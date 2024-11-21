Quantum Bitcoin EA

4.81
Quantum Bitcoin EA: There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it!


Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA, the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.


IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Quantum Bitcoin/Queen channel: Click Here

***Buy Quantum Bitcoin EA  and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details!

Quantum Bitcoin EA thrives on the H1 timeframe, employing a trend-following strategy that captures the essence of market momentum. It leverages a sophisticated grid approach to ensure that every trading cycle concludes with a win—turning volatility from a challenge into an opportunity. The Bitcoin market works in 4 years-long cycles and Quantum Bitcoin EA been optimized to capture the patterns that occure during each of this cycles, ensuring that it will always close trades in a favorable way

Why Choose Quantum Bitcoin EA?

  • Master the Unpredictable: Specifically engineered for Bitcoin, the world's most volatile and dynamic asset.
  • Trend-Focused Precision: Combines cutting-edge trend analysis with intelligent entry and exit points.
  • Win-Sealed Grid System: Employs a breakthrough strategy to manage trades and secure consistent winning trades.
  • Time-Tested Excellence: From the creators of Quantum Emperor, Quantum Queen, and Quantum StarMan—renowned tools trusted by thousands of traders worldwide

    Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: BTCUSD (BITCOIN
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
    Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Ask me privately for the recommended brokers
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - 1:500
  • Account type: Hedge

Dominate the Crypto Market

Quantum Bitcoin isn't just another trading bot; it's a powerhouse of strategic brilliance designed to beat the market at it's own game. Whether you're navigating the highs of a bull run or the depths of a pullback, Quantum Bitcoin stays ahead, taking care of your portfolio with upmost precision.

Join the Quantum Revolution

Transform how you trade Bitcoin with Quantum Bitcoin EA. Take advantage of an EA that doesn’t just survive the storm—it thrives in it.



Reviews 137
Anh Tuan Bui
198
Anh Tuan Bui 2025.11.20 04:07 
 

I’m really glad that I made the right decision to join the Quantum ecosystem. After almost a week of using Quantum Bitcoin on both demo and real accounts, I’m truly impressed by how smoothly and efficiently it operates. BTC has been moving sideways, yet every trade has been profitable. Of course, the EA still needs further testing during strong market volatility for a more objective evaluation, and I’m looking forward to seeing that. But for now, I’m extremely satisfied with QB. Quantum Queen has already surpassed 900%, and I’m genuinely impressed! QQ will definitely be my next choice, and I have absolutely no regrets purchasing it immediately. There’s no doubt anymore — QQ has reclaimed the #1 position on MQL5. Whenever I have any questions regarding setup or configuration, the author responds instantly and is always very helpful. I truly appreciate that. I wish Bogdan Ion Puscasu and the entire Quantum EA development team continued success, achieving even more milestones as you keep improving these amazing EAs. P/S: See you all again soon with my personal review of Quantum Queen after some more real trading experience.

andrius144
116
andrius144 2025.10.05 10:26 
 

After a week of testing on a demo account, I decided to move to live trading, as Quantum Bitcoin appears to be a well-designed EA where quality truly comes before quantity. Bogdan provides excellent and responsive support whenever needed. I’ll share an update after one month of live trading.

Michael Schuster
1519
Michael Schuster 2025.09.30 23:33 
 

The EA is very promising and for till now, it did very good performance! Clearly ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.11.20 07:35
Thank you so much for sharing your experience! I’m really happy to hear that Quantum Bitcoin has been performing well for you. It’s always encouraging to see the system handle sideways market with stability, and your results so far show that the logic is doing what it was designed to do. As you mentioned, the real picture becomes clearer once the market gets more volatile, and I appreciate that you’re taking the time to evaluate it properly in different conditions. You’re absolutely right about diversification as well. Combining multiple independent strategies is one of the smartest ways to build a more balanced portfolio, and Quantum Queen is an excellent choice for that — especially as the top-rated EA on the entire MQL5 marketplace. I’m glad to hear it’s on your list, and I think it will complement QB nicely. Also, thank you for mentioning the support. I try to be as quick and clear as possible whenever someone needs help with setup or configuration. Good tools matter, but good guidance matters just as much, and I’m always here if you need anything along the way.
NN
944
NN 2025.10.29 21:26 
 

I bought Quantum Bitcoin EA after seeing more than a year of stable signal results. It worked fine at first, but a few weeks ago it started buying non-stop while the market was falling and ended up draining my account, losing over $400. Very disappointing after such promising performance. When I contacted the developer with questions, he replied at first, but later just sent me a Discord link, saying it was easier for him to communicate there. For someone selling multiple expensive products — and since I bought two of them — I expected much better support and at least some responsibility for the product’s performance.

