts are provided within a user manual file. 
  • Three Different Signal Modes – Extreme Reversals, Late Reversal Entry, Breakout, and Trend Entry

Advantages:

  • Trade the signals of the Cycle Sniper ( You can use it as an harmonic indicator ) 
  • Combine the signal of Cycle Sniper with your harmonic and/or breakut patterns
  • Trade Murrey Math lines or other support/resistance lines
  • Use the indicator to enter to trade or to take profit.
  • Finds extreme reversal points.
  • Finds price breakouts.

Parameters:

  • RSI True/False ( Make it true if you want to use RSI Filter) 
  • RSI Period: Chose the period 
  • RSI OB Level: If RSI is true, even if the indicator finds a trade opportunity, it does not show "arrows" ( It shows only dots ) unless the RSI value is above the OB Level.
  • RSI OS Level: Opposite of RSI OB Level
  • MFI: As explained on RSI option
  • Main Settings Types of Signals.. Chose the Sİgnal Mode  Extreme Reversal , Late Entry or  Brekaout ( You can watch video for the Brekaout Mode )
  • Cycle Snipper Parameters: Periods of Moving Averages 
  • Signal Period: Recommended period between 5-7
  • Signal Method: Simple
  • BB Paramenters: Use to calculate Depth/Deviation of the cycle
  • Level Options: To use for breakout mode
  • Deviation Filter is added on the v03

Important Notes:

  • Different settings for  different signal modes will be sent to you after the purchase of the product.
  • You can use the indicator with different settings (ie: Bigger Cycles vs Smaller Fibo Retracements ) on the same chart to see the bigger picture.
  • Due to the nature of the indicator,it  may not give 100% proper results on the strategy tester
  • 7/24 support

Videos, settings  and descriptions can be found here

Users from China can contact us atfer purchase so we will send the videos via wetransfer ( who are not able to use youtube to watch the instructions and videos )

Simplified MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76505


PERFECT COMBINATIONS WITH :


CONTACT US VIA PM TO RECEIVE FREE Indicators  After purchasing / renting Cycle Sniper Indicator. ( For MT4 version only!)


Free Indicators to complete the system: CS Peak Filter, CS Trigger, CS RSI Estimate, CS Helper, Order Block, Murrey Math, CS Beta Bands, RSI ZZ




Reviews 48
SENMAO ZHANG
725
SENMAO ZHANG 2024.09.20 17:01 
 

I am very satisfied with this indicator. Elmira is very friendly and helpful, although there may be some deviation and repainting of the indicator, it is already useful enough

bazarozavr
212
bazarozavr 2024.08.01 17:01 
 

Great indicator! It became the basis of my strategy strategy. Simplifies understanding of the market and decision making. With the help of this indicator, trading became calm and profitable. The author is a genius!

Nayo305
175
Nayo305 2024.07.30 18:10 
 

A game changer to help you get better at trading. I'm satisfied with Cycle Sniper. The more I use it, the more I learn how to use it. I have bought several indicators from Elmira since his indicators are very helpful. I often check his profile for new indicators or tips for trading. You can tell Elmira is passionate about what he does. Also great support and gets back to you within 24hrs.

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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
1 (2)
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
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Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
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Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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Cristiano Carvalho
552
Cristiano Carvalho 2026.06.28 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SENMAO ZHANG
725
SENMAO ZHANG 2024.09.20 17:01 
 

I am very satisfied with this indicator. Elmira is very friendly and helpful, although there may be some deviation and repainting of the indicator, it is already useful enough

bazarozavr
212
bazarozavr 2024.08.01 17:01 
 

Great indicator! It became the basis of my strategy strategy. Simplifies understanding of the market and decision making. With the help of this indicator, trading became calm and profitable. The author is a genius!

