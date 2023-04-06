TropangFX v1 MT5
- Experts
- Jordanilo Sarili
- Version: 1.102
- Updated: 6 April 2023
- Activations: 20
PROMO:
SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING.
We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.
Recommendations:
Timeframe: H1 (Any Timeframe)
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more...
MT4 Version: Here!
Live Signals (MT4):
User Guide:
LOT SETTINGS:
- Initial Lot Size - You can use this if you choose Manual at Lot Type
- Lot Type - Buffer Available: 100% to 500% Buffer
- Lot Multiplier - Default is to multiply P.F after the #OpenTrade
- Apply Power Factor at #OpenTrade - More than 2 will apply the P.F.
- Power Factor - Multiplier
TRADE SETTINGS:
- Stop Loss, pips (0 = disabled) - Stop Loss, set to "0" if you don't want to use it
- Auto apply Take Profit - Auto set of TP after you manually open transaction esp. EURUSD
CONDITION SETTINGS:
- No Trade if with Gain (Buy/Sell) - Don't execute if one direction have gain
- Repeat with Period, (Once a day = false) - Set FALSE if you want to trade Once a Day
- Default Pipstep - The robot will not execute a new trade if the current market is inside this pipstep.
ADVANCED CONDITIONS:
- Enable Advanced Condition - For enhanced settings of this robot
- #OpenTrades (Before Adjust Pipstep) - After this #OpenTrades, the pipstep will automatically adjust.
- #OpenTrades (Apply New P.F.) - After this #OpenTrades, the multiplier will change
- New Profit Factor - New Porfit Factor
- Enable Adjust Pipstep - True if you want to automatically adjust the Pipstep.
- Adjust Pipstep (#OpenTrades) - Desired new Pipstep, e.g. from default "5" to "15" pipstep
- Enable Distance Layer - If you want to enable the Distance Layer
- Default Distance-Pipstep - Same as Pipstep but with bigger Pips allowance
- Adjust Distance-Piptep (#OpenTrades) - Adjustment of the default "30" to "60" pipstep
- Time for Distance-Pipstep - Enable it if you want to use it by Time Intervals
- Time for OpenTrade After - Open new trade after the desired Time Interval
MONTH ADJUSTMENTS:
- Enable Month Condition - If you want to use the month condition
- Doubled Buffer (Month = True) - Doubled your buffer, eg. from "100%" to "200%" and if month is in TRUE condition
Requirements
- The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice.
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
- Minimum capital is $500.
IT IS NOT FOR YOU! Please Do Not Avail TropangFX!
- TropangFX is NOT a “Get RICH Quick Scheme/Strategy..”. It’s all about consistency and from low (Investor), medium to high (Trader) risk growth for your account through our advocacy of “Enjoy Life…Do Nothing”. Spend more time with your family.
- If you are an aggressive trader/investor who wants to modify settings beyond the default/low-risk/recommended optimized value with the number of pairs that might risk your account (you should know the massive risks involved).
- Forex trading is a high-risk, high-reward online business; therefore, YOU should NOT trade/invest with BORROWED/LOANED money or money that you cannot afford to lose.
- If you are unfamiliar with Forex and other financial instruments.
- If you believe that you simply follow the trends with your friends, and;
- If your mindset is not on the same goal.
Risk Disclosure
As Autotrading has a massive potential reward, bear in mind that it will also have enormous potential at-risk however, do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose. This program turns out to be not for a faint-hearted individual.
Your future indicative result of the past performances/earnings thru the trading system is not assured. The simulated performance has certain limitations: an actual performance record, simulated results do not represent actual trading. All Trading/Investment involves substantial risk as well as complete loss of capital.
It is necessary that you fully understand the risks involved and accordingly agree to accept full responsibility for your actions, profits and losses before deciding to acquire TropangFX.