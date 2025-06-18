Forex Diamond EA MT5

3

Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms

Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability to thrive in various market conditions.

Now upgraded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern trading, including drawdown protection and a randomization system ideal for prop firm challenges, Forex Diamond EA is more powerful than ever.

A Complete Fully Dynamic Trading System Designed For Maximum Reliability And Profit

Most trading software handles just one aspect of your trading strategy such as trading small-spread opportunities or watching for market reversal signals. The problem with this single-strategy approach is that it lacks an overall strategy to maximize each tactic. Forex Diamond doesn't have this problem! Each trading tool is aligned with an overall trading strategy meaning that every action works together to deliver superior results.


Top features of Forex Diamond EA

  • 3 Completely Independent Trading Systems In One EA
  • Dynamic Trading Logic
  • Self-Updating Algorithm
  • High Trading Frequency
  • Reasonable Dynamically Calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
  • Less Need To Be Optimized Then Other Robots
  • High Slippage Protection
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Randomization System
  • Time Management System

Forex Diamond EA is a rare combination of trend and countertrend strategies, smart money-management, dynamic trading parameter configurations and rapid trade execution. Forex Diamond EA is a complete trading system for currency traders who want speed, precision and reliable performance. Forex Diamond is designed to trade with 3 proven algorithms:

1. Signal Strategy: Forex Diamond ЕА utilizes its Trend-Retrace Signal Strategy to systematically execute profitable trades. The algorithm patiently applies well-vetted trading parameters to profit from the market trend while safeguarding your Gains.

2. Countertrend Strategy: Forex Diamond implements its Countertrend Strategy to watch the market for potential trend reversals. Once an opportunity is detected, Forex Diamond EA dynamically adjusts its trading parameters to maximize the profit potential of each trade.

3. Scalping Strategy: Forex Diamond's Countertrend Scalping Strategy leverages small spread trades executed with precision and speed. Forex Diamond's dynamic trading system quickly adjusts your trading parameters to suit even the most volatile markets.


Official Recommendations

Timeframe: M15
Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY 
Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices
Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)

Recommended settings: the default settings are best for all supported pairs!


Fully compatible with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. Forex Diamond EA comes with:

1. Drawdown Protection System: Helps manage risk dynamically by preventing excessive losses — perfect for meeting prop firm risk rules.

2. Trade Randomization System: Adds slight random variations in execution to avoid pattern detection — ideal for prop firm compatibility and real-market simulation.


Why Choose Forex Diamond EA?

Whether you're a retail trader looking for steady growth or preparing for a prop firm challenge, Forex Diamond EA offers a battle-tested solution with intelligent protections and adaptive behavior to suit all environments.

Get Forex Diamond EA today and experience professional-grade algorithmic trading with risk control and precision.


Forex Diamond EA Settings

  • LongTrades - true/false to enable/disable the long trades. 
  • ShortTrades - true/false to enable/disable the short trades.
  • AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. 
  • ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
  • DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to Forex Diamond EA how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker.
  • EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades. 
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
  • NFA (true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time. 
  • No_Hedge (true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • Max_Orders_Total - maximum permitted (total for all three systems) number of Forex Diamond open trades at the same time. 
  • ...........
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.30 10:33 
 

The slowly built-up profit eventually gets wiped out, even though a low-risk setup is being used.

At the moment I have to leave 3-star feedback — what can be changed...

You need to fix the GUI issue in the MT5 version, and the entry and exit points for Signals 1, 2, and 3 need improvement.