Nayo305
175
Nayo305 2024.07.30 18:10 
 

A game changer to help you get better at trading. I'm satisfied with Cycle Sniper. The more I use it, the more I learn how to use it. I have bought several indicators from Elmira since his indicators are very helpful. I often check his profile for new indicators or tips for trading. You can tell Elmira is passionate about what he does. Also great support and gets back to you within 24hrs.

Eric Raygoza
199
Eric Raygoza 2024.07.08 08:06 
 

I would say is one of the best indicators in MQL5 is useful helps analize the markets, focus on the Histogram even without the arrows the histogram is enough for guidance when you use it with other indicators

Arquipaypal
904
Arquipaypal 2024.05.07 21:08 
 

repaint a lot and then sometimes after 10/15 candles appear the arrow

JVN0609
401
JVN0609 2024.05.04 18:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2024.05.04 18:28
Hello! Thank you for your interest in our product. I have sent the free indicators and all necessary information via PM.
invstx
19
invstx 2024.04.26 12:41 
 

Thank you for this indicator Kindly I need the manual for the right way to use and any tools to help me .

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2024.04.26 12:57
I have sent all necessary information and bonus indicators via PM.
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2023.10.15 18:58 
 

Sometimes repaints but still good enough and distinctive indicator. I'm satisfied.

faker6000
59
faker6000 2023.05.21 00:46 
 

Thank you for this indicator Kindly I need the manual for the right way to use and any tools to help me .

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2023.05.21 06:03
Hello. I have sent all the necessary information along with the free indicators via PM.
Mohammed Sulaman Hussain
393
Mohammed Sulaman Hussain 2023.05.13 17:43 
 

Very disappointed in this product. arrows repaints a lot.

AMB
426
AMB 2023.03.08 18:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Osazeme Usen
679
Osazeme Usen 2023.02.22 22:12 
 

Elmira has been kind and has given me so much guidance, but I must say, the cycle sniper is not 90 - 95% accurate. It redraws so much that it's a total waste of space on my indicator rack. The bonus indicators Elmira provided was beneficial in getting better signals.

UPDATE: Cycle Sniper gives similar signals to STI OBOS indicator which is free, just google search it.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.08 12:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ms Pauline Ainsley
355
Ms Pauline Ainsley 2023.01.03 21:23 
 

Definitely a Powerhouse set of Indicators. Paid for itself in 1 day trading gold. I practiced over New Year on Strategy Tester to get a feel for it. Watching the training videos is a MUST. Elmira replied instantly. He is a professional businessman. Best wishes for 2023 to everyone.

guibernaua
876
guibernaua 2022.11.03 17:19 
 

This indicator is a must have. Once you get all the nuances of it (you have to learn how & why it gives signals) it is a masterclass tool to have in your arsenal. 5 stars

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.11.03 17:21
Thank you for the feedback!
Mishary Aldhowaihi
53
Mishary Aldhowaihi 2022.10.31 09:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.10.31 10:33
Hello. Here is the link on how to activate a product. https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
carotfoto
38
carotfoto 2022.08.23 15:26 
 

good thing you made it, it helped me a lot to start a trade and make a profit and also your help with my queries. what a great and worthwhile indicator.

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.08.23 15:31
Thank you for sharing your experience.
RetiredGuy
96
RetiredGuy 2022.07.31 10:45 
 

This is by far the best indicator I have ever seen. Once I understood how to set it up, my first trade was a winner because the indicators showed clearly where to take the trade. I would suggest anyone wanting to get the best trades then you should buy Cycle Sniper. All the training videos are there showing all the setups you can do and best time frames etc. Elmira also showed me on Skype how to use the different functions which was great, not many people do that these days. I would urge you to study the videos before trading as you will be amazed at how well this works.

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.07.31 14:25
Thank you for sharing your experience.
traderlyle
54
traderlyle 2022.07.11 23:19 
 

I have only used the indicator 1 day. It is a good indicator but you still need to be aware of market structure. It is a nice confirmation tool when used with Supply and Demand.

123
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