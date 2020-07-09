



Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system

Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference.

If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator.

We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing.





Videos, settings and descriptions can be found here . Please watch the videos carefully before purchasing! Please check sample trades and strategies on the comments section





Cycle Sniper focuses on the present. It tries to analyze what will happen in the future, not what happened in the past.

We offer a full trading system completed with our free indicators..

If you close the chart or change the timeframe, you may see some of the markings redrawn.

After twenty years of experience in the markets and three years of hard work – coding, backtesting -, Cycle Sniper is ready!