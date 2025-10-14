One Man Army

5

No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down.

For testing, use the EURCAD currency pair and the M15 timeframe. One Man Army was developed based on extensive testing across multiple assets and market phases. The system’s behavior is stable, predictable, and easy to analyze. It’s designed for traders who value control, safety, and a systematic approach.

LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" - Click here

LIVE SIGNAL "М15" - Click here

Installation and setup guide – HERE

Key Features
  • No Martingale, no averaging
  • Every trade protected by a Stop Loss
  • Suitable for both prop-firm and personal trading
  • Trading timeframe: M15
  • Assets: 17 currency pairs
  • Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and higher)
  • Minimum starting capital: 500 USD

One Man Army Development Roadmap In the coming months after release, I plan to evolve the One Man Army project in the following directions:

  • Regular set-file updates every 6 months, ensuring the system stays aligned with current market dynamics
  • Development of an additional scalping algorithm with an average trade duration of 5–10 hours (as a separate portfolio)
  • Creation of an advanced hedging algorithm that uses dual-direction locking positions (as an additional portfolio)
  • Implementation of a multi-position algorithm (2–3 simultaneous trades) for stepwise Fibonacci-based exits — another add-on portfolio option

In simple terms, you’ll have a stable, market-adaptive algorithm capable of operating under four distinct trading strategies.
Detailed Description
  • One Man Army uses pending limit orders, entering the market only in zones with a high probability of reversal. No chasing price, no random entries — only structured and deliberate positioning.
  • Each trade is protected by its own Stop Loss, dynamically calculated according to market structure. This means solid capital protection — both for smaller deposits starting from 500 USD and for larger accounts. 
  • No martingale, no averaging — no grid trading, no double-ups, no gambling logic. Only controlled exposure and professional risk management. 
  • 17 instruments — one portfolio. A multi-currency strategy that distributes risk among several major pairs, ensuring balanced and stable behavior across different market conditions. 
  • Suitable for prop-firm and personal accounts, meeting strict risk management standards. 
  • Accessible to everyone — requires only 500 USD to start, and no high leverage needed (1:30 is sufficient).
  • Compatible with any MT5 broker worldwide — tested and operational across European, US, and Asian brokers.
  • Fully automated operation — trades without emotions, follows the rules, and maintains discipline 24/5.
You stay in control — the algorithm does the heavy lifting.
Reviews 7
SEAN
184
SEAN 2025.12.11 16:29 
 

I usually only take the time to write a review once the EAior has fully recovered its cost on a live account—and I'm pleased to say this one has done exactly that in a short period. Ihor has truly delivered an impressive EA here, operating effectively as a one-man development team. The performance has been strong, with consistent results that have exceeded my initial expectations, though there will be loss hanging there, but profitable ones fill the gap eventually. It's true that Ihor's EAs typically require opening 10+ charts to set up all pairs properly, but this is a small effort well worth making. Maybe it is the way to demonstrates respect for the developer's work, maximizes the bot's potential, and aligns perfectly with the important principle of diversification in trading. I genuinely hope this EA continues to receive the recognition and positive feedback it deserves, especially as future updates are released. Thank you, Ihor, for creating such a high-quality EA. I look forward to future improvements and continued strong performance

ys1267 tkhs
127
ys1267 tkhs 2025.11.21 02:21 
 

What an impressively low drawdown—I'm amazed. I've used it for a month now, and this past month ended in profit. Of course, when I run long-term backtests using all pairs in the analyzer, there are months with losses. But honestly, knowing that it can go down is actually reassuring. An EA that never loses makes me fear it might one day wipe out everything, and I can't sleep at night using something like that. I'm also relying on other indicators. As always, it's truly professional work.

Kris Jef Saelen
723
Kris Jef Saelen 2025.11.10 16:34 
 

I bought this EA a few weeks ago and it's a very stable one. The last weeks were difficult ones and the EA kept performing very well. It will not be my last EA I buy from Ihor.

