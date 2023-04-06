TropangFX v1 MT5

Recommendations:

Timeframe: H1 (Any Timeframe)

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more...

User Guide:

LOT SETTINGS:

  • Initial Lot Size - You can use this if you choose Manual at Lot Type
  • Lot Type - Buffer Available: 100% to 500% Buffer
  • Lot Multiplier - Default is to multiply P.F after the #OpenTrade
  • Apply Power Factor at #OpenTrade - More than 2 will apply the P.F.
  • Power Factor - Multiplier

TRADE SETTINGS:

  • Stop Loss, pips (0 = disabled) - Stop Loss, set to "0" if you don't want to use it
  • Auto apply Take Profit - Auto set of TP after you manually open transaction esp. EURUSD

CONDITION SETTINGS:

  • No Trade if with Gain (Buy/Sell) - Don't execute if one direction have gain
  • Repeat with Period, (Once a day = false) - Set FALSE if you want to trade Once a Day
  • Default Pipstep - The robot will not execute a new trade if the current market is inside this pipstep.

ADVANCED CONDITIONS:

  • Enable Advanced Condition - For enhanced settings of this robot                
  • #OpenTrades (Before Adjust Pipstep) - After this #OpenTrades, the pipstep will automatically adjust. 
  • #OpenTrades (Apply New P.F.) - After this #OpenTrades, the multiplier will change                      
  • New Profit Factor - New Porfit Factor                  
  • Enable Adjust Pipstep - True if you want to automatically adjust the Pipstep.                  
  • Adjust Pipstep (#OpenTrades) - Desired new Pipstep, e.g. from default "5" to "15" pipstep                      
  • Enable Distance Layer - If you want to enable the Distance Layer                        
  • Default Distance-Pipstep - Same as Pipstep but with bigger Pips allowance                      
  • Adjust Distance-Piptep (#OpenTrades) - Adjustment of the default "30" to "60" pipstep                  
  • Time for Distance-Pipstep - Enable it if you want to use it by Time Intervals                  
  • Time for OpenTrade After - Open new trade after the desired Time Interval  

MONTH ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Enable Month Condition - If you want to use the month condition
  • Doubled Buffer (Month = True) - Doubled your buffer, eg. from "100%" to "200%" and if month is in TRUE condition

  • The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using a really good ECN broker. Write me personally for advice.
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
  • Minimum capital is $500.

