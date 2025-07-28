BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF

Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system. This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. Syna works seamlessly with AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple instances of itself, creating a collaborative ecosystem where EAs share collective intelligence, learn from each other's trades, and coordinate strategies across your entire portfolio. Building on Version 3+'s direct API access to OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem, Version 4 adds revolutionary Master-Agent architecture that fundamentally changes how traders diversify and manage risk across multiple accounts. This is the dawn of coordinated multi-EA portfolio management where artificial intelligence orchestrates multiple specialized trading strategies as a single, adaptive organism. Version 4 Major Enhancements: Industry-First Agentic Ecosystem: Revolutionary Master-Agent-Independent mode system where Syna operates as the Master brain coordinating AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple Syna instances as Agents across unlimited MT5 terminals and broker accounts. This cross-terminal coordination reduces API costs by 70-90% while enabling true portfolio diversification and collective learning.

Revolutionary Master-Agent-Independent mode system where Syna operates as the Master brain coordinating AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple Syna instances as Agents across unlimited MT5 terminals and broker accounts. This cross-terminal coordination reduces API costs by 70-90% while enabling true portfolio diversification and collective learning. Autonomous Neural Network Learning: Advanced system that continuously learns from every trade across all coordinated EAs, with monthly retraining and configurable training frequency.

Advanced system that continuously learns from every trade across all coordinated EAs, with monthly retraining and configurable training frequency. Enhanced Agentic Learning: Sophisticated meta-learning where Syna synthesizes hypotheses from historical trades across the entire ecosystem, implements exploration strategies, and continuously improves decision-making.

Sophisticated meta-learning where Syna synthesizes hypotheses from historical trades across the entire ecosystem, implements exploration strategies, and continuously improves decision-making. Expanded Model Support: Access to GPT-5, Claude Opus 4.1, Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok 4, DeepSeek V3.1 Reasoning, Perplexity's advanced search models, and 100+ OpenRouter models.

Access to GPT-5, Claude Opus 4.1, Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok 4, DeepSeek V3.1 Reasoning, Perplexity's advanced search models, and 100+ OpenRouter models. Vision/Image Input Capabilities: Revolutionary visual analysis allowing AI models to interpret charts, patterns, and visual market data directly.

Revolutionary visual analysis allowing AI models to interpret charts, patterns, and visual market data directly. Automated API Key Management: API keys automatically saved and re-used, eliminating repetitive setup.

API keys automatically saved and re-used, eliminating repetitive setup. Updated AI Web Grounding Protocol: Enhanced monitoring of 50+ search terms at 10x speed, now featuring Perplexity's advanced web search.

Enhanced monitoring of 50+ search terms at 10x speed, now featuring Perplexity's advanced web search. Refined AI Prompting: Optimized prompt engineering for improved response quality and trading accuracy. Key Revolutionary Features: Master-Agent Coordination (Industry First): Syna operates as Master (coordinating other EAs), Agent (receiving intelligence from Master), Independent (standalone), or Master Only (managing without trading). One Master's API calls power multiple Agent EAs across different terminals and accounts.

Syna operates as Master (coordinating other EAs), Agent (receiving intelligence from Master), Independent (standalone), or Master Only (managing without trading). One Master's API calls power multiple Agent EAs across different terminals and accounts. Cross-Terminal Intelligence Network: Master processes all API calls and employs adaptive agentic reasoning to contextualize and distribute insights optimally to each Agent based on their specific strategy, timeframe, and market conditions. All trade outcomes flow back to the Master, creating a bidirectional intelligence loop where every EA benefits from collective wisdom. This reduces costs by 70-90% while enabling true portfolio diversification.

Master processes all API calls and employs adaptive agentic reasoning to contextualize and distribute insights optimally to each Agent based on their specific strategy, timeframe, and market conditions. All trade outcomes flow back to the Master, creating a bidirectional intelligence loop where every EA benefits from collective wisdom. This reduces costs by 70-90% while enabling true portfolio diversification. Maximum Diversity Through Multi-EA Coordination: Combine Syna (Master) with AiQ (Agent), Mean Machine GPT (Agent), and multiple Syna instances across different terminals for unprecedented strategy diversification across your entire portfolio.

