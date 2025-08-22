EA New Player

4.91
EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor
It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game.
EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The EA analyzes the market on all available timeframes—from M1 to H4—to take into account both local and global trends. This helps avoid conflicting signals and find the most reliable entry points.
Transparency and Control
Only classic indicators: oscillators, trend indicators, and patterns.
No hidden algorithms or "black boxes."
The settings are understandable even for beginners.
Important: Slow EA testing
Due to complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing EA New Player may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high accuracy of the algorithm. To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.

Technical Parameters
Symbols - XAUUSD, 
Timeframe - H1
Testing Period - Since 2025
Brokers - Any
Minimum Deposit - $1,500 / 0.01 lot
Recommended Deposit - $3,500 / 0.01 lot
Settings - Contact me after purchase to receive VIP settings.

Warning:
If someone contacts you and says I'm trying to sell you something, they are a scammer. Block them and report them as spam. If you buy this EA anywhere other than my MQL5 profile, it's a fake that won't work as a genuine EA, and you'll never receive updates or support.
New Player EA - He came to rewrite the rules of the game. Dedicated to the new player.
Reviews 49
toonworks
47
toonworks 2025.12.14 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

david mancuso
26
david mancuso 2025.12.02 21:30 
 

The EA seems good so far, great support thanks a lot .

ppokrywa
20
ppokrywa 2025.12.01 21:56 
 

Was skeptical at first (like with every EA), but EA New Player completely blew me away. Running it on EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD — all three accounts in profit every week. Super clean equity curve, no emotional trading, sleeps like a baby while the bot works. Best investment of 2025 so far

Naeem Rehman Lakha
291
Naeem Rehman Lakha 2025.12.01 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lightningpro
51
lightningpro 2025.11.28 07:50 
 

I have been using EA New player for a while and performance is good. Really good and fast support

Joshua Cohen
414
Joshua Cohen 2025.11.26 16:04 
 

EA New Player is an incredible and outstanding EA! Reliable, consistent, and works great. The support team is always available and ready to help. I'm excited to see the profits continue and relying on a stable EA. Thanks!

tomtomwazhere
341
tomtomwazhere 2025.11.25 13:12 
 

EA New player 👍 and EA underdog 👍 The results are GOOD.

Heinz-Josef Glaser
778
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2025.11.22 07:26 
 

Very good EA. Stable profit. Support is good and very fast.

Patrick Savard
225
Patrick Savard 2025.11.18 11:55 
 

Amazing ea, work really well A+. support is really fast. love it!

Jan Beck
328
Jan Beck 2025.11.14 07:33 
 

Good Expert Advisor (EA). I've had good experiences with it over the past month. With the right settings, the EA delivers good results, although the drawdown can sometimes be a bit high when using the marginal strategy. The developer is also friendly and helpful.

helton tv
43
helton tv 2025.11.12 17:05 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

soicoi
34
soicoi 2025.11.11 20:55 
 

So far the results look good and very promising. Support is great and keeping members up to date!

boancageorge
29
boancageorge 2025.11.11 17:57 
 

I’ve been using this Expert Advisor on XAU/USD for the past two weeks, and the results have been impressive. It delivered a consistent 20% profit with stable performance and minimal drawdown. The EA executes trades smoothly, follows clear logic, and adapts well to changing market conditions. I especially appreciate the balance between risk management and profit potential — it feels both efficient and reliable. Highly recommended for anyone looking to automate their gold trading with confidence!

Max Dong Sen Zhou
364
Max Dong Sen Zhou 2025.11.10 23:35 
 

So, let me first of clear my name. I am not bought by anyone or anything, this is my honest opinion and the final verdict I will leave with this EA. The trades look fine and all, but once you start to run it on a longer basis, you will notice that one of the strategies runs a Martingale Grid. Im sure that in itself should tell you quite a bit about this EA. Yes there are strategies without Grid or Martingale, but they just are not profitable. The essence of this EA is to take advantage of Grids, so realistically your account will be blown at some point. on the 10/11/25 I woke up to a bunch of sell positions on XAUUSD. 0.17, 0.24, 0.36... it just kept opening positions against the trend. At some point I had a 3.48 lots position open and 8.5 lots total. Guess what, XAUUSD kept running up. Boom.. there goes 20k balance. Im not the only one who experience this issue. And when confronted in the Telegram chat, all I received was a rude answer from the support. The Author himself does not seem to speak English, as his messages always sound translated or straight up wrong. The EA does work on other FOREX pairs, but for trending commodities and Bitcoin I would never ever use EA New Player, as the grids will eventually eat your money. Please be careful who you trust out there. PS: Regarding the MQL5 Signals, you might see a 20k deposit, but don't be fooled, those are instaforex cent accounts, meaning 20k balance are only 200 in reality. I hope that tells you enough about this developer and his intentions.

UPDATE: Look at this response, what is this? I used your setfiles you claim to be VIP files which is so stupid since they are nothing more than just settings, and telling me I haven't contacted you? I wrote in the Telegram group but your support is rude, so why continue talking to him? I have updated my review this is unbelievable I want a refund or else my review will stay at 1 stars.

Vitali Vasilenka
53153
Reply from developer Vitali Vasilenka 2025.11.11 13:09
I understand that you are simply swindling money from me. This is fraud!
Azerty0925
24
Azerty0925 2025.11.10 12:52 
 

un bon robot, le service après vente est réactif plein de conseil je le recommande, de bons résultats sur plusieurs paires

Toketoki
19
Toketoki 2025.11.04 00:07 
 

I have tested many EAs but this EA New Player seem to be intentionally Crafted for Profit. I am trying to see how best to adapt it to prop firm challenges.

vvstraderboy
37
vvstraderboy 2025.11.01 12:50 
 

Support is great and up to date, Works on gold

dilkoashathapa
57
dilkoashathapa 2025.10.31 10:00 
 

Very Good EA. Great Profit. Great for passive income. You can sleep peacefully because robot will do your work. Most important the Author is always there for help.

clstm55
103
clstm55 2025.10.27 07:21 
 

Been using it live for a month. It has covered its own cost. Support is prompt

quantumzeek
31
quantumzeek 2025.10.24 17:18 
 

This EA hade made me money so far.

123
Reply to review