More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN

Darkray FX EA uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection.

☑️ Expert Advisor for Forex

☑️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.

☑️ Developed for Metatrader 5

☑️ Swing/Position trading

☑️ Accuracy higher than 95%

☑️ Low Drawndown

Indicators available for setups settings:

EMA200 • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well);

RSI • Checks the levels on sale for the opening of sales and for purchase for opening buying;

ADX • Checks strength of the trend for the opening of orders. If the trend is strong against the direction of the position you can open orders in hedge;

Moving Averages • orders when the price is above or below three moving averages will only be open (3.8 and 20);

Darkray-Indicator • exhaust zones detection indicator. It can be used in conjunction with an average of 200 or isolated. Detects buying and sell exhaust zones;

There is the possibility of using Take Profit fixed, dynamic and also Trailling Stop / Step. It has margin management control avoiding the overhead of orders and consequently the account breaks.

Expert advisor works with fixed lot or batch self-controlled by the account balance.

You can control the spacing between the orders, reducing the risk.

There SWAP control, ie only orders will be opened in the direction of positive SWAP.

There are following parameters:

GENERAL

Show Panel: Display panel in graph

Magic Number: EA magic number

Allow Buy: Enables to make purchases

Allow Sell: Enables to make sale

Allow Hedge: Enable to open orders in Hedge

Take Profit Hedge: Take Profit orders of Hegde

PipStep (points): Spacing, in points, between orders

PipStep (pontos) for first order from EMA200: Spacing in points of the first order with respect to the rolling average periods 200

Max Orders: maximum amount of orders open simultaneously

Positiv Swap control: Open orders only in favor of positive Swap

FILTER_1 - EMA200

Enable EMA 200: Use strategy EMA200

Moving Average Period: Period moving average

Moving Average Method: Type of moving average

FILTER_2 - ADX

Enable filtro ADX: Use ADX filter on the input s

ADX Period: ADX Period

ADX Level: Control level

FILTER_3 0 - RSI

Enable filtro RSI: Use filter RSI

RSI Period: Period RSI

OverBought Level: RSI High Level

OverSold Level: RSI Low Level

FILTER_4 - MOVING AVERAGE

Enable Moving Averages filter: Using moving averages filter (3,8 and 20)

First Moving Average Period: Period of the first moving average

First Moving Average Method: Type the first moving average

Second Moving Average Period: Period of the second moving aver

Second Moving Average Method: Type the second moving average

Third Moving Average Period: Period of the third moving average

Third Moving Average Method: Type of the third moving average

FILTER_5 - DRKFILTER

Enable DARKRAI INDICATOR filter: Use filter Darkrai Indicator

Take Profit dinamic: Take Profit in the central dynamic average Darkrai Indicator

MANAGING

Lots: Number of lots

Auto Lot: Auto lot

Initial Balance for autolot calculate: Balance value for calculating the auto lot (eg. 1000 for 0.01)

Take Profit (0 don't use): Fixed Take Profit (0 does not use)

Stop Loss (0 don't use): Stop Loss (0 does not use)

Close orders at EMA200: Closing of touch positions on the average of 200 periods

Close orders at Profit: Closing of positions only when all are in profit

TRAILLING

Trailling stop (points)(0 don't use): drive value trailling

Trailling step (points)(0 don't use): Value will be positioned where the Stop Loss

Margin control (0 don't use):

minimum margin for control (do not use 0)





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