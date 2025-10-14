No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down.

Key Features

No Martingale, no averaging

Every trade protected by a Stop Loss

Suitable for both prop-firm and personal trading

Trading timeframe: M15

Assets: 17 currency pairs

Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and higher)

Minimum starting capital: 500 USD

One Man Army Development Roadmap In the coming months after release, I plan to evolve the One Man Army project in the following directions: Regular set-file updates every 6 months, ensuring the system stays aligned with current market dynamics

Development of an additional scalping algorithm with an average trade duration of 5–10 hours (as a separate portfolio)

Creation of an advanced hedging algorithm that uses dual-direction locking positions (as an additional portfolio)

Implementation of a multi-position algorithm (2–3 simultaneous trades) for stepwise Fibonacci-based exits — another add-on portfolio option In simple terms, you’ll have a stable, market-adaptive algorithm capable of operating under four distinct trading strategies.

Detailed Description

One Man Army uses pending limit orders, entering the market only in zones with a high probability of reversal. No chasing price, no random entries — only structured and deliberate positioning.

Each trade is protected by its own Stop Loss, dynamically calculated according to market structure. This means solid capital protection — both for smaller deposits starting from 500 USD and for larger accounts.

No martingale, no averaging — no grid trading, no double-ups, no gambling logic. Only controlled exposure and professional risk management.

17 instruments — one portfolio. A multi-currency strategy that distributes risk among several major pairs, ensuring balanced and stable behavior across different market conditions.

Suitable for prop-firm and personal accounts, meeting strict risk management standards.

Accessible to everyone — requires only 500 USD to start, and no high leverage needed (1:30 is sufficient).

Compatible with any MT5 broker worldwide — tested and operational across European, US, and Asian brokers.

Fully automated operation — trades without emotions, follows the rules, and maintains discipline 24/5.

You stay in control — the algorithm does the heavy lifting.