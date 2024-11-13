Remstone

5

Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management.

Live: Remstone Club ICMarkets Darwinex

Since 2018, my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. 
You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR !

Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor!
No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience.

Remstone is a fully automated trading solution designed to exploit market trends. Built on advanced algorithms, it’s crafted for traders seeking reliability and results.

Why Choose Remstone?

  • Advanced Market Adaptability: Handles many different assets and economic news to pick up the assets likely to trend at the right time.
  • Customizable Strategies: Tailor input parameters to fit your unique goals.
  • Easy Risk Management: Prioritizes capital preservation with a simple choice of Risk Percent per trade, with all complex calculations done for you. We analyse account base currency, asset traded and the stoploss distance to calculate lot size corresponding to your risk percent.
  • User-Friendly: Intuitive interface for both beginners and pros.
  • Certified Performance: Supported by backtesting and live results for many years.

The Remstone philosophy

Trend-following has been described by researchers as the greatest statistical anomaly in finance of the last two centuries!

Instead of trying to prove whether trend-following will continue to be profitable or not, we assess this as a fact and make every decision based on that assumption.

Both beginners and professionals are afraid to loose. Professionals earn by exploiting beginners' bias.

Beginners Professionals
Winrate > 60 %, no negative month but bad reward/risk ratio Winrate < 60 %, negative months but good reward/risk ratio
Let losses run (no stoploss) and cap profits (takeprofit) Let profits run (no takeprofit) and cap losses (stoploss)
Lots of small earnings and few big losses (avg win < avg loss) Lots of small losses and few big earnings (avg win > avg loss)
Trade against the trend (Buy lows and Sell highs) Follow the trend (Buy highs and Sell lows)
Negative reinforcement (add risk while losing, risking the entire account) Positive reinforcement (add risk while earning, risking only profits)
High risks leading to slow drawdown recoveries Low risks leading to rapid drawdown recoveries
Equity curve (with running positions) often below balance Equity curve (with running positions) often above balance 
Manual decisions not reproducible, sentiment-based Automated decisions more reproducible, without emotion
Many trades per day without a valid signal Weeks without trades are normal until an important signal
Take decisions considering past Take decisions considering future 
Would you rather win 90% of small, short-term battles every month but lose the war, or win just 30% of trades with losing months but protect your portfolio ?

This table is counterintuitive but it contains very important information to understand how profitable traders work. Human psychology and its cognitive biases are the only thing that doesn't change if you consider gaining for decades.

The Remstone portfolio

We share today Remstone to allow any trader to invest in a profitable timeless diversified portfolio used by institutionnals.
Remstone is a multicurrency Expert Advisor with a complete portfolio :

  • Metals : GOLD, SILVER
  • Cryptos : BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD

The Remstone advantage

Strategy is robust because generic. As it works with all main assets, it is hard to imagine it will entirely expire one day. We are pure trend-followers : never enter or exit against the trend to surf large price moves as much as possible.
Economic annoucements are managed, with pre and post news appropriated trading decisions.
We don't trade often because large price movements are rare, but accurately, with very tight stoploss. This is the professionnal way.
EA is suitable for both beginners and professional traders. We even have a hedge fund as a customer. 
You will get all future improvements from this Expert Advisor.
Due to the long holding time, our expert can work with any broker.


    Recommendations:

    • Currency pair: EURUSD
    • Timeframe: H1
    • Minimum deposit : $500
    • Account type: Hedging
    • Good ECN Broker : check my mql5 profile
    • Low Latency VPS : check my mql5 profile
    • To turn a trading pair OFF, simply let name empty in inputs parameters.

      Disclaimer:

      Before you buy Remstone, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA is loosing more than half of trades and a low winrate is the price to pay to get best reward-risks). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. Patience is key. Don't expect results in less than a year. Our success depends only on our patience and acceptance of markets rules : lots of small price moves to avoid and few big price moves to exploit!


      elias_rsh
      185
      elias_rsh 2025.12.18 21:58 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.12.18 22:17
      Merci Elias, en effet les résultats ont été très solides cette année, en live également !
      kabitto
      46
      kabitto 2025.10.22 10:56 
       

      Excellent experience with this EA and the seller! Communication was very fast and friendly - the seller was always helpful and responsive. The EA is easy to set up and configure, even for someone without much technical experience. Backtests look very promising so far, showing solid and consistent results. Overall, I’m very pleased with both the product and the service. Highly recommended!

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.22 12:21
      Thank you, I tried to create an asset management portfolio inside a single Expert Advisor to make it accessible to most people, including beginners who usually don't have the technical knowledge to build a complete portfolio of strategies by themselves!
      e3108
      40
      e3108 2025.10.21 19:14 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.22 05:42
      Hello, you can use one single chart for all symbols, just specify symbol you want to trade as input parameters.
      Jason
      146
      Jason 2025.10.16 14:34 
       

      The backtest looks solid, and it’s clearly not manipulated. The signal also proves that it works well on different brokers. Remy is very quick to respond and helpful. I’m really looking forward to future trades!

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.16 15:04
      Sure, backtest is not manipulated, oldest systems are even live since 2015 !
      Lin Tianming
      529
      Lin Tianming 2025.10.16 13:16 
       

      After some time observing, I finally decided to purchase this EA. Remy is a great guy — he responds quickly, addresses all my questions, and clears up any doubts. That level of support is rare on MQL5!

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.16 13:21
      Thank you very much, when you are passionate by what you do, it doesn't feel like working !
      Eric Vivas Ocampo
      288
      Eric Vivas Ocampo 2025.10.10 06:36 
       

      Acabo de adquirirlo, Remy es muy amable y responde todas las dudas, iré actualizando mi reseña con el tiempo y los resultados

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.10 06:45
      Gracias por el amable comentario, bienvenido, eres el primer comprador mexicano.
      liganss
      498
      liganss 2025.10.07 07:15 
       

      The seller was very patient and promptly answered all my questions. I really look forward to future trades. Highly recommend!

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.10.07 07:20
      Thank you Liganss for your nice words !
      Bruno Marques
      90
      Bruno Marques 2025.09.26 10:43 
       

      I'm renting the EA in the eventuality to purchase it in the future. The support from Remi is amazing. He is passionned and you can definitely tell that he spent a lot of work the past 10 years to use his strategy through this EA. This is not a EA for abundant profit for the very short term. But if you live it a while, you could expect very interesting profits in the medium term. It is a totally different EA that does not use martingale or other grid trading positions. it follows the trend. The non profitable trades are cut very shortly and the profitable ones are opened till the trend changes (with trailing stops). It is the few or even the only EA that I have seen that the equity is way above the balance 8as the profitable trades tend to last as long as they can). the drawdowns are limited/controlled. I have such confidence that i put this EA in live directly (because the ocurrency of trades are lower and it s worth leave in for medium-long term). Good to have it with other EAs to mitgate risks. I think we exchanged like a hundred messages with Remi who explains you very carefully to every doubt you may have. He is targeting institutional funds as well, so you may understand that he is professional in that way and looks for different strategy, other view on risk and on medium term profitability than what i have seen in the market place. I hope to update with results in 6-9 months. I think this EA is totally undervalued due to the price. That's why I'm renting it for some moths to test. but i m pretty sure it is worth it. Thx Remi for your support

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.09.26 10:51
      Wow, thank you for such nice words ! Hope you will like it so we can grow our funds together.
      Aleksandr Ryzhkov
      915
      Aleksandr Ryzhkov 2025.09.11 06:50 
       

      I took an advisor, the results are impressive, the author is always in touch, answers all questions

      I would like to add to my review; I have currently earned $2,000 on two successful gold transactions.

      Remstone
      682
      Reply from developer Remy Aime Rene Louat 2025.12.03 07:37
      Thank you Aleksandr, I'm here if you have any questions. Support is important to understand a special strategy.
      Edit: Congrats for your early trust, I can see you had very nice trades with Remstone : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2249585
