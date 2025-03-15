HMA Scalper Pro EA is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others).

The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a grid principle for order opening and advanced risk management tools. A built-in visualization panel simplifies the setup and control of trading parameters.

Main Functions and Purpose of HMA Scalper Pro EA

Scalping Approach

The advisor is focused on short price impulses, aiming to quickly identify potential entry and exit points.

Grid Method

A Grid mode is supported, allowing additional orders to be opened at a specified step if the price moves against the position to achieve a more favorable average entry point.

Multi-Level Capital Protection

Flexible parameters for setting stop-losses, moving positions to breakeven, using trailing stops, and applying daily limits help control risks in volatile instruments (gold, oil, cryptocurrencies).

Information Panel

The chart displays essential parameters of current trading, a trade summary, and an operation history, making it easier to assess the situation and make timely decisions.

Versatility

Extensive configuration options make the advisor effective both on major currency pairs with low spreads and on metals, oil instruments, or cryptocurrencies, giving users the freedom to adapt to various market conditions and trading styles.

Detailed Overview of Input Parameters

Hull Scanner Settings

HullTimeframe (default: PERIOD_M15)

Selects the timeframe for calculating the Hull Moving Average. On lower timeframes, the advisor responds more quickly to small fluctuations; on higher ones, it better filters out market noise.

HullPeriod (20)

The period used for HMA calculation. A higher value smooths data and slows signals, while too small a value can generate an excessive number of false entries.

HullDivisor (2.0)

A coefficient responsible for acceleration. Lowering this parameter increases sensitivity, resulting in earlier but potentially less accurate signals.

HullPrice (PRICE_CLOSE)

The price type used for calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.). The most common setting is to use the closing price (Close).

Lot & Risk Settings

LotMethod (LOTMODE_FIXED or LOTMODE_PERCENT)

The method for lot calculation: a fixed value or a percentage of the balance.

FixedLotSize (0.01)

The lot size when using the fixed mode (LOTMODE_FIXED).

RiskLevel (RISK_LOW, RISK_MEDIUM, RISK_HIGH)

Sets the risk level (1%, 2%, or 5% of the deposit) when LOTMODE_PERCENT is active.

Grid Trading Settings

UseGrid (true/false)

Enables or disables the use of a grid approach. If enabled, when the price moves against the position, the robot opens an additional series of orders at the specified step.

GridStep (200 points)

The distance (in points) between orders added to average the position.

MaxGridOrders (5)

The maximum number of orders in a single grid series.

GridReduceRisk (false/true)

If enabled, the volume of each new order in the grid decreases at the next level, helping optimize the overall load on the deposit.

Trading Direction

TradeDirection (DIRECTION_BOTH, DIRECTION_BUY, DIRECTION_SELL)

Determines in which direction the advisor will trade: only buys, only sells, or both directions simultaneously.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Settings

StopLoss (1000 points)

The protective stop-loss. Setting it to 0 deactivates the SL, but it is recommended to use real protective levels.

TakeProfit (160 points)

Take-profit in points. If set to 0, this function is disabled.

Trailing Stop & BreakEven Settings

TrailingStop (false/true)

Enables a dynamic trailing stop-loss (trailing stop) as the price moves favorably.

TrailingStart (160 points)

The minimum distance from the opening price to the current price at which trailing is activated.

TrailingDistance (100 points)

The step at which the stop-loss “follows” the market.

TrailingStep (50 points)

The minimum change for moving the stop-loss during trailing.

BreakEven (false/true)

A function for moving a position to breakeven once a predetermined profit is reached.

BreakEvenStart (100 points)

The profit threshold (in points) at which the robot places the stop-loss around the entry price.

BreakEvenOffset (50 points)

The offset from the initial opening price when moving to breakeven.

Trading Rules

MaxSpread (300 points)

If this spread is exceeded, the advisor will not open new trades.

MinutesBetweenTrades (5)

The minimum pause (in minutes) between orders.

FilterMode (FILTER_TIME_ONLY, FILTER_DISTANCE_ONLY, FILTER_BOTH_OR, FILTER_BOTH_AND)

Trade filtering mode: FILTER_TIME_ONLY — only the time interval is used. FILTER_DISTANCE_ONLY — only the distance (in points) from the last trade is applied. FILTER_BOTH_OR — if either condition (time or distance) is met, a trade can be opened. FILTER_BOTH_AND — both criteria (time and distance) must be met.

MagicNumber (777)

A unique identifier to distinguish the advisor’s trades in the terminal.

TradeComment ("MScanner")

A trade label that allows quick identification of trades.

DailyLimit (true/false)

Activates a limit on the number of trades per day.

MaxOrdersPerDay (5)

The maximum allowable number of trades opened by the advisor in one day.

CloseOnOpposite (false/true)

If enabled, current positions are automatically closed when an opposite signal appears.

Display Settings

ShowPanel (true/false)

Enables or hides the panel with informational data on the chart.

ShowProfitStats (true/false)

Allows displaying profit statistics for the day, week, month, as well as overall results.

ShowTradeHistory (true/false)

If necessary, plots marks of past orders on the chart.

BuyTradeColor (clrLime) / SellTradeColor (clrRed)

Color designation for buy and sell trades.

TradeFontSize (10)

The font size for trade labels.

Panel Colors

PanelBackColor (clrSteelBlue)

The panel’s background color scheme.

PanelTextColor (clrWhite)

The main font color in the information block.

PanelEditColor (clrDimGray)

The color highlighting fields with dynamic data.

Application on Different Instruments

Major Currency Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, etc.)

High liquidity and relatively narrow spreads make these assets attractive for fast scalping.

Gold (XAU/USD)

Known for increased volatility. With proper configuration, the advisor can respond quickly to sudden price spikes.

Oil (Brent, WTI)

The oil market is often characterized by impulsive movements, offering opportunities for grid trading and quick profits.

Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.)

A 24/7 trading mode and high price dynamics are key features of the crypto market, where the advisor’s flexibility allows for frequent entries.

Practical Tips

Risk Management

Adjust LotMethod, StopLoss, and RiskLevel according to individual risk tolerance and the volatility of the traded instrument.

Preliminary Testing

Check the advisor’s performance in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it in real trading.

Considering Trading Sessions and News

For major currencies, the most active times are the European and American sessions. In the oil market (Brent/WTI), keep a close eye on stockpile news (EIA and other reports).

Spread and Execution Quality

Find out the level of spreads and order execution speed from your broker in advance, since these factors are especially important when scalping and using grid strategies.

Why Is HMA Scalper Pro EA a Promising Choice?

Improved Hull MA Logic

Provides more accurate trend change signals compared to traditional moving averages, increasing trading efficiency.

Advanced Protection System

Includes various stop-loss formats, a break-even function, and daily limits — helping keep risks under control.

Broad Compatibility

Works stably on major pairs, metals, energy commodities, and cryptocurrencies, simplifying the shift between different market sectors.

Convenient Visualization

Real-time display of trades, results, and other key information without switching to external services.

Time-Saving

The algorithm handles routine calculations and entry optimizations, allowing the trader to focus on the overall strategy.

Conclusion

HMA Scalper Pro EA becomes a reliable tool for scalpers and traders who prefer moderate grid systems. It is based on an advanced signal logic using HMA, comprehensive risk management mechanisms, and a convenient monitoring panel. Properly configured, the advisor can strengthen a trading portfolio, simplifying position management and adapting to a wide range of market conditions — from standard currency pairs to commodities and cryptocurrencies.