Update!

My Account size was $1800 and I lost around $400 few weeks ago. Stop blaming your customers! Your EA and you are the problem. Be accountable. Sometimes things stop working and thats ok, but dont blame others!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.30 05:06
Hi. The signal is still working well, without any interruptions, and Quantum Bitcoin is now at %530+ growth myfxbook.com/portfolio/quantum-bitcoin/11657355 . The problem here is not the EA itself but rather the user. Quantum Bitcoin is a GRID EA and it's normal to open multiple positions in the same direction. The minimum capital is $1000, not just $400, which is visible in the EA description and in the very detailed manual that you have received. Also, after-sales support is offered on Discord, where we have very qualified staff to help you configure out the EA correctly, but you haven't even bothered to ask any help there. Instead, you lost your capital due to your own lack of interest and then you blame me and the EA for it.
Mantas Bekešius
52
Mantas Bekešius 2025.10.17 17:03 
 

Unfortunately, I have to share a rather disappointing experience with this product. While it's presented as an advanced trading robot tailored for the Bitcoin market, my analysis and testing reveal that its strategy essentially relies on a concealed Martingale approach, disguised under the label of a grid system. This means the system opens multiple trades in the same direction, banking on a recovery, but without robust stop-loss mechanisms, leading to inevitable large drawdowns—sometimes exceeding 80% or more, as noted in other reviews. Initially, the results might appear promising, especially in the short term, but over the long haul, it's merely a matter of time before market volatility or unexpected trends wipe out the entire balance. Swap fees accumulating from open positions held for weeks or months further exacerbate the issue. Regrettably, despite the developer's promises of stability and ongoing updates, it comes across as a high-stakes gamble rather than a reliable investment tool. I would strongly advise potential buyers to evaluate such systems with extreme caution and perhaps opt for alternatives with clearer risk management features. My experience has been underwhelming, and I hope others can avoid similar losses. Check his live signals and you will see, they all blow up, and when they do, he just relaunches new ones (and releases "update" for it). Chat group that he is providing is also super censored and you can get banned in matter of few messages for asking wrong things ;D

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.18 09:51
Thank you for your feedback. However, your “analysis” and conclusions are completely inaccurate and do not reflect how Quantum Bitcoin is designed or optimized to operate. The system executes trades based on advanced algorithms and logic, not based on personal assumptions or superficial testing. Just to clarify, Quantum Bitcoin does not use a Martingale strategy. It applies a soft multiplier, you can also clearly see this in the Settings of the EA. A full trading cycle can include up to 10 steps, and the system functions correctly only when users apply proper risk and money management. If you experienced an 80% drawdown, that is not a failure of the EA, that is a direct result of user error. Running the system on excessively high risk settings or oversized lot sizes guarantees account instability. Quantum Bitcoin gives you the possibility to choose from 8 different risk levels(Very Low- Extreme), precisely so users can match their setup to their balance and risk tolerance. Choosing to ignore those options and operating the EA recklessly has nothing to do with the product and everything to do with poor risk management decisions. This is a trading tool, not a gambling machine. Users who don’t understand or respect the principles of money management will inevitably face losses, no matter what system they use. Quantum Bitcoin is built and optimized for stable, long-term growth of the account. All verified live-account statistics are publicly visible, so anyone can review Quantum Bitcoin’s performance for themselves. The results demonstrate the system’s potential when used with correct risk and money-management settings. If you need guidance with configuration or money management, please feel free to reach out to me, I'm always ready to help ensure you get the best possible performance from Quantum Bitcoin.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
864
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2025.10.17 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.17 14:40
Hello. Review based on assumptions... While it is true that Bitcoin has been more volatile lately, the EA is ultimately just a tool and it's up to the user to adjust the lot size accordingly.
Fabio Quantumless
306
Fabio Quantumless 2025.10.11 09:41 
 

QBitcoin started as an EA that only opened buy trades. Later, the developer updated it to include sell trades as well — but nothing really changed in the results or logic. The system still behaves the same way, with poor risk control and bad trade management. In reality, QBitcoin is just a basic grid trading system — nothing advanced or unique. You can easily find similar or even better free alternatives, or spend $50–100 for the same outcome. Don’t be fooled by the positive reviews: many come from people who don’t really know anything about trading or understand how grid strategies and risk management work. I’ve personally seen QBitcoin open new buy cycles at the absolute top (ATH) — yes, it really does that — and then keep those cycles open for even over a month, causing huge swap losses. The EA was developed without real attention to long-term risk exposure or position management. The developer, Bogdan, now claims to teach “risk managemen" and lower risk but this is the same person who blew a $650k MAM account using his own EAs and reckless manual trading with other people’s funds. That alone should make you think twice about trusting him or his products. My honest advice: stay away from the entire “Quantum” family of EAs. They might look appealing, but they lack true design quality, reliability, and professional risk control. In the end, it’s your capital that will suffer.

