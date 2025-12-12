Pro Trader EA

As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take your trading to the next level and increase your profits. Get started today and reap the benefits of our software.

Please note: The software does not work in Strategy Tester. Before purchasing, visit my YouTube channel; all the information is available in the playlist!

Please note that the price is subject to change with each update! Hurry and buy today at the lowest price!

Visit our channel Link There you will find new preset files!


Display and trade.

One-click trading with very fast execution!
  • Switch between statistics and trading.
  • Analysis tool summarizes your trades and determines your current level!
  • Multi-symbol function from Market Watch. Also applicable in multi-charts!
  • An alert on the horizontal lines can be activated very quickly with the push of a button.
  • News functionality that also allows for automated trading.
  • Analysis tool that visually displays average candlestick and tick strength as an index.
  • Request a Discord community feature from the owner of the Pro Trader EA to share trades.
  • An overview of multiple positions that can be closed separately with just one click.
  • A screenshot button to view your trades visually.
  • Accurate assessment of risk and take profit per trade in lots, percentage, and currency.
  • Number of positions and current profit displayed as text.
  • Daily trades with generated profit or loss.
  • Visual representation of average tick and candlestick strength.
  • Tools for drawing trend, horizontal, and resistance/support lines with just one click.
  • Buttons with partial sell, breakeven, and trailing stop loss can be used manually or automatically.
  • Buy, close, and sell buttons for quick order execution.
  • Adjustable visual limit order buttons and spread height.
EA settings.

General:

Allows you to separate positions from the EA and perform auto-trading. Management of open and closed positions.

  • Magic number.
  • Auto trading (true/false).
  • AutoTrading. (must be set in the Pending orders by range section!)
  • Limit of open positions for each symbol.
  • Daily limit for closed positions
Screenshot settings.

Allows you to set the format of the screenshots for Discord and analysis.

  • Screenshot width (also applies to Discord).
  • Screenshot height (also applies to Discord).
Discord bot settings.

Invites you to use the Discord bot for the community.

  • Discord bot (false/true).
  • Discord webhook URL - Replace with your webhook URL.
  • Name of the bot in Discord.
  • Select your message for Discord. 1: Message per button? (analysis and trades). 2: Message by auto (many trades will spam).
  • Select you Message for screenshot. 1: Message with screenshot (for auto message). 2: Message without screenshot (for auto message).
  • Your comment for auto message in discord.
Strategy with pending orders.

Ensures that the buttons for the pending orders appear in the trade area.

  • Select settings of pending buttons. 1: Pending buttons on. 2: Pending buttons off.
  • Select pending buttons. 1: Pending limit orders buttons. 2: Pending stop orders buttons.
If pending buttons was selected.

General pending orders settings.

  • Select you place pending orders. 1: Pending orders by points. 2: Pending orders by range (Day high or low) is range strategy.
  • Select your settings. (Strategy in points settings).
  • Distance from price in points.
  • Pending stoploss by ponts.
  • Pending take profit by points.
  • Select your settings (Strategy by range settings and autotrading).
  • Select you sl. 1: Range sl high or low. 2: Range sl by points.
  • Range tp by RR.
  • Select you Range. (So autotrading). 1: Generate range by time. 2: Generate range automatically.
  • Use the number of candles for the high and low of the range.
  • Range starts in hours.
  • Range starts in minutes.
  • Range ends in hours.
  • Range ends in minutes.
  • Position close by time?
  • Close position in hours.
  • Close position in minutes.
Trend, S/R and H Lines design at Settings.

Allows you to visually display the lines on the chart.

  • Extend trend line to the right?
  • Lines widht.
  • Line style.
  • H Lines high color.
  • H Lines low color.
  • Trend line color.
  • Number of candles for support and resistance.
  • Color M1 high and low lines.
  • Color M5 high and low lines.
  • Color M15 high and low lines.
  • Color M30 high and low lines.
  • Color H1 high and low lines.
  • Color H4 high and low lines.
  • Color D1 high and low lines.
  • Color W1 high and low lines.
  • Color MN high and low lines.


Risk and MoneyManagement and Buy-Sell Strategy.

Ensures that your trades are executed according to risk!

  • Slippage (points).
  • Volume type. 1: Fixed volume. 2: Percent volume.
  • Risk for Position.
  • Lots.
  • Buy and Sell. (Only for buy and sell orders!)
  • Stop Loss type. 1: Stop Loss in points. 2: Stop Loss below or above the candle.
  • Stop Loss in points.
  • Take Profit type. 1: Take Profit in points. 2: Take Profit in factor.
  • Take Profit in points.
  • Take Profit factor.
  • Close profit position in %?
  • Close position after time?
  • If position is negative, close after (minutes)?
  • Choose your decision. 1: Close terminal? 2: Don't close the terminal?
  • Close terminal after number of negative trades.
Partial Sale Management.

Allows you to sell part of the position to secure profits.

  • Select partial sale. 1: Automatically partial sale. 2: Manually partial sale (button).
  • Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected).
  • Select partial sale in (%). 1: Parialsale 25%. 2: Parialsale 50%. 3: Parialsale 75%. 4: Parialsale 90%.
  • Select your settings. (If partial sale was selected automatically).
  • Partial sale RR.
Breakeven management.

Secures your positions at breakeven with stop loss.

  • Select breakeven. 1: Automatically adjust breakeven. 2: Manually breakeven (button).
  • Select your settings. (If breakeven was selected automatically).
  • Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.
Trailing stop management.

Secures your positions with a subsequent stop loss.

  • Select trailing stop. 1: Automatically trailing stop. 2: Manually trailing stop (button).
  • Select trailing in percent. 1: Guaranteed profit at 25%. 2: Guaranteed profit at 50%. 3: Guaranteed profit at 75%.
  • Select your settings. (If trailing stop was selected automatically).
  • Profit factor (RR) after stop is pulled.
  • Select adjustable trailing stop (Manual trading). 1: ON. 2: OFF.
News Calendar Setting.

Allows you to configure news filters and trade automatically.

  • Select event importance. 1: No news. 2: Low >. 3: Medium >. 4: High.
  • Lines in background? (true/false).
  • Line low of the news. (Colors).
  • Line medium of the news. (Colors).
  • Line high of the news. (Colors).
  • Line width.
  • Line style.
Panel setting.

Ensures your panel looks beautiful in terms of design.

  • Windows fonts.
  • dialog_color_text.
  • dialog_color_border_light.
  • dialog_color_border_dark.
  • dialog_color_bg.
  • dialog_color_caption_text.
  • dialog_color_client_bg.
  • dialog_color_client_border.
  • dialog_color_button_over.
Buttons Color.

The buttons can also be customized to your liking.

  • button_partial.
  • button_breakeven.
  • button_trailing.
  • button_buy.
  • button_sell.
  • button_close.
  • button_pending_buy.
  • button_pending_sell.
Why choose Pro Trader EA?

The Pro Trader EA is a powerful trading software developed by experts to help traders trade more effectively and profitably. With its automated trading solution, high speed and efficiency, 24/7 availability, adaptability, and extensive backtesting capabilities, the Pro Trader EA is an excellent choice for all traders. It eliminates emotional decisions, reacts quickly to the market, can trade around the clock, is customizable, and offers the ability to test and optimize trading strategies. With the Pro Trader EA, traders can improve their trading performance and operate successfully in the market.

Minimum requirements and recommendations.

  • Symbols: All symbols with low spreads! (Manual trading).
  • Symbols: Indices and Forex CFD trading with low spreads! From new version XAUUSD!
  • Timeframe: Any manual trading. (Scalping - M1 and M5, Intraday - M5 to H1, and Swing trading - H4 to W1).
  • Timeframe: Automated trading. M5 timeframe.
  • Account type: Hedge, ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:2000 or higher.
  • Use a VPS to enable 24/7 trading.


#Tags: Trading panel, risk management, drawdown protection, account protection, maximum drawdown, scalping, intraday, swing, autotrading.
