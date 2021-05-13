Neuro Start

4.75

UPD:

 https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt актуальная версия и обсуждение.

- for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge.
- training bases will be laid out as training progresses.
- training requires approximately 20 epochs.

It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a time. But! - the ability to trade in both directions (with SL = 0) sometimes allows you to get out of a difficult situation without losses.

At the first launch, the script creates the necessary files by itself.

Set TypeOfWork to Learn.

Because the Expert Advisor is resource-intensive and the market is unable to process it - the TypeOfWork parameter with the Market value has been introduced.

It must be switched to any other desired value!

Published for Collaborative Learning.

The depth of the set for the input data is 50 bars of the timeframe specified in the settings.

ThresholdOUT has no effect.

speed in some cases only affects very large values. In the training mode, open only 1 order with the minimum lot with equal SL and TP.

The schedule should be uniform. In this mode, the profit itself does not matter.

Distance only works for MaxOrders> 1.

MaxOrders> 1 slows things down a lot.

LearnEpoch is an unused parameter for looping optimization.

When the files data_w1_ [TF] _ [INSTRUMENT] .csv and data_w2_ [TF] _ [INSTRUMENT] .csv are deleted or the PeriodBars in the parameters are changed, the training will start from the beginning.

File location C: \ Users \ [USER] \ AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Neuro \


Reviews 6
Oyunbayar Khurelbaatar
223
Oyunbayar Khurelbaatar 2025.06.23 11:18 
 

Neuro Start EA is a great tool. I would like to use the Neuro Start EA. How to use it? It does not work on a real account.

Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2022.02.07 04:18 
 

Good potential

Heleilton Leal Souza De Carvalho
142
Heleilton Leal Souza De Carvalho 2021.06.19 02:22 
 

Deveras interessante!

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https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
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Expert  is a fully automated  Trend and Levels Follower system. I will always help you, please contact me ! I accept suggestions for improving this product. General Strategy Definition For every trader:   This trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. 100% Quality Test : Stress tested with 100% tick data using variable spread Recommendations Symbol:  any optimised. Default - GBPUSD TimeFrame:  any. Min Account Balance:  800 $. Broker:  All brokers are fine. MT5 Accou
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Expert  is a fully automated  Trend and Levels Follower system. I will always help you, please contact me ! I accept suggestions for improving this product. General Strategy Definition For every trader:   This trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. 100% Quality Test : Stress tested with 100% tick data using variable spread Recommendations Symbol:  any optimised. Default - USDCHF TimeFrame:  any. Min Account Balance:  200 $. Broker:  All brokers are fine. MT5 Accou
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Oyunbayar Khurelbaatar
223
Oyunbayar Khurelbaatar 2025.06.23 11:18 
 

Neuro Start EA is a great tool. I would like to use the Neuro Start EA. How to use it? It does not work on a real account.

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 03:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2022.02.07 04:18 
 

Good potential

Heleilton Leal Souza De Carvalho
142
Heleilton Leal Souza De Carvalho 2021.06.19 02:22 
 

Deveras interessante!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.21 10:37 
 

Good job.

Januário Dias Oliveira
98
Januário Dias Oliveira 2021.05.17 01:53 
 

Estou buscando o melhor investimento para futuro ,queria quem é pessoa responsável para me acompanhar quero falar urgente.

Dmytryi Voitukhov
6984
Reply from developer Dmytryi Voitukhov 2021.05.17 06:57
Eu me esforço para tornar meu software confiável o mais rápido possível. Eu acho que será em breve. E então vou informá-lo.
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