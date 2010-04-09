Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40

This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from:

Conservative – A slower, steadier approach.

Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk).

This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according to a predefined time window, executing a maximum of one trade per day.



Discounted price for the 10 first buyers, starting at just $79





No hedging

No grid

No martingale





Specifications

Symbol: DE40, GER40, DAX

Leverage: Any

Timeframe: Tested for performance on the 5-minute timeframe, but adaptable to most.

Minimum recommended deposit: $500

NOTE: After purchase, send me a message to recieve the manual for the EA



Disclaimer – Risk of Trading and Future Profitability

Trading in the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of automated trading systems (Expert Advisors) does not guarantee profits, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

All trading involves significant risk, and users of this EA should only trade with funds they can afford to lose. Market conditions can change rapidly, and no algorithm can account for all market variables. While this EA is designed to optimize performance under certain conditions, there is no guarantee of achieving consistent returns.

By using this EA, you acknowledge that:

You assume full responsibility for your trading decisions.

The developer of this EA is not liable for any losses incurred during trading.

Profitability is not guaranteed, and all trading decisions are made at your own risk.

This EA should be part of a diversified trading strategy and not the sole trading tool relied upon. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account or in a simulated environment before applying it to live trading.



















