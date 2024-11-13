Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management.



Live: Remstone Club ICMarkets Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500

Since 2018, my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.

You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR !

Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor!

No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience.

Join a growing community of successful traders leveraging the power of Remstone!

Remstone is a fully automated trading solution designed to exploit market trends. Built on advanced algorithms, it’s crafted for traders seeking reliability and results.

Enhance Your Trading Edge with Proven Precision!



Why Choose Remstone?

Advanced Market Adaptability: Handles many different assets and economic news to pick up the assets likely to trend at the right time.

Handles many different assets and economic news to pick up the assets likely to trend at the right time. Customizable Strategies: Tailor input parameters to fit your unique goals.

Tailor input parameters to fit your unique goals. Easy Risk Management: Prioritizes capital preservation with a simple choice of Risk Percent per trade, with all complex calculations done for you. We analyse account base currency, asset traded and the stoploss distance to calculate lot size corresponding to your risk percent.

Prioritizes capital preservation with a simple choice of Risk Percent per trade, with all complex calculations done for you. We analyse account base currency, asset traded and the stoploss distance to calculate lot size corresponding to your risk percent. User-Friendly: Intuitive interface for both beginners and pros.

Intuitive interface for both beginners and pros. Certified Performance: Supported by backtesting and live results for many years.





The Remstone philosophy Trend-following has been described by researchers as the greatest statistical anomaly in finance of the last two centuries! Instead of trying to prove whether trend-following will continue to be profitable or not, we assess this as a fact and make every decision based on that assumption. Both beginners and professionals are afraid to loose. Professionals earn by exploiting beginners' bias.

Beginners Professionals Winrate > 60 %, no negative month but bad reward/risk ratio Winrate < 60 %, negative months but good reward/risk ratio Let losses run (no stoploss) and cap profits (takeprofit) Let profits run (no takeprofit) and cap losses (stoploss) Lots of small earnings and few big losses (avg win < avg loss) Lots of small losses and few big earnings (avg win > avg loss) Trade against the trend (Buy lows and Sell highs) Follow the trend (Buy highs and Sell lows) Negative reinforcement (add risk while losing , risking the entire account) Positive reinforcement (add risk while earning, risking only profits) High risks leading to slow drawdown recoveries Low risks leading to rapid drawdown recoveries Equity curve (with running positions) often below balance Equity curve (with running positions) often above balance Manual decisions not reproducible , sentiment-based Automated decisions more reproducible , without emotion Many trades per day without a valid signal Weeks without trades are normal until an important signal

Take decisions considering past Take decisions considering future

Would you rather win 90% of small, short-term battles every month but lose the war, or win just 30% of trades with losing months but protect your portfolio ?

This table is counterintuitive but it contains very important information to understand how profitable traders work. Human psychology and its cognitive biases are the only thing that doesn't change if you consider gaining for decades.

The Remstone portfolio



We share today Remstone to allow any trader to invest in a profitable timeless diversified portfolio used by institutionnals.

Remstone is a multicurrency Expert Advisor with a complete portfolio :

Metals : GOLD, SILVER

GOLD, SILVER Cryptos : BTCUSD, ETHUSD, SOLUSD





The Remstone advantage



We don't trade often because large price movements are rare, but accurately, with very tight stoploss. This is the professionnal way.

EA is suitable for both beginners and professional traders. We even have a hedge fund as a customer.

You will get all future improvements from this Expert Advisor.

Due to the long holding time, our expert can work with any broker.

Economic annoucements are managed, with pre and post news appropriated trading decisions.We don't trade often because large price movements are rare, but accurately, with very tight stoploss. This is the professionnal way.EA is suitable for both beginners and professional traders. We even have a hedge fund as a customer.You will get all future improvements from this Expert Advisor.Due to the long holding time, our expert can work with any broker.

Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $500



Account type: Hedging

Good ECN Broker : check my mql5 profile

Low Latency VPS : check my mql5 profile

To turn a trading pair OFF, simply let name empty in inputs parameters. Please contact me after buying. Disclaimer: Before you buy Remstone, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA is loosing more than half of trades and a low winrate is the price to pay to get best reward-risks). Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose. Patience is key. Don't expect results in less than a year. Our success depends only on our patience and acceptance of markets rules : lots of small price moves to avoid and few big price moves to exploit!



Strategy is robust because generic. As it works with all main assets, it is hard to imagine it will entirely expire one day. We are pure trend-followers : never enter or exit against the trend to surf large price moves as much as possible.