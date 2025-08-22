EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor

It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game.

EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA analyzes the market on all available timeframes—from M1 to H4—to take into account both local and global trends. This helps avoid conflicting signals and find the most reliable entry points.

Transparency and Control

Only classic indicators: oscillators, trend indicators, and patterns.

No hidden algorithms or "black boxes."

The settings are understandable even for beginners.

Important: Slow EA testing Due to complex logic and multi-timeframe analysis, testing EA New Player may take longer than usual. This is normal and is due to the high accuracy of the algorithm. To ensure accurate testing results, as well as optimal settings and recommendations, please contact the author after purchase. I will provide you with VIP settings tailored to your trading style and selected instruments.





Technical Parameters

Symbols - XAUUSD,

Timeframe - H1

Testing Period - Since 2025

Brokers - Any

Minimum Deposit - $1,500 / 0.01 lot

Recommended Deposit - $3,500 / 0.01 lot

Settings - Contact me after purchase to receive VIP settings.





Warning:

If someone contacts you and says I'm trying to sell you something, they are a scammer. Block them and report them as spam. If you buy this EA anywhere other than my MQL5 profile, it's a fake that won't work as a genuine EA, and you'll never receive updates or support.

New Player EA - He came to rewrite the rules of the game. Dedicated to the new player.