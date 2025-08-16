Regime-switching refers to the dynamic adjustment of a trading strategy to different structural states of the market, so-called market regimes.

These regimes can manifest as clear trend phases (rising or falling markets), sideways movements (range markets),

high-volatility zones (e.g., after news, gaps, or strong impulses) or phases of low volatility.

Many conventional trading approaches fail because they are rigidly applied equally to all market phases. This is exactly where the ENEA mt5 Expert Advisor comes in:

It detects the current market state in real time and dynamically adjusts its trading strategy to the respective market situation to achieve optimal performance in every regime.



