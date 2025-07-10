VolumeHedger

4.95

VolumeHedger EA

[ Live Signals ] , [ My Channel ] [ Set Files ] , [ Blog ] , [ AI Usage ]

Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.)

The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots.

With Volume Hedger EA 

Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs!
This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile markets. Instead of trying to predict the trend direction, it analyzes trading volume and makes entries with intelligent strategies. With proper set files, it can achieve effective results in instruments like Forex, Gold, Stocks, and Crypto. It performs even better in instruments with sharp swings or stable trends. The trading process is carried out via a bi-directional loop triggered at a certain volume threshold. Starting this loop under the right conditions reduces risk and increases potential profits.

  • Systematically opens positions in both Buy and Sell directions.
  • When hedging is activated, it closes older positions to minimize losses.
  • If slippage occurs, it detects and adjusts accordingly.
  • After the first loop, it re-analyzes the market to reduce risk further (loss risk decreases after the first loop).

Minimum Balance: 10$ (with customized set file)
Recommended Leverage: 500x or higher (Contact me if lower)
Spread range: Any
Server speed: Any (Performs well even with 500ms latency)

The first trade initiates a loop. Set file rules apply only to this first trade. The loop ends only if profit is achieved or the position limit is reached. It ends with the last position closing in profit. However, if margin is insufficient or position limit is hit, it closes at a loss.

--> BLOG <---

Default inputs are prepared for XAUUSD Standart Account in PU! ( $750 deposit, 500x leverage ) These can be reconfigured for lower balances.

Download higher-quality set files HEREEE. The old set files in the comments can no longer anymore.

For recommendations tailored to your needs regarding the set files you will use for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and FX instruments, please contact the developer.

The ability to run on multiple different charts at the same time is an improved feature of the EA. You can increase your monthly profit expectations.

If you write a review without actually using the EA, it will be considered a scam!

If there is no lifetime purchase option, send me a message.


EA Features

Enhanced Trading Options:

  • Take Profit for First Position Only:
    Set a lower TP for the initial trade to increase the chance of success.
  • Spread Control:
    Define max spread to avoid poor trade executions.
  • Critical Spread:
    If spread widens too much during a loop, EA pauses trading and resumes once it normalizes.
  • Slippage Control (automatic)
    If your broker applies slippage, it detects it and updates active and pending orders’ TP, SL, and price values accordingly.

Multi Symbol & Multi EA Compatibility:

If you want to block new entries while a position is open, provide the list of Magic Numbers to be blocked (e.g. 12345,65431,34123).
This only affects the first trade of the loop. It also ensures trades are opened in sequence with other EAs, minimizing drawdown. 
Future versions will allow filtering so that opening a Buy position won't block a Sell on another symbol.
You’ll also be able to allow or block Buy->Buy or Sell->Sell behavior.

  • Blocked Magic Numbers: Prevents opening trades if there’s a matching Magic Number trade open.
  • Allowed Only Reversal  Direction:  Opens trades based on position type
  • Allowed Only Same Direction   Opens trades based on position type

Spoofing Attack Protection:

This is a defense mechanism developed to prevent manipulation targeting algorithmic traders in the Forex market. Neither central exchanges nor brokers should know your exact exit points. This feature is essential for popular robots. Backtest results may not reflect the future due to manipulation and market conditions.

  • Hides real TP level: Prevents the broker from seeing your TP, reducing manipulation risk.
  • Applies hidden exit strategy: Closes the position manually when the price hits the target.
  • Provides a fairer trading environment: Helps complete trades without being trapped by algorithm tricks.
  • Handles slippage: Accounts for slippage in sharp exits. In many cases, slippage may work in the trader’s favor. This protection is a great advantage in low-liquidity or aggressive broker environments.

Dynamic Volume Multiplier:

Our goal is to increase the number of trades — not the lot size — as your balance grows. This helps you avoid broker limits and makes managing and liquidating trades easier. In multi-EA environments, it is recommended to use Equity-Based mode. 

  • Balance-based
  • Equity-based 

Note: It remembers the smart starting balance. Even if equity or balance changes due to other trades, it continues using the original starting balance for lot calculations. This allows you to withdraw or deposit funds freely.

Position Entry Strategies:

Several entry strategy options are provided to ensure the first trade in a loop is opened at the optimal time. Since entering when the trend is strong reduces risk, strategies are designed with that in mind.

  • Candle Pattern + ATR
  • ADX Indicator
  • Custom Indicator

Use second indicator crossover: Enables trade entries based on signal crossovers from a second custom indicator, in addition to the options above.
You should use the inputs under the “Second Custom Indicator” section.

Custom Indicator - (It will be your special strategy):

Do you know a better method to detect vertical movements instead of horizontal? Do you have an indicator for it? Then use and test it! You can use a custom or marketplace indicator — just enter the correct path. 

After selecting your custom indicator, you must know its Buffer Index. Typically, values in the "Data Window" represent the indicator's buffers and are ordered as 0,1,2, etc. For exceptions, contact the indicator’s developer. Shift value represents which candle you want the signal from: 0 is the current, 1 is the last closed candle.

Time Permissions Control:

Trend strength varies throughout the day; you can restrict trading to specific hours/days. Enter days to block by number (e.g. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) — 6 and 7 are Saturday and Sunday. Time format: HH:MM–HH:MM (e.g. 03:30–21:30 or 21:30–03:00)

Note: EA blocks opening the first trade within the first 75 minutes of each trading day.

Gap Protection Setting:

If set to true, EA opens a hedge in the opposite direction when carrying trades over the weekend. This prevents gap-related losses on Monday. It removes the hedge at a specified hour and resumes from where it left. If the hedge closes with profit or loss, it updates TP and SL of the original trade accordingly. 
This allows you to include Friday in the weekday permissions safely. 

Market Cooldown Timer:

Wait timers to prevent immediate reentry after volatile moves:

  • After Last Trade Pending Timer:
    Waits a certain number of candles (e.g. 6 candles on H1 chart) after the last trade closes.

Bank Holiday Protection:

Holiday periods disrupt buyer-seller balance and may cause unpredictable sideways action. You can block new loops X days before or after holidays.

Example: Block trading 2 days before or after a holiday

  • Holiday database includes USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, CHF, AUD, NZD, CNY holidays from 2022–2026.

Dynamic Pips Adjustment:

TP and Distance values are automatically adjusted with market price changes. Especially ideal for XAUUSD. It’s useful for long-term backtests.
A 1% price change over 5 years will not match today’s point values. This feature answers how such dynamics affect results.

  • Baseline Price: Reference price point.
  • Price Interval: Price change threshold (e.g. 200).
  • Percentage: Adjustment rate when threshold is hit (e.g. 10%).

Example: If gold rises from $3,000 to $3,300 and Distance is 1,300 points with 10% Percentage, it will auto-adjust to 1,430 points.

Interesting fact: I noticed the average gold production cost is around $1,600. Current price is about $3,200 — a $1,600 difference. When I set a 200$ price interval and 13% percentage, I achieved the best value. 


Usage Recommendations

Optimize entry parameters for each instrument:

  1. Adjust lotsize list considering Distance and Take Profit ratio
  2. Enable “After Trade Timer” to give 6–12 hours rest to the market
  3. Enable Dynamic Volume Multiplier for compound growth
  4. Test Dynamic Pips for long-term pip matching (for pro users)
  5. Use Bank Holiday filter to avoid trading during unstable conditions
  6. Install EA on multiple pairs and use Blocked Magic list to increase trading frequency
  7. Use Allowed magic list with multiple set files to boost earnings
  8. Try enabling Gap Protection to avoid weekend gaps

Note: The required minimum balance is shown on the chart. 
You can read my blog about Prop firm (funded accounts)


About the Developer

He has over 10 years in software development. As a finance and mathematics enthusiast, he has dedicated the past 3+ years to algorithmic trading robots. He is proud of the many algorithms and strategies he has created. He has the ability to build algo-strategies from any indicator. He believes sharing robots for free improves his knowledge and skills even more. He values your feedback and suggestions. 

If you liked my robots and want to stay updated, join my channel: Furkan's Robots

Reviews 43
chacha
22
chacha 2025.11.30 12:38 
 

I've been using this EA on my live account for two months now, and the results have been excellent. This is an excellent EA, and the developer's support is also top-notch. The developer is constantly releasing updates and feature development, and this EA has us even more excited.

MohamedRashedy
19
MohamedRashedy 2025.11.24 17:18 
 

Amazing respect to the developer. This EA performs incredibly well, and the results have exceeded my expectations. I’m genuinely impressed and plan to purchase all of your trading robots. Thank you for your support, dedication, and brilliant work, Looking forward for new setfiles with Lorentzian indicator and the new upcoming version of your great EA.

Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.11.23 11:48 
 

Best EA on the market. Huseyin’s support is genuinely next level — he’s responsive, knowledgeable and actually takes the time to make sure you’re set up correctly. Follow his recommended setup and you’ll be off to a strong start. Once you explore the EA properly and understand how it thinks, the performance will honestly blow your mind. Smooth execution, smart logic, and consistent results. Highly recommend.

Recommended products
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Experts
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Safe FX Scalping
Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
3 (20)
Experts
Safe FX Scalping SFS:   Experience Automated Forex Scalping with SFS - A Reliable Expert Advisor Utilizing a Systemized Momentum Breakout Strategy, High-Quality Trades, and Advanced Money Management Techniques !! No backtest manipulation, no backtest fitting, it's a real legitimate forex trading expert advisor strategy with actual results Revolutionize your trading with our highly effective trading robot. Our trading robot is specifically designed to be effective in the supply & demand zone, str
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Ratio X MLAI
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions. The EA combines classical technical analysis , price action , volatility filtering , embedded machine-learning models , and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence tr
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Maximus Forex Gladius usdcad divergence patterns
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the USDCAD symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement, its stre
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or BITCOIN symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement,
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Experts
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Experts
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
Discover the Future of Automated Trading with STCEFFE - Your Elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5! Precision and Reliability: STCEFFE is the latest Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking excellence in automated trading. This EA utilizes an advanced combination of technical indicators like Moving Average, RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, and Stochastics to provide highly accurate buy and sell signals. Combined Signal System: Unlike conventional EAs, STCEFFE doesn't rely on a single indicat
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
Holeshot MAX
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Holeshot Max MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Holeshot Max – Your Ultimate Trading Companion Holeshot Max is not just another trading tool; it's a sophisticated ally designed to empower traders of all levels to conquer the markets with ease. Built on the powerful Metatrader 5 platform, Holeshot Max is equipped with a custom equity management system that puts the control firmly in your hands. Say goodbye to stress and uncertainty – with Holeshot Max, you can trade worry-free, knowing that your risk tolerance and behavior are fully customizab
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Experts
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.88 (24)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (38)
Experts
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.25 (8)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
More from author
HedgingMartingale
OMG FZE LLC
4.8 (102)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA [ Set Files - PDF ] , [ My Channel ]  , [ My Products ]  , [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm This EA is a trading algorithm that combines hedging and intelligent risk management with the Martingale strategy. It is designed to provide stable performance in strong market conditions where you cannot predict trend direction. When using an appropriate set file, it can work on any instrument. Optimization results have provided success
FREE
HedgingMartingale MT4
OMG FZE LLC
4.5 (14)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA [ Set Files ]   ,   [ My Channel ]  ,   [ My Products ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm This EA is a trading algorithm that combines hedging and intelligent risk management with the Martingale strategy. It is designed to provide stable performance in strong market conditions where you cannot predict trend direction. When using an appropriate set file, it can work on any instrument. Optimization results have provided succe
FREE
Lydians Indicator
OMG FZE LLC
5 (6)
Indicators
[ My Channel ] , [ My Products ] This indicator shows the points where the bar’s trend changes due to an instant pressure while the overall trend is moving upward or downward. The arrow displayed by the indicator is drawn if the previous bar meets certain criteria. When building your strategy, you can interpret 3-4 consecutive arrows as a potential breakout signal. For example, when you see the 4th arrow, you may consider opening a trade. This provides a reliable tool to anticipate significant
FREE
AI ML Lorentzian
OMG FZE LLC
Indicators
[ My Channel ] , [ My Products ] Overview The Lorentzian Distance Classifier is a machine-learning-based trading indicator that uses Lorentz distance as its core metric within the Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) framework. Instead of relying on traditional Euclidean distance, it treats financial price action as if it occurs in a “distorted” price–time space (similar to how massive objects bend spacetime in relativity). This approach makes the classifier significantly more robust to market n
Filter:
chacha
22
chacha 2025.11.30 12:38 
 

I've been using this EA on my live account for two months now, and the results have been excellent. This is an excellent EA, and the developer's support is also top-notch. The developer is constantly releasing updates and feature development, and this EA has us even more excited.

MohamedRashedy
19
MohamedRashedy 2025.11.24 17:18 
 

Amazing respect to the developer. This EA performs incredibly well, and the results have exceeded my expectations. I’m genuinely impressed and plan to purchase all of your trading robots. Thank you for your support, dedication, and brilliant work, Looking forward for new setfiles with Lorentzian indicator and the new upcoming version of your great EA.

Adam Pasfield
295
Adam Pasfield 2025.11.23 11:48 
 

Best EA on the market. Huseyin’s support is genuinely next level — he’s responsive, knowledgeable and actually takes the time to make sure you’re set up correctly. Follow his recommended setup and you’ll be off to a strong start. Once you explore the EA properly and understand how it thinks, the performance will honestly blow your mind. Smooth execution, smart logic, and consistent results. Highly recommend.

Cristian Salute
209
Cristian Salute 2025.11.21 21:18 
 

I will never buy any other EAs again. Because this one is the best. This isn't just about the product itself, but the person behind it. This is a truly special, one-of-a-kind case. The authentic value here isn't just in the EA, which is truly extraordinary, meticulously crafted in every detail, complex yet made simple, completely customizable! The real value is the person behind all of this. He loves what he does, and it shows; he loves his clients, and it shows. He is not only a genuine GENIUS, a true GENIUS in his field, and precisely for this reason, sometimes misunderstood and unfairly discriminated against, but he is also an authentic, genuine, generous person (see HedgingMartingale), who does not compromise his values and his clients for profit. This market, and more generally the entire trading robot sector, let's be clear... is full of garbage, scams, trickery, people who want to sell you a bot to make easy money and who will then abandon it at the first difficulty. One might ask: "If it's truly so extraordinary, why isn't it first in the market?" The answer is simple (besides the fact that HedgingMartingale, the younger brother of VolumeHedger, is absolutely first among free EAs): the world isn't truly meritocratic. The masses want smoke and mirrors, appearances, promises. But true value doesn't need any of this; it doesn't need marketing. So here we have a rare gem... a truly excellent EA from a technical standpoint, created by a GENIUS, with the best intentions, with his clients' best interests at heart, and with love for what he does. This is a recipe that guarantees assured success. He will never leave his clients behind and will always continue to improve this EA until he deems it perfect. Seriously, if you haven't realized what we have before us... open your eyes. How many here in the market are so scrupulous as to follow the progress of every single client?! How many are always kind and honest, and instead of promises and chatter, help you find solutions to problems?! How many constantly provide you with updates and an embarrassing amount of customized Set files for every single broker?! And how many provide you with tailor-made ones?! Huh?! Long live this man, because his EA is extraordinary, but he is the true strength behind all of this. I wish this man that all his dreams come true and that he always has the strength to remain genuine without being brought down by malicious tongues. I recently started my journey with VolumeHedger, but I can already say that it will be extraordinary, because the vision of this man is extraordinary. Keep striving in what you love, and know that there are those who have seen your value and genuinely and deeply appreciate it. THANK YOU

Bon Lee
83
Bon Lee 2025.11.19 17:03 
 

Best EA I’ve ever used – highly recommended! After testing many EAs, this is by far the most reliable and profitable one. Great strategy, solid risk management, consistent results, and excellent developer support. The developer is clearly very experienced and actually cares about the product. Updates are regular, the code is clean, and support is fast and helpful whenever I had questions. To anyone reading the negative reviews: please keep in mind that no EA can win 100% of the time in all market conditions, and most bad reviews come from users who either overuse leverage, trade on bad brokers, or simply don't follow the very clear instructions and recommended settings. Used properly, this EA performs exactly as described. Author, please don’t let unfair 1-star reviews discourage you. Your EA is exceptional and many of us truly appreciate it. Keep up the fantastic work! 5 stars without any hesitation.

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.11.18 21:04 
 

Often reviews are written just for the sake of writing them; I believe they are an important way to truly highlight a product. These are my honest impressions: 1) Strategy Volume Hedger is clearly the result of a brilliant vision. It’s based on a system that I would describe as almost infallible: growth is steady, controlled, and only rarely does a significant loss occur (it may happen, or sometimes not even once a year) — something completely normal for a strategy of this type. 2) Consistent and honest backtests The backtests are completely transparent. The rule is always the same: your yearly profit will match your maximum drawdown. If you want a 20% profit, you must accept a 20% drawdown. With the right settings, you can achieve around 240% per year, and the only real risk is possibly facing one loss over the course of a year, equal to the drawdown you selected. To me, this is an exceptional compromise: many months of steady growth and, in the worst case, sacrificing only one month. 3) Genuine reviews There are no rewards or incentives here, unlike 90% of what you see on MQL5. Nobody gave me anything. I’m writing this review to reward the developer for his outstanding work and to genuinely recommend this EA to those looking for a real additional income. 4) The developer He is a kind, helpful, and incredibly supportive person. He will assist you all the way with impressive patience. 5) A personal note He once said he dreams of building a hotel to host his clients. I honestly can’t wait to meet him in person one day and congratulate him.

Emo84
29
Emo84 2025.11.16 13:21 
 

I purchased this product after long consideration and research. Last week, I bought it and installed 3 set files from a folder named 'BTC_GOLD_B1k_L350_TrCatcher_Lydians' onto my MT5 demo account with a balance of 5,000 euros from PU Prime (as recommended and 500x leverage). After just 3 days, the EA generated 370 euros, which is an incredible result! Unfortunately, the weekend has now intervened, so I have turned the EA off. I will turn it back on on Monday. The support provided by Mr. Öztürk is simply unique, and I am profoundly grateful for it. I plan to test many more folders containing different set files on several MT5 terminals using demo accounts in the coming weeks before I go live. I am very confident that the EA will continue to deliver excellent results. So far, I can definitely recommend the product. The effort required to install it is absolutely worth it and, thanks to the support from Mr. Öztürk, it wasn't difficult at all! I give it a clear buy recommendation! I have put screenshots from the trading results of the EA in the "diskussion" area. you can check it! thx!

Update 18.11.2025:

I will give a Update, I started the EA on Sunday evening at 6:00 PM (18:00), on six different MetaTrader 5 platforms with six different SET files (Setfile folders) and with a starting balance of 5000 Euros for each MT5 account (and a leverage of x500). This morning (Tuesday) at 3:00 AM, the EA had generated 590 Euros. Screenshots will follow soon. The result is very good from my perspective; I am truly excited to see how the EA will perform in the coming days!

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.18 20:49
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback and for taking the time to test multiple set files! I’m really happy to see your results, and your excitement motivates me even more. 🙏
Also, I’ve shared an Excel sheet where everyone can see my clients’ performances — anyone can check it 🌟
Abel Liu
1189
Abel Liu 2025.11.11 04:51 
 

This EA takes a very systematic approach — using real volume spike triggers to activate hedge positioning, then managing exposure with controlled logic rather than chasing price direction blindly. The mechanics are transparent and easy to follow, which gives confidence during live forward testing and avoids emotional confusion. Most importantly, the author is extremely responsive, patient in explaining logic, and genuinely helpful when it comes to optimization questions. You can clearly see effort, passion and professionalism behind this product. Overall, this is a solid volume-based hedging engine with good support from the developer.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.13 04:12
Thank you so much for this thoughtful review! 🙏
I’m really glad to read that you appreciate how the system uses volume (rather than guessing price direction) and that you’ve found the logic clear and professional ❤️
wyoung2025
24
wyoung2025 2025.11.09 00:18 
 

Developer support is attentive and proactive. Updates roll out smoothly, responding to market conditions and user feedback. Documentation is clear, making it easy for even moderately experienced traders to implement and optimize the EA. Unlike most EAs, which promise much and deliver little, this system is remarkably consistent. Day after day, the profit curve climbs, with average daily returns and fully reinvested cycles showing both steady growth and low variance. Weekly and monthly projections routinely exceed initial backtest expectations.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.09 23:09
Thank you so much for your fair and thoughtful feedback! 🙏
As long as there are users like you who appreciate and value my work, I’ll keep improving the product continuously. 🚀
maakufx
254
maakufx 2025.11.07 13:22 
 

been running great for 6 weeks, giving an average of maybe 0.5% a day, then 1 loss and you get 70% down. maybe because it's friday? i would never know because i'm removing this on my account.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.08 17:46
There are countless set files available, and I’ve already shared all possible combinations with you. Since your balance is relatively small, it’s unfortunately not possible to create a lower-risk setup for 300$. I’m still fully confident that you’ll continue using this powerful system. To show my commitment, I plan to cover your losses if you contact with me.
You can also view my live trading signals and see the overall performance of all users in the publicly shared spreadsheet. Thank you sincerely for your understanding and trust.
Tomi Luv
694
Tomi Luv 2025.11.03 02:59 
 

I took some time with the EA before this review. In the beginning we had a rough start. Huseyin has been very patient with me. I'm new to Mt5, it's been a learning curb and I'm far from done. (I still like MT4 better) he has been patient with my horrible choice of brokers since I live in USA. Bottom line is Huseyin customer service is amazing. The ea is on demo and has make 260 USD demo dollars in its first week or trading. I feel bad I need a set file for 8.1 with a horrible broker but I'm thankful he's willing to do it. I look forward to the day I can go live.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.11.03 15:49
Wishing you continued success and steady profits! ❤️ I hope we can work together in the long run 🙏
hubergut
109
hubergut 2025.10.27 08:21 
 

Highly recommended to use this EA. The support is outstanding and very professional. I have already made some profits with "safe" settings. I am excited to have more updates and more profits with profitable settings. This EA is the number 1 in the market for me and an absolute 5star rating.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.27 22:34
Thank you so much for the amazing 5-star review! 🌟 Your success is our priority, and I am here to support you every step of the way. Happy trading! ❤️❤️
junedkk
24
junedkk 2025.10.24 18:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.26 23:16
Thank you for your amazing feedback! 🚀 I’m happy to see you getting great results — even more powerful updates are on the way!
halil özarslan
82
halil özarslan 2025.10.23 05:30 
 

Foreks uzun yıllar boyunca karmaşadan uzak standartlarda gelir sağlıyorum. Ekranın başında takibe gerek kalmadan bitkilerin bir tanesi olmuş. Üreticinin hızlı etkileşimi ve anında yanıt vermesi kişiye özel dosyaların saklanması. Bu ea'nın ve üreticinin profesyonelliğidir. mutlaka bu benzersiz ea ile işlem yapılması önerilir

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.23 16:14
Teşekkür ederim kıymetli yorumun için 🙏 Bol kazançlar dilerim
Zhi Xian Lin
293
Zhi Xian Lin 2025.10.22 13:08 
 

I’ve been using this EA for about two weeks with the settings provided by the author. The account performance has been stable, and whenever I have any questions, the author is always willing to provide assistance.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.23 16:13
Looking forward to hearing your profits in long term ❤️
Michal
269
Michal 2025.10.21 16:50 
 

Good evening, for me it's the best you can buy. Stable results, great support and simply a robot as it should be.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.21 17:02
Thank you for your valuable review.🙏 I hope to keep improving this more and more for my clients’ stable results 🚀
Thomas Maehrel
723
Thomas Maehrel 2025.10.21 09:19 
 

I've been using it for a few days and so far everything is going well. The developer has created a set for my broker and has great after-sales customer service.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.21 15:21
Wishing you continued success and steady profits! ❤️❤️
nobbie
51
nobbie 2025.10.15 22:10 
 

Well.. I've bought this EA about month ago. I started with 10k demo account at first, to get to know how it works and the logic of opening trades. After one week I've opened a live account at recommended broker and made a deposit. So, the EA have been working on my VPS since three weeks now. The most important for me is the right money management, to protect the funds on live account and.. surely I'm impressed. After one month I still have the demo and live accounts going together and the results for me are very good for now. The contact with Huseyin is also very good, he puts some new stuff everyday on chat and privat messages, like new set files for different instruments and using different indicators. There are also new updates coming, so.. yeah, I'm excited with the things to go on :-)

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.17 23:23
Thank you so much for your thoughtful and detailed feedback — I really appreciate it! ❤️
It’s great to hear that you took the time to test the EA properly and that both your demo and live results have been positive so far. the upcoming versions will bring even more exciting features and smarter improvements 🚀
Fabio Quantumless
307
Fabio Quantumless 2025.10.14 11:44 
 

I’ve been using this EA for a while now and I have to say — it’s easily one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on the MQL5 marketplace. The developer is not only extremely professional but also a genuinely kind and supportive person. He truly stands out as a rare pearl in this space. What really impressed me is how he provides personal settings for each user, carefully tuning the EA based on individual goals and broker conditions. He knows exactly how different brokers work, which makes a huge difference in performance and consistency. The support is simply amazing — fast, detailed, and always helpful. You can feel that he actually cares about his users’ success, not just selling a product. So far, this has been the best experience I’ve had in the entire MQL5 marketplace. I 100% recommend both the EA and the developer — true professionalism and passion combined!

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.17 23:22
Your feedback gives me even more motivation to keep improving and pushing the limits.
Thanks again for your trust and support — it’s a real pleasure to have you in the community ❤️
rojith
121
rojith 2025.10.13 02:49 
 

I just bought and used it for three week - one word, great. And as expected good support from developer to start using it. Thanks. Highly appreciate Huseyin Furkan Ozturk for your real time support.

OMG FZE LLC
64718
Reply from developer Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.10.13 16:09
Glad I could help. I hope you make all the profits you're hoping for ❤️
123
Reply to review