The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator, fractals, and the Gator Oscillator, creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends.

This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capital preservation, offering effective control over trades and losses. With the option to trade with fixed or dynamic lot sizes, set daily Profit/Loss (P/L) limits, and execute proven strategies, the Fractal Trend Master adapts to both conservative and aggressive traders.

Key Features:

Advanced Risk Management: Choose between fixed or dynamic lots and set daily P/L limits to protect your capital. Strategies Based on Bill Williams: The EA employs three strategies based on the Alligator and fractals, supported by the Gator Oscillator for trend confirmation. Fully Automated: The EA automatically manages the opening and closing of positions, with user-adjustable parameters like Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop. Multi-Timeframe: Works on any timeframe, with the best results on higher timeframes (H4 and above) for longer-term trades, while providing higher trade frequency on lower timeframes.

Optimization Range