Combine Syna (Master) with AiQ (Agent), Mean Machine GPT (Agent), and multiple Syna instances across different terminals for unprecedented strategy diversification across your entire portfolio. Revolutionary Interactive Assistant Interface: Professional-grade on-screen buttons including Syna Analyst (find new trades), Syna Assistant (manage positions), Syna Custom (ask anything), and Forecast (weekly market outlooks).

Professional-grade on-screen buttons including Syna Analyst (find new trades), Syna Assistant (manage positions), Syna Custom (ask anything), and Forecast (weekly market outlooks). Multi-Timeframe Chart Indicator Reading: Revolutionary capability for the Assistant to read ANY indicator from multiple timeframe charts simultaneously. Simply add your preferred indicators, and the Assistant automatically incorporates all data into AI analysis.

Revolutionary capability for the Assistant to read ANY indicator from multiple timeframe charts simultaneously. Simply add your preferred indicators, and the Assistant automatically incorporates all data into AI analysis. Enhanced Web Search Integration: Advanced infrastructure monitors 50+ search terms at 10x speed, tracking breaking news, economic data, political events, and geopolitical shifts 24/7.

Advanced infrastructure monitors 50+ search terms at 10x speed, tracking breaking news, economic data, political events, and geopolitical shifts 24/7. Multi-AI Architecture: Three specialized AI systems work in concert: Interactive Assistant AI for real-time queries, Automated Trading AI for 24/7 operation, and AI Position Management (APM) as your dedicated risk guardian.

Three specialized AI systems work in concert: Interactive Assistant AI for real-time queries, Automated Trading AI for 24/7 operation, and AI Position Management (APM) as your dedicated risk guardian. Smart Learning Integration: Advanced capability to send account history to AI models for personalized trading predictions and strategy optimization based on actual performance.

Advanced capability to send account history to AI models for personalized trading predictions and strategy optimization based on actual performance. Sacred Phi System: Proprietary position management using mathematical principles to navigate market noise. Not a conventional grid or martingale system, but an intelligent method for maintaining profit targets while adapting to conditions.

Proprietary position management using mathematical principles to navigate market noise. Not a conventional grid or martingale system, but an intelligent method for maintaining profit targets while adapting to conditions. Prop Firm Compliance Suite: Built-in features for funded account rules including static DD%, EOD balance-based DD, and split order compliance.

Portfolio Risk Reduction Through Agentic Diversification - A Practical Example

The Problem with Single-Account Trading: Traditional traders run one EA on one account, creating concentrated risk. A drawdown of 20% means your entire capital is impacted.

The Master's Symbol Coverage: The Syna Master monitors all preferred currency pairs simultaneously (example: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD). The Master processes all AI intelligence for these symbols with a single set of API calls, then distributes contextually-adapted insights to all Agents. Each Agent trades all symbols or focuses on strategic subsets with different entry criteria, or risk profiles.

The Agentic Portfolio Solution:

Account 1 (Conservative Funded - FTMO): Syna Agent running 0.01 lots on AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD with tight risk (1% per trade, 3% daily DD limit). Uses strict entry filters for steady, low-drawdown growth. Focuses on Commonwealth pairs during low-volatility Asian session.

Syna Agent running 0.01 lots on AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD with tight risk (1% per trade, 3% daily DD limit). Uses strict entry filters for steady, low-drawdown growth. Focuses on Commonwealth pairs during low-volatility Asian session. Account 2 (Moderate Personal - IC Markets): AiQ Agent running 0.05 lots on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with balanced risk (2% per trade). Uses momentum-based entries, capturing trends during European and early North American sessions.