Review edit: if you read well is honest review on Quantum Bitcoin, my thinking, i am not an haters just fair review. you can like or not, anyway not my problem. your signal all manipulated, you dont need to be smart to check..I have no any personal "vendetta" against you, is just fair review, not eveynone does bad review hate you.. I dont personally I dont care about you. I just review an EA not you

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.11 11:25
Hey, Fabio!
Thanks again for your feedback, but people already know that you are a hater and your reviews are based only on your own frustrations and bad intentions, and they have nothing to do with the quality of Quantum EAs. Quntum EAs are the best quality EAs on the entire mql5 marketplace, and the results speak for themselves. Your reviews are just empty salad words. Sometimes, people like you get emotional and upset but spreading false claims helps no one. The truth is in the data:
Quantum Bitcoin live signal shows over 530% growth, 84% win rate, and consistent results over 12 months of verified live trading. Quantum Bitcoin never had a single losing month. Your negative review is the only one out of hundreds of other genuine reviews, which tell the true story of Bitcoin. Yes, positions can remain open for several days or more, and swaps can accumulate, but this is well known and not something unusual or unexpected. I invite everyone to check the live signal and see the facts for themselves. Let’s keep this space for constructive discussion and for traders who are genuinely interested in Quantum Bitcoin, rather than your personal vendetta against me.
andrius144
116
andrius144 2025.10.05 10:26 
 

After a week of testing on a demo account, I decided to move to live trading, as Quantum Bitcoin appears to be a well-designed EA where quality truly comes before quantity. Bogdan provides excellent and responsive support whenever needed. I’ll share an update after one month of live trading.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.06 07:50
Thank you so much for your review! I really appreciate the time and effort you put into testing Quantum Bitcoin on a demo before going live. That’s exactly the kind of careful approach that leads to consistent results in the long run. I’m happy to hear you see the EA as a well-designed system. I’ve spent a lot of time fine-tuning it to focus on quality setups rather than quantity, and it’s great to know that comes through in your experience. Also, I’m really glad to hear, that you’re satisfied with my support. I always try to be as responsive and transparent as possible because I know how important it is to have someone there when you’re dealing with live markets. Thank you for trusting Quantum Bitcoin!
Michael Schuster
1519
Michael Schuster 2025.09.30 23:33 
 

The EA is very promising and for till now, it did very good performance! Clearly ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.01 06:17
Thank you so much for your great feedback and the 5 stars, Michael! I’m really glad to hear the EA has been performing well for you so far. It was designed to deliver steady results over time, and it’s encouraging to know that you’re already seeing promising outcomes. Thank you for trusting Quantum Bitcoin!
covcosay1
19
covcosay1 2025.09.11 08:37 
 

I bought this quantum bitcoin, it is really amazing... I am very comfortable with the trades. thanks

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.09.12 15:40
Thank you very much for your review! I’m really glad to hear, that you’re happy with the performance of Quantum Bitcoin so far! Hearing that you’re comfortable with the trades and finding real value in it makes me proud of the work I've put into this EA.
Ka Leung Jacky Chan
326
Ka Leung Jacky Chan 2025.08.26 03:14 
 

I purchased it and tested it with a demo account for a week, the result is impressive. I followed Bogdan's strategy on risk where i felt comfortable. Bogdan really responsive and always reply promptly.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.26 08:26
Thank you very much for your review! I'm glad to hear, that the results have been solid so far and that you took the time to adjust the risk to what felt right for you, that’s exactly how it should be. Appreciate you taking the time to test things properly on demo first, that’s always the smart move.
jarrod emery
37
jarrod emery 2025.08.22 18:47 
 

