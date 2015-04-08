New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT MT4
New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4
The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is an effective tool for traders of all experience levels in MetaTrader 4. This indicator detects price gaps that form at the beginning of each new trading day and week, highlighting them on the chart. When the market reopens after a daily or weekly close, the opening price often differs from the previous closing price, forming a noticeable gap. The indicator visually represents these gaps, marking the New Week Opening Gap (NWOG) in red and the New Day Opening Gap (NDOG) in green.
Table of Specifications
|
Category
|
Kill-Zone – Support & Resistance – ICT
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Time Frame
|
Multi Time Frame
|
Trading Style
|
Day Trading – Medium-Term – Long-Term
|
Markets
|
Crypto – Forex – Stocks – Commodities
Overview of the Indicator
Price gaps that occur at the start of a new trading day or week serve as critical support and resistance levels. When price action interacts with these zones, it can indicate a potential reversal or continuation of the trend. Many traders watch for price retracements into these gaps, as they often present favorable trade entries and exits.
A concept known as Event Horizon (PD), introduced in ICT trading, is derived from averaging both the daily and weekly opening gaps. The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator also helps traders visualize and incorporate this concept into their strategy.
Uptrend Conditions
As demonstrated in the 30-minute Dogecoin chart, the indicator detects and marks the daily opening gap with a green box. If the price experiences a minor pullback and touches this zone, it can signal a strong opportunity for entering a Buy trade.
Downtrend Conditions
In a 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the indicator illustrates how the daily opening gap plays a role in price movements. When the price approaches the green-marked zone, traders can analyze whether a potential price rejection or reversal is likely, helping them make informed trading decisions.
Settings
- Chart and Object Color Theme: Light background theme
- NYOG_Show: Annual opening gap display disabled
- NMOG_LookBack: Monthly gap calculation considers the last 5 candles
- NMOG_Show: Monthly opening gap display disabled
- NWOG_LookBack: Weekly gap calculation considers the last 5 candles
- NWOG_Show: Weekly opening gap display enabled
- NDOG_LookBack: Daily gap calculation considers the last 5 candles
- NDOG_Show: Daily opening gap display enabled
- Invalidation: Auto-removal of invalid zones enabled
Summary
The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is a highly valuable tool for traders using MetaTrader 4. By identifying critical price gaps, it provides insights into potential market movements and trading opportunities. Since opening gaps often play a crucial role in liquidity-based analysis and ICT trading strategies, this indicator serves as a powerful asset for traders of all levels.