AiQ Agent running 0.05 lots on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with balanced risk (2% per trade). Uses momentum-based entries, capturing trends during European and early North American sessions. Account 3 (Aggressive Growth - Retail Broker): Mean Machine GPT Agent running 0.1 lots on AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD with higher risk (3% per trade). Uses volatility-based entries, capitalizing on volatile North American session price action.

Mean Machine GPT Agent running 0.1 lots on AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD with higher risk (3% per trade). Uses volatility-based entries, capitalizing on volatile North American session price action. Account 4 (Diversification - Another Prop Firm): Another Syna Agent running 0.02 lots on EURAUD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD with moderate-conservative risk (1.5% per trade). Uses different entry criteria for additional strategy diversity while benefiting from Master's coordinated intelligence.

Risk Reduction in Action: When Account 3 experiences a 15% drawdown due to unexpected North American session volatility, Accounts 1, 2, and 4 are completely isolated. Your overall portfolio drawdown is only 3.75% (15% on 25% of capital). The Master learns from Account 3's difficulty and adjusts risk signals for all Agents. Historical analysis shows properly diversified multi-strategy portfolios reduce maximum drawdown by 40-60% compared to single-strategy approaches. This is the same principle institutional traders use - now available to retail traders for the first time through Syna's agentic architecture.

How Data Sharing and Adaptive Agentic Reasoning Works

The Bidirectional Intelligence Loop:

Data Collection (Agents to Master): Every Agent EA continuously sends trading data to the Master: trade entries/exits with reasoning, market conditions, neural network learning patterns, performance metrics, and position management decisions. Master Processing with Adaptive Reasoning: The Master processes all incoming data and makes a SINGLE set of API calls, then applies sophisticated adaptive agentic reasoning: Context-Aware Analysis: Evaluates each Agent's unique strategy, timeframe, instrument focus, and risk profile

Customized Intelligence Distribution: Adapts AI insights specifically for each Agent's needs

Collective Learning Synthesis: Combines patterns from all Agents to identify cross-market opportunities

Dynamic Priority Assignment: Determines which insights are most relevant for which Agents Intelligence Distribution (Master to Agents): The Master distributes contextually-adapted insights: market sentiment customized per instrument, risk warnings relevant to each strategy, collective learning from all EAs, position management recommendations, and neural network improvements based on ecosystem-wide patterns. Continuous Feedback Loop: As Agents act on received intelligence, their outcomes feed back to the Master, creating a self-improving system where collective intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated over time.

The Cost Advantage: Running multiple AI-powered EAs independently creates massive API expenses. With Syna's Master-Agent architecture, you achieve 70-90% reduction in API costs across your entire portfolio - savings that often exceed the cost of Syna itself, making the system essentially pay for itself - while actually improving decision quality through collective intelligence.

Redefine Your Trading with Enterprise-Level Agentic AI Integration

Take your trading to the next level with Syna 4 - the industry's first and only true agentic AI trading ecosystem with unmatched versatility. Through direct API connections to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, X.AI (Grok), DeepSeek, Mistral AI, Perplexity, and OpenRouter's extensive ecosystem, Syna 4 creates a revolutionary architecture where it operates as the Master brain coordinating AiQ, Mean Machine GPT, or multiple Syna instances across your entire portfolio.

Syna Version 4 Releases November 1, 2025 Limited Launch Pricing - Price Increases on Release Date Secure your copy now at the special pre-release price. Price will increase when Syna 4 officially launches on November 1, 2025.

Why Syna 4 Stands Out:

1 on 1 complimentary initial setup and walkthrough via AnyDesk. Just message me after your purchase.

Industry-First Agentic Ecosystem Leadership: Revolutionary Master-Agent architecture that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. One Master powers unlimited Agents on the same computer, reducing API costs by 70-90% while enabling collective learning and true portfolio diversification.

Revolutionary Master-Agent architecture that has never existed in retail forex trading until now. One Master powers unlimited Agents on the same computer, reducing API costs by 70-90% while enabling collective learning and true portfolio diversification. Cross-Terminal Portfolio Diversification: Deploy Agents across multiple terminals with different broker accounts, risk profiles, symbol selections, and trading strategies while maintaining unified intelligence sharing. Create a sophisticated agentic portfolio where one account runs conservative strategies on Commonwealth pairs, another runs aggressive approaches on major pairs, a third trades different sessions on currency crosses - all coordinated by one Master with shared AI insights contextually adapted for each Agent's unique needs.

Deploy Agents across multiple terminals with different broker accounts, risk profiles, symbol selections, and trading strategies while maintaining unified intelligence sharing. Create a sophisticated agentic portfolio where one account runs conservative strategies on Commonwealth pairs, another runs aggressive approaches on major pairs, a third trades different sessions on currency crosses - all coordinated by one Master with shared AI insights contextually adapted for each Agent's unique needs. Flexible Symbol Management: Master monitors up to 10 currency pairs (or more) simultaneously, processing comprehensive AI analysis for all symbols with a single set of API calls. Each Agent then trades all symbols or focuses on strategic subsets - some specialize in Commonwealth pairs, others in majors, others in crosses. Even when Agents trade the same pairs, different timeframes and entry criteria create distinct uncorrelated strategies.

Master monitors up to 10 currency pairs (or more) simultaneously, processing comprehensive AI analysis for all symbols with a single set of API calls. Each Agent then trades all symbols or focuses on strategic subsets - some specialize in Commonwealth pairs, others in majors, others in crosses. Even when Agents trade the same pairs, different timeframes and entry criteria create distinct uncorrelated strategies. Maximum Strategy Diversity: Combine Syna as Master with AiQ Agent, Mean Machine GPT Agent, and additional Syna Agents - each with different core logic, timeframes, pair selection, and approaches for unprecedented diversification.

Combine Syna as Master with AiQ Agent, Mean Machine GPT Agent, and additional Syna Agents - each with different core logic, timeframes, pair selection, and approaches for unprecedented diversification. Autonomous Neural Network: Advanced learning system that continuously improves from every trade across all coordinated EAs, with monthly retraining and configurable training runs.

Advanced learning system that continuously improves from every trade across all coordinated EAs, with monthly retraining and configurable training runs. Revolutionary Button Interface: Professional-grade on-screen controls that transform complex AI analysis into simple clicks. Analyst, Assistant, Custom, and Forecast buttons provide instant access to AI intelligence.

Professional-grade on-screen controls that transform complex AI analysis into simple clicks. Analyst, Assistant, Custom, and Forecast buttons provide instant access to AI intelligence. True Multi-Function Architecture: Syna operates as Fully Automated EA with 24/7 AI-driven trading, Interactive AI Assistant with real-time guidance for manual trading, Master Coordinator for agentic multi-EA ecosystems, Agent EA receiving coordinated intelligence, or Hybrid mode combining all functions.

Syna operates as Fully Automated EA with 24/7 AI-driven trading, Interactive AI Assistant with real-time guidance for manual trading, Master Coordinator for agentic multi-EA ecosystems, Agent EA receiving coordinated intelligence, or Hybrid mode combining all functions. Multi-Model Consensus System: Leverages multiple AI providers including Perplexity working in concert to validate trading decisions with institutional-grade accuracy, enhanced by collective intelligence in agentic mode.

Leverages multiple AI providers including Perplexity working in concert to validate trading decisions with institutional-grade accuracy, enhanced by collective intelligence in agentic mode. AI Position Management (APM): Dedicated risk guardian using specialized models to continuously monitor all positions, dynamically adjust SL/TP, and optimize exits using AI consensus. Choose from Relaxed, Balanced, or Strict management profiles.

Dedicated risk guardian using specialized models to continuously monitor all positions, dynamically adjust SL/TP, and optimize exits using AI consensus. Choose from Relaxed, Balanced, or Strict management profiles. Vision-Enhanced Analysis: Advanced image input capabilities allow AI to directly analyze chart patterns, technical setups, and visual market data.

Advanced image input capabilities allow AI to directly analyze chart patterns, technical setups, and visual market data. Dynamic Chart Management for Assistant: One-click chart opening/closing for all selected symbols and timeframes. Indicators placed on any opened chart are automatically integrated into Assistant AI analysis for manual trading decisions.

One-click chart opening/closing for all selected symbols and timeframes. Indicators placed on any opened chart are automatically integrated into Assistant AI analysis for manual trading decisions. Unprecedented Cost Efficiency: API Cost Reduction Mode cuts token costs by 60-80%, PLUS the agentic architecture enables one Master to power unlimited Agents across multiple terminals, reducing costs by an additional 70-90%. Combined, reduce your AI trading costs by up to 95% compared to running multiple independent AI-powered EAs.

Critical Disclosure: A New Paradigm in Agentic AI Trading

Syna 4 represents a fundamental shift in how traders interact with AI and how multiple EAs collaborate - capabilities that have never existed in retail forex trading before. Its revolutionary agentic architecture, autonomous neural network learning, cross-terminal coordination, and interactive interface go far beyond traditional EA capabilities, creating experiences that backtesting cannot capture. The interactive assistant features, real-time button controls, dynamic AI model selection, intelligent position management, Master-Agent coordination across multiple terminals, adaptive agentic reasoning, collective learning, and portfolio diversification represent approximately 70% of Syna 4's functionality - none of which can be evaluated through historical testing. These features only reveal their true potential during live market interaction and multi-EA collaboration across diverse trading accounts. While the automated EA component includes proven strategies from Mean Machine and AIQ enhanced with autonomous neural network learning, the revolutionary value of Syna 4 lies in its ability to seamlessly blend automated intelligence with human intuition through an unprecedented AI interface, while enabling multiple EAs to work as a unified organism across your entire trading portfolio - creating the industry's first true agentic trading ecosystem.

How to Get Started:

API Integration Setup: Simply paste your API keys and run Test API to verify. Syna automatically saves and manages your keys. Direct connections available for OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, Mistral, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and OpenRouter. Choose Your Mode: Select EA Only (fully automated), Assistant Only (manual with AI guidance), Both (maximum flexibility), or configure agentic coordination with AiQ/Mean Machine GPT/multiple Syna instances. Configure Agentic System (Optional but Recommended): Set up Syna as Master to coordinate other EAs as Agents across multiple terminals and accounts. Configure Master with comprehensive symbol coverage (up to 10 pairs or more) and let each Agent focus on all symbols or strategic subsets. You can use one Syna as Master and additional Syna instances as Agents, or coordinate with AiQ and Mean Machine GPT for maximum diversity. Deploy and Interact: Place on any MT5 chart and start using the intuitive button interface for analysis and trading while the neural network learns from every trade across your entire ecosystem.

Agentic Ecosystem Advantage:

Massive Cost Reduction: One Master's API calls power unlimited Agent EAs, reducing API costs by 70-90%. Combined with API Cost Reduction Mode, achieve up to 95% total cost savings while maintaining superior intelligence.

One Master's API calls power unlimited Agent EAs, reducing API costs by 70-90%. Combined with API Cost Reduction Mode, achieve up to 95% total cost savings while maintaining superior intelligence. True Portfolio Diversification (Industry First): Deploy Agents across different terminals with separate broker accounts, varying lot sizes, different risk profiles, distinct symbol selections, and complementary trading strategies - all coordinated by one Master. Trade conservative strategies on Commonwealth pairs in one funded account while running aggressive approaches on major pairs in another. This cross-account coordination has never been possible in retail forex trading until Syna 4.

Deploy Agents across different terminals with separate broker accounts, varying lot sizes, different risk profiles, distinct symbol selections, and complementary trading strategies - all coordinated by one Master. Trade conservative strategies on Commonwealth pairs in one funded account while running aggressive approaches on major pairs in another. Comprehensive Symbol Coverage with Strategic Focus: Master monitors and analyzes 10 or more currency pairs simultaneously. Each Agent then trades all symbols or focuses on strategic subsets (Commonwealth pairs, majors, crosses) based on their account mandate and risk profile.

