No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down.
- No Martingale, no averaging
- Every trade protected by a Stop Loss
- Suitable for both prop-firm and personal trading
- Trading timeframe: M15
- Assets: 17 currency pairs
- Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and higher)
- Minimum starting capital: 500 USD
One Man Army Development Roadmap In the coming months after release, I plan to evolve the One Man Army project in the following directions:
In simple terms, you’ll have a stable, market-adaptive algorithm capable of operating under four distinct trading strategies.
- Regular set-file updates every 6 months, ensuring the system stays aligned with current market dynamics
- Development of an additional scalping algorithm with an average trade duration of 5–10 hours (as a separate portfolio)
- Creation of an advanced hedging algorithm that uses dual-direction locking positions (as an additional portfolio)
- Implementation of a multi-position algorithm (2–3 simultaneous trades) for stepwise Fibonacci-based exits — another add-on portfolio option
- One Man Army uses pending limit orders, entering the market only in zones with a high probability of reversal. No chasing price, no random entries — only structured and deliberate positioning.
- Each trade is protected by its own Stop Loss, dynamically calculated according to market structure. This means solid capital protection — both for smaller deposits starting from 500 USD and for larger accounts.
- No martingale, no averaging — no grid trading, no double-ups, no gambling logic. Only controlled exposure and professional risk management.
- 17 instruments — one portfolio. A multi-currency strategy that distributes risk among several major pairs, ensuring balanced and stable behavior across different market conditions.
- Suitable for prop-firm and personal accounts, meeting strict risk management standards.
- Accessible to everyone — requires only 500 USD to start, and no high leverage needed (1:30 is sufficient).
- Compatible with any MT5 broker worldwide — tested and operational across European, US, and Asian brokers.
- Fully automated operation — trades without emotions, follows the rules, and maintains discipline 24/5.
I usually only take the time to write a review once the EAior has fully recovered its cost on a live account—and I'm pleased to say this one has done exactly that in a short period. Ihor has truly delivered an impressive EA here, operating effectively as a one-man development team. The performance has been strong, with consistent results that have exceeded my initial expectations, though there will be loss hanging there, but profitable ones fill the gap eventually. It's true that Ihor's EAs typically require opening 10+ charts to set up all pairs properly, but this is a small effort well worth making. Maybe it is the way to demonstrates respect for the developer's work, maximizes the bot's potential, and aligns perfectly with the important principle of diversification in trading. I genuinely hope this EA continues to receive the recognition and positive feedback it deserves, especially as future updates are released. Thank you, Ihor, for creating such a high-quality EA. I look forward to future improvements and continued strong performance