Darkray FX EA

4

More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN

Darkray FX EA uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection.

☑️ Expert Advisor for Forex

☑️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc. 

☑️ Developed for  Metatrader 5

☑️ Swing/Position trading

☑️ Accuracy higher than 95%

☑️ Low Drawndown

Indicators available for setups settings:

EMA200 • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well);

RSI • Checks the levels on sale for the opening of sales and for purchase for opening buying;

ADX • Checks strength of the trend for the opening of orders. If the trend is strong against the direction of the position you can open orders in hedge;

Moving Averages • orders when the price is above or below three moving averages will only be open (3.8 and 20);

Darkray-Indicator • exhaust zones detection indicator. It can be used in conjunction with an average of 200 or isolated. Detects buying and sell exhaust zones;

There is the possibility of using Take Profit fixed, dynamic and also Trailling Stop / Step. It has margin management control avoiding the overhead of orders and consequently the account breaks.

Expert advisor works with fixed lot or batch self-controlled by the account balance.

You can control the spacing between the orders, reducing the risk.

There SWAP control, ie only orders will be opened in the direction of positive SWAP.

There are following parameters:

GENERAL 

Show PanelDisplay panel in graph

Magic NumberEA magic number

Allow BuyEnables to make purchases

Allow SellEnables to make sale

Allow HedgeEnable to open orders in Hedge

Take Profit HedgeTake Profit orders of Hegde

PipStep (points)Spacing, in points, between orders

PipStep (pontos) for first order from EMA200Spacing in points of the first order with respect to the rolling average periods 200

Max Ordersmaximum amount of orders open simultaneously

Positiv Swap control:  Open orders only in favor of positive Swap

FILTER_1 - EMA200 

Enable EMA 200Use strategy EMA200

Moving Average Period: Period moving average

Moving Average Method: Type of moving average

FILTER_2  - ADX 

Enable filtro ADXUse ADX filter on the input s

ADX PeriodADX Period

ADX Level: Control level

FILTER_3 0 - RSI

Enable filtro RSIUse filter RSI

RSI Period: Period RSI

OverBought LevelRSI High Level

OverSold LevelRSI Low Level

FILTER_4 - MOVING AVERAGE

Enable Moving Averages filterUsing moving averages filter (3,8 and 20)

First Moving Average PeriodPeriod of the first moving average

First Moving Average MethodType the first moving average

Second Moving Average PeriodPeriod of the second moving aver

Second Moving Average MethodType the second moving average

Third Moving Average PeriodPeriod of the third moving average

Third Moving Average MethodType of the third moving average

FILTER_5 - DRKFILTER

Enable DARKRAI INDICATOR filterUse filter Darkrai Indicator

Take Profit dinamicTake Profit in the central dynamic average Darkrai Indicator

MANAGING

LotsNumber of lots

Auto LotAuto lot

Initial Balance for autolot calculate: Balance value for calculating the auto lot (eg. 1000 for 0.01)

Take Profit (0 don't use): Fixed Take Profit (0 does not use)

Stop Loss (0 don't use): Stop Loss (0 does not use)

Close orders at EMA200Closing of touch positions on the average of 200 periods

Close orders at ProfitClosing of positions only when all are in profit

TRAILLING

Trailling stop (points)(0 don't use): drive value trailling

Trailling step (points)(0 don't use): Value will be positioned where the Stop Loss

Margin control (0 don't use): minimum margin for control (do not use 0)


If would like good sets to backtest and know EA enter in a our telegram group https://t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN


Reviews 5
Carmen Cristina De Melo
21
Carmen Cristina De Melo 2019.10.15 16:54 
 

EA top, suporte excelente, parabens Daut

Stefanf1995
204
Stefanf1995 2019.10.08 19:19 
 

Amazing. Super helpful author and greeat product so far. Thank you Daut 🙏

Eduardo Aparizi
228
Eduardo Aparizi 2019.09.24 05:41 
 

EA Fantástico e muito bem estruturado. Vale cada centavo.

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Expert Advisor for use in all Market. For more details visit: Telegram group: https://t.me/SlakingFXEA Parameters Set Name Magic Number Allow Buy Allow Sell PipStep (points) Max Martingale Orders (0 unlimited) Max Loss $ day (0 don´t use) Mas Loss % day (0 don´t use) Max Profit $ day (0 don´t use) Mas Profit % day (0 don´t use) K Period D Period Slowing Overbought Oversold Type of smoothing Calculation method Lots Auto Lot Initial Balance for autolot calculate Martingale (1 don't use) Take Pro
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Binsdorfer
145
Binsdorfer 2021.06.16 20:41 
 

Sorry, does don't work ok VPS, i will my money back.

Heinrich Lehmann
376
Heinrich Lehmann 2020.06.19 20:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carmen Cristina De Melo
21
Carmen Cristina De Melo 2019.10.15 16:54 
 

EA top, suporte excelente, parabens Daut

Stefanf1995
204
Stefanf1995 2019.10.08 19:19 
 

Amazing. Super helpful author and greeat product so far. Thank you Daut 🙏

Eduardo Aparizi
228
Eduardo Aparizi 2019.09.24 05:41 
 

EA Fantástico e muito bem estruturado. Vale cada centavo.

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