Master monitors and analyzes 10 or more currency pairs simultaneously. Each Agent then trades all symbols or focuses on strategic subsets (Commonwealth pairs, majors, crosses) based on their account mandate and risk profile. Adaptive Intelligence Distribution: The Master uses advanced adaptive agentic reasoning to contextualize and customize AI insights for each Agent's specific strategy, timeframe, symbol selection, and market conditions.

The Master uses advanced adaptive agentic reasoning to contextualize and customize AI insights for each Agent's specific strategy, timeframe, symbol selection, and market conditions. Collective Intelligence Across Accounts: All EAs share learning insights, market analysis, and trading patterns. The Master processes sophisticated AI analysis once and distributes contextually-adapted intelligence to all Agents instantly. Every successful trade by any Agent improves the intelligence available to all Agents, even those trading different pairs.

All EAs share learning insights, market analysis, and trading patterns. The Master processes sophisticated AI analysis once and distributes contextually-adapted intelligence to all Agents instantly. Every successful trade by any Agent improves the intelligence available to all Agents, even those trading different pairs. Maximum Strategy Diversity: Combine different EAs with fundamentally different approaches - Syna's neural network logic plus AiQ's momentum strategies plus Mean Machine's volatility patterns plus additional Syna instances with varied configurations and symbol focus.

Combine different EAs with fundamentally different approaches - Syna's neural network logic plus AiQ's momentum strategies plus Mean Machine's volatility patterns plus additional Syna instances with varied configurations and symbol focus. Risk-Isolated Learning: Learn and test new strategies on one terminal/account while maintaining proven approaches on others, all while benefiting from shared AI intelligence without cross-contamination of risk.

Learn and test new strategies on one terminal/account while maintaining proven approaches on others, all while benefiting from shared AI intelligence without cross-contamination of risk. Geometric Longevity Benefits: Diversified portfolios dramatically extend account life. A 4-account agentic portfolio trading different symbol subsets can sustain individual account failures while continuing to generate returns from others. Historical analysis shows this approach can extend trading operation longevity by 3-5x.

Diversified portfolios dramatically extend account life. A 4-account agentic portfolio trading different symbol subsets can sustain individual account failures while continuing to generate returns from others. Historical analysis shows this approach can extend trading operation longevity by 3-5x. Seamless Scaling: Add more Agents across new terminals and accounts without adding more API costs. One Syna Master can coordinate 5, 10, or 20 Agent EAs across your entire portfolio with full collective intelligence sharing.

Add more Agents across new terminals and accounts without adding more API costs. One Syna Master can coordinate 5, 10, or 20 Agent EAs across your entire portfolio with full collective intelligence sharing. Autonomous Learning Across Ecosystem: Neural network continuously learns from all trades across all coordinated EAs, all terminals, and all symbol combinations, improving decision-making for the entire ecosystem over time.

Neural network continuously learns from all trades across all coordinated EAs, all terminals, and all symbol combinations, improving decision-making for the entire ecosystem over time. 24/7 Multi-Account Coverage: Different EAs trade different instruments, timeframes, and sessions across multiple accounts while sharing market intelligence - never miss an opportunity while maintaining proper diversification.

Practical Implementation Examples:

Maximum Diversity Multi-Terminal Portfolio: Configure Master Syna to monitor 10 pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD). Set AiQ (Agent) on Terminal 2 trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with intermediate timeframes on conservative account. Set Mean Machine GPT (Agent) on Terminal 3 trading AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD with mid-range timeframes on aggressive account. Set another Syna instance (Agent) on Terminal 4 trading AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURAUD with faster timeframes and different risk. Master processes comprehensive AI analysis for all 10 pairs once, all Agents receive contextually-adapted intelligence specific to their symbol focus, resulting in 70-90% cost reduction with unprecedented strategy diversity.