Quantum Bitcoin EA has really impressed me with the results I’ve seen so far. Backtests have been outstanding, and it’s rare to find an EA that delivers this level of consistency across different market conditions. I’m currently running it on three live demo accounts as part of some prop firm challenges. Performance has been smooth and in line with what I expected from the backtests. The only thing to watch is daily drawdown since it uses a grid approach, but that’s the nature of the strategy. For personal capital accounts with 1:500 leverage (as the author recommends), it’s a great fit and has huge potential. If I had to point out one area for improvement, it would be the stats panel. At the moment it just says “Quantum Bitcoin is currently active” and reminds you to use the H1 timeframe. It would be great to see a few more useful stats up there — for example, total profit, or whether it’s currently active during London/New York sessions. Nothing major, just something that would make it more informative at a glance. Overall, I’m very happy with this EA and look forward to sharing more feedback as I gather additional results. Solid work from the author.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.24 09:59
Thank you very much for taking the time to write such a detailed review! I'm glad to hear, that Quantum Bitcoin is delivering results in line with your expectations. That consistency across market conditions is exactly what I was aiming for when building it. You’re absolutely right about the grid approach. It’s a very powerful strategy, but it definitely needs good risk money managment and the right account type to shine.
Alex Ciobanu
381
Alex Ciobanu 2025.08.20 12:09 
 

My second purchase after Quantum Queen, and as always, Bogdan's products don't disappoint. I've been testing the bot for a week now and am very happy with the results. I hope to purchase more products soon :-) Thanks, Bogdan!

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.20 13:40
Thank you very much for your review, Alex! I truly appreciate your support and kind words! It’s great to know, that Quantum Queen and now Quantum Bitcoin have both met your expectations. Thank you for putting your trust in my work — I’m glad, that the EAs are performing well for you.
Tim543
161
Tim543 2025.08.20 01:17 
 

My rating for this EA is negative. Since I bought this EA we had 2 sharp Bitcoin sell- offs. But all trades were only "long". The last sell-off now is now about more than 10,000$. What huge profit - potential we are missing. Instead, you got only huge DD. The author should think about a redesign of his EA.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.20 04:05
Thank you for sharing your detailed feedback — I really appreciate you taking the time to explain your experience. First, I want to clarify that Quantum Bitcoin is a grid-based Expert Advisor, and it’s completely normal for it to open multiple trades in the same direction without a traditional stop loss. It can open up to 10 trades in a single cycle, this is not a bug or unexpected behavior — this has been its designed strategy from day one, and it’s how it has consistently delivered profitable results since launch. As with any grid EA, temporary drawdowns are part of the strategy, especially during extended market moves or high volatility. What you’re seeing now — including the current drawdown — is within expected parameters for the Medium risk setting. If you feel uncomfortable with the current drawdown, which I repeat, it's perfectly normal, I would strongly suggest lowering the risk level and the lot size you are trading with. That will make the EA trade more conservatively and help reduce the exposure during market swings. If you need help adjusting the settings or would like a custom configuration to match your preferences better, feel free to reach out anytime.
Daniel Baixauli Bou
149
Daniel Baixauli Bou 2025.08.18 19:48 
 

I'm using this EA, and it works correctly. It makes a lot of trades, and all of them are winners. I recommend not taking too many risks and setting the parameters to Medium or similar for peace of mind. This is my third Quantum EA, and I'm very happy with it. I recommend it to everyone.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.20 13:38
Thank you so much for your review, Daniel! I’m really glad to hear, that Quantum Bitcoin is working well for you and that you are satisfied with the other Quantum EAs. I really appreciate your trust and recommendation!
NJ87
21
NJ87 2025.08.16 18:24 
 

This is my first EA, and I'm very happy to choose QB. It's super easy to install, and Bogdan is always available to help with any questions.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.18 08:31
Thank you so much for your reivew. I’m glad to hear, that Quantum Bitcoin has been easy to install and that you’ve felt supported along the way. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me.
yi1618
34
yi1618 2025.08.15 17:54 
 

I have been running Quantum Bitcoin EA for about one week and I’m impressed with its performance. The risk management is solid, and it operates smoothly. It has exceeded my expectations so far.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.16 10:23
Thank you so much for your review! I’m really glad to hear, that the EA is performing well for you and that the risk management gives you confidence. I hope it continues to exceed your expectations in the long run.
csmsola
23
csmsola 2025.08.12 02:58 
 

Thank you Bodgan. The assistance on setting the expert was excellent. I will come back after weeks of tradding

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.16 10:22
Thank you very much for your review! I’m glad I could help you set up the expert. Looking forward to hearing about your experience after a few weeks.
김민석
324
김민석 2025.08.08 13:08 
 

Thank you for your kind response. There are three things that are important to people who use EA. 1. Profitability - I think this is the most important factor. 2. Stability - No matter how much money you make, if you feel uneasy, you can't help but have various thoughts. 3. Communication and updates - When questions or issues arise regarding the EA, are they resolved promptly and is there effective communication? While the first point may not be dramatically different when compared to other EAs, I believe there are very few EAs that fulfill both the second and third points. I will continue to use this EA both now and in the future.

