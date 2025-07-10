VolumeHedger EA

With Volume Hedger EA

Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs!

This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile markets. Instead of trying to predict the trend direction, it analyzes trading volume and makes entries with intelligent strategies. With proper set files, it can achieve effective results in instruments like Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto. It performs even better in instruments with sharp swings or stable trends. The trading process is carried out via a bi-directional loop triggered at a certain volume threshold. Starting this loop under the right conditions reduces risk and increases potential profits.

Systematically opens positions in both Buy and Sell directions.

When hedging is activated, it closes older positions to minimize losses.

If slippage occurs, it detects and adjusts accordingly.

After the first loop, it re-analyzes the market to reduce risk further (loss risk decreases after the first loop).

Minimum Balance: 10$ (with customized set file)

Recommended Leverage: 500x or higher (Contact me if lower)

Spread range: Any

Server speed: Any (Performs well even with 500ms latency)

The first trade initiates a loop. Set file rules apply only to this first trade. The loop ends only if profit is achieved or the position limit is reached. It ends with the last position closing in profit. However, if margin is insufficient or position limit is hit, it closes at a loss.

Default inputs are prepared for XAUUSD Standart Account in PU! ( $750 deposit, 500x leverage ) These can be reconfigured for lower balances. The ability to run on multiple different charts at the same time is an improved feature of the EA. You can increase your monthly profit expectations.



EA Features

Enhanced Trading Options:

Take Profit for First Position Only:

Set a lower TP for the initial trade to increase the chance of success.

Spread Control:

Define max spread to avoid poor trade executions.

Critical Spread:

If spread widens too much during a loop, EA pauses trading and resumes once it normalizes.

Slippage Control (automatic)

If your broker applies slippage, it detects it and updates active and pending orders’ TP, SL, and price values accordingly.

Multi Symbol & Multi EA Compatibility:

If you want to block new entries while a position is open, provide the list of Magic Numbers to be blocked (e.g. 12345,65431,34123).

This only affects the first trade of the loop. It also ensures trades are opened in sequence with other EAs, minimizing drawdown.

Future versions will allow filtering so that opening a Buy position won't block a Sell on another symbol.

You’ll also be able to allow or block Buy->Buy or Sell->Sell behavior.

Blocked Magic Numbers: Prevents opening trades if there’s a matching Magic Number trade open.

Allowed Only Reversal Direction: Opens trades based on position type

Allowed Only Same Direction : Opens trades based on position type

Spoofing Attack Protection:

This is a defense mechanism developed to prevent manipulation targeting algorithmic traders in the Forex market. Neither central exchanges nor brokers should know your exact exit points. This feature is essential for popular robots. Backtest results may not reflect the future due to manipulation and market conditions.



Hides real TP level: Prevents the broker from seeing your TP, reducing manipulation risk.

Applies hidden exit strategy: Closes the position manually when the price hits the target.

Provides a fairer trading environment: Helps complete trades without being trapped by algorithm tricks.

Handles slippage: Accounts for slippage in sharp exits. In many cases, slippage may work in the trader’s favor. This protection is a great advantage in low-liquidity or aggressive broker environments.

Dynamic Volume Multiplier:

Our goal is to increase the number of trades — not the lot size — as your balance grows. This helps you avoid broker limits and makes managing and liquidating trades easier. In multi-EA environments, it is recommended to use Equity-Based mode.

Balance-based

Equity-based

Note: It remembers the smart starting balance. Even if equity or balance changes due to other trades, it continues using the original starting balance for lot calculations. This allows you to withdraw or deposit funds freely.

Position Entry Strategies:

Several entry strategy options are provided to ensure the first trade in a loop is opened at the optimal time. Since entering when the trend is strong reduces risk, strategies are designed with that in mind.

Candle Pattern + ATR

ADX Indicator

Custom Indicator

Use second indicator crossover: Enables trade entries based on signal crossovers from a second custom indicator, in addition to the options above.

You should use the inputs under the “Second Custom Indicator” section.

Custom Indicator - (It will be your special strategy): Do you know a better method to detect vertical movements instead of horizontal? Do you have an indicator for it? Then use and test it! You can use a custom or marketplace indicator — just enter the correct path.



After selecting your custom indicator, you must know its Buffer Index. Typically, values in the "Data Window" represent the indicator's buffers and are ordered as 0,1,2, etc. For exceptions, contact the indicator’s developer. Shift value represents which candle you want the signal from: 0 is the current, 1 is the last closed candle.

Time Permissions Control:

Trend strength varies throughout the day; you can restrict trading to specific hours/days. Enter days to block by number (e.g. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) — 6 and 7 are Saturday and Sunday. Time format: HH:MM–HH:MM (e.g. 03:30–21:30 or 21:30–03:00)

Note: EA blocks opening the first trade within the first 75 minutes of each trading day.

Gap Protection Setting:

If set to true, EA opens a hedge in the opposite direction when carrying trades over the weekend. This prevents gap-related losses on Monday. It removes the hedge at a specified hour and resumes from where it left. If the hedge closes with profit or loss, it updates TP and SL of the original trade accordingly.

This allows you to include Friday in the weekday permissions safely.

Market Cooldown Timer:

Wait timers to prevent immediate reentry after volatile moves:

After Last Trade Pending Timer:

Waits a certain number of candles (e.g. 6 candles on H1 chart) after the last trade closes.

Bank Holiday Protection:

Holiday periods disrupt buyer-seller balance and may cause unpredictable sideways action. You can block new loops X days before or after holidays.

Example: Block trading 2 days before or after a holiday



Holiday database includes USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, CHF, AUD, NZD, CNY holidays from 2022–2026.

Dynamic Pips Adjustment:

TP and Distance values are automatically adjusted with market price changes. Especially ideal for XAUUSD. It’s useful for long-term backtests.

A 1% price change over 5 years will not match today’s point values. This feature answers how such dynamics affect results.

Baseline Price: Reference price point.

Price Interval: Price change threshold (e.g. 200).

Percentage: Adjustment rate when threshold is hit (e.g. 10%).

Example: If gold rises from $3,000 to $3,300 and Distance is 1,300 points with 10% Percentage, it will auto-adjust to 1,430 points.

Interesting fact: I noticed the average gold production cost is around $1,600. Current price is about $3,200 — a $1,600 difference. When I set a 200$ price interval and 13% percentage, I achieved the best value.

Usage Recommendations

Optimize entry parameters for each instrument:

Adjust lotsize list considering Distance and Take Profit ratio Enable “After Trade Timer” to give 6–12 hours rest to the market Enable Dynamic Volume Multiplier for compound growth Test Dynamic Pips for long-term pip matching (for pro users) Use Bank Holiday filter to avoid trading during unstable conditions Install EA on multiple pairs and use Blocked Magic list to increase trading frequency Use Allowed magic list with multiple set files to boost earnings Try enabling Gap Protection to avoid weekend gaps

Note: The required minimum balance is shown on the chart.

You can read my blog about Prop firm (funded accounts)



About the Developer

He has over 10 years in software development. As a finance and mathematics enthusiast, he has dedicated the past 3+ years to algorithmic trading robots. He is proud of the many algorithms and strategies he has created. He has the ability to build algo-strategies from any indicator. He believes sharing robots for free improves his knowledge and skills even more. He values your feedback and suggestions.