Configure Master Syna to monitor 10 pairs (AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD). Set AiQ (Agent) on Terminal 2 trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY with intermediate timeframes on conservative account. Set Mean Machine GPT (Agent) on Terminal 3 trading AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD with mid-range timeframes on aggressive account. Set another Syna instance (Agent) on Terminal 4 trading AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURAUD with faster timeframes and different risk. Master processes comprehensive AI analysis for all 10 pairs once, all Agents receive contextually-adapted intelligence specific to their symbol focus, resulting in 70-90% cost reduction with unprecedented strategy diversity. Syna Self-Coordination with Symbol Specialization: Run one Syna as Master monitoring 10 pairs, then deploy 3 additional Syna instances as Agents. Agent 1 trades Commonwealth pairs (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD) on shorter timeframes. Agent 2 trades majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) on intermediate timeframes. Agent 3 trades crosses (EURAUD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD) on longer timeframes. Same core logic operates across different symbol focuses and timeframes, all benefiting from shared neural network learning.

Run one Syna as Master monitoring 10 pairs, then deploy 3 additional Syna instances as Agents. Agent 1 trades Commonwealth pairs (AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD) on shorter timeframes. Agent 2 trades majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) on intermediate timeframes. Agent 3 trades crosses (EURAUD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD) on longer timeframes. Same core logic operates across different symbol focuses and timeframes, all benefiting from shared neural network learning. Session Coverage Strategy with Pair Rotation: Agent 1 (Syna) trades Asian session pairs (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, USDJPY) with low volatility approach. Agent 2 (AiQ) trades European session pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURAUD) with momentum strategies. Agent 3 (Mean Machine) trades North American session pairs (USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD) with volatility-based tactics. Master coordinates all three ensuring 24/7 market coverage with strategic pair selection matching session characteristics.

Unlimited Indicator Freedom for Assistant Mode:

Syna's Assistant breaks traditional limitations. With multi-timeframe chart reading capability, you have complete freedom to use ANY indicator available in MT5 - standard, custom, or third-party. Combine unlimited indicators across multiple timeframes, change indicators on-the-fly without restarting, and let the Assistant AI analyze complex multi-indicator, multi-timeframe setups for manual trading decisions. Simply place indicators on charts - no coding, no parameters, no limitations.

Who It's For:

Syna 4 is designed for sophisticated traders who understand that the future of trading lies in human-AI collaboration enhanced by multi-EA coordination across diverse accounts. It's built for those who recognize that combining automated efficiency with interactive intelligence and collective learning across multiple terminals creates the same portfolio diversification advantages that institutional traders have used for decades but retail traders have never had access to until now.

Whether you're a systematic trader seeking AI enhancement, a discretionary trader wanting AI guidance, or an advanced user building a multi-terminal agentic portfolio with proper risk diversification across multiple broker accounts and strategic symbol allocation, Syna provides the complete toolkit. If you're ready to experience what happens when institutional-grade AI truly works WITH you through both automation and interaction while coordinating multiple specialized strategies with targeted symbol focus across your entire trading operation - just like hedge funds coordinate multiple portfolio managers with different market specializations - Syna 4 is your professional solution.

Syna isn't just an EA or an assistant; it's the forex trading industry's first agentic trading ecosystem that transforms how humans and AI collaborate in the markets, and how multiple EAs work together as a unified intelligence across your entire portfolio of trading accounts with comprehensive symbol coverage and strategic specialization. This capability has never existed in retail forex trading before - you're witnessing the dawn of truly coordinated multi-EA portfolio management with institutional-level diversification.

Disclaimer

While Syna 4 combines advanced AI-powered automation with interactive guidance and revolutionary agentic coordination, always remember that Forex trading involves risks. Both automated EA decisions, AI recommendations, and collective intelligence from multi-EA setups across multiple accounts and symbol combinations should be evaluated within your risk tolerance. The neural network's learning capabilities and portfolio diversification strategies improve risk-adjusted returns but do not eliminate risk or guarantee profits. While proper diversification significantly reduces drawdown risk and extends account longevity compared to single-strategy approaches, all trading involves risk of loss. Trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.