I left my initial review during the EA's early stages.

I'm now leaving this review after using it for about two months.

I strongly urge you to consider this review carefully.

The bottom line is that my money has actually decreased.

Maintaining the EA requires maintaining a VPS, so if the money stays at the original amount, it's a loss.

Here's how the EA's process and my account balance changed after purchase:

My account started at $1046 and steadily gained about $40-50, reaching around $1092.

However, taking long positions during a downtrend caused my account's drawdown (DD) to hit 80%, losing roughly $800-$900.

After holding that position for over a month, I finally closed it. But due to fees, my account balance ended up back at the initial $1046.

Over a month passed, and I lost the VPS costs, opportunity costs, and everything else.

After that, the EA was updated (to the current version).

The EA, which previously only bought, was updated to allow selling.

However, this time it took a sell position in a bull market, resulting in a current -55% loss (approximately -$500 to -$600). I don't know how long this position will last, whether it will be liquidated, or if the market will drop again and recover the money. But while this EA makes $5 to $10 per trade when profitable, when it loses, the drawdown reaches -50~80%, its stability is severely compromised.

I can't understand why anyone would use an EA like this. It's garbage—betting against the market in uptrends and betting for it in downtrends. I'm extremely angry right now, and if the funds recover, I plan to immediately stop the EA and withdraw all my money.

The changes in my account balance are as follows:

$1046 (initial capital) -> $1092 (initial profit of about $40~50) -> $200 (about -$800~$900) -> $1046 (my account after one month)

I should have withdrawn all funds here. I proceeded to try the updated EA, but the balance changes are as follows:

$1046 -> $1072 (approx. $20~$30 profit) -> $500 (approx. -$500~-$600 loss currently).

Literally, the current drawdown (DD) is over -50%, and Bitcoin has entered a bull market. I'm anxious because I don't know when this position will close.

The bottom line is this: An EA that frequently experiences -50~80% drawdowns (2 instances in just one month) can't even earn $100 in a month. What is this? Even if it does make money, you'd have to hand over all your profits to fees.

All potential buyers of this EA should carefully review what I've written before purchasing. I bought it based on other positive reviews too, but I am extremely disappointed.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.10.30 05:13
Unfortunately, you were explained in the private conversation that you lot size was too big - since I asked you further details like what is your broker, account capital etc. you never even bothered to reply to me, in order to help you use Quantum Bitcoin correctly. The problem is that most poeple are over-leveraged and are using higher lots than recommended, due to their own lack of patience and extreme greed. This is not an EA fault, but rather a user fault. You can see in my signal that the EA is performing well, like always : myfxbook.com/portfolio/quantum-bitcoin/11657355
T P
67
T P 2025.08.08 08:12 
 

I've been using it on a live account for some time now and I'm happy with the results so far. It's not the first EA from this developer, so I knew what I was getting into. I like that he constantly improves all of his EAs and they become more effective with each update.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.09 13:57
Thank you for your review! It’s great to hear, that Quantum Bitcoin is performing well for you on a live account and the results are meeting your expectations. Constant improvement is something I take seriously, and it’s great to know you’ve noticed the progress with each update.
Rui Amagawa
60
Rui Amagawa 2025.08.01 00:49 
 

It worked well so far. can't wait to try this in real account.

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.01 11:26
Thank you for your review, Rui! I’m really glad to hear, that it’s been working well for you so far. I totally get the excitement about trying it on a real account—it’s a big step!
fmw1961
483
fmw1961 2025.07.30 13:50 
 

I have been using Quantum BTC for just over 3 weeks and have yet to have a loss , it doesn’t trade all the time but picks the best moments . Bogd@n as has always answered my questions promptly and I am more than happy with the product . I hope in time to be able to add more of the quantum ea’s to my portfolio

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
48139
Reply from developer Bogdan Ion Puscasu 2025.08.01 11:24
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your experience. It’s awesome to hear, that Quantum Bitcoin has been reliable and patient in choosing the right trades, that’s exactly what I aimed for when building it.
Looking forward to having you onboard with more of the Quantum EAs soon!
