Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4
The Balanced Price Range (BPR) indicator is an ICT-based tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to pinpoint the intersection of two Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones moving in opposite directions. By analyzing these gaps, the indicator highlights the shared region with colored boxes on the chart. This key area is often seen as a critical point for price movements, liquidity shifts, and possible trend reversals.
Balanced Price Range Indicator Specifications
Below is a summary of the key attributes of the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4:
|
Category
|
ICT - Smart Money - Supply & Demand
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal - Breakout - Entry
|
Time Frame
|
Multi-Time Frame
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday
|
Markets
|
Forex - Stocks - Indices
Balanced Price Range Indicator Overview
The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4 assists traders in spotting these price zones efficiently. It represents bearish BPR zones in brown and bullish BPR zones in green, making it easier to detect potential reaction points in price action.
Bullish Trend Formation
On a 30-minute GBP/USD chart, the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4 marks upward BPR zones. Once the price undergoes a corrective pullback, the market often responds to these regions, leading to a shift from a bearish retracement to a bullish continuation.
Bearish Trend Formation
On a 15-minute USD/CAD chart, the Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4 highlights a descending BPR area using a brown box. The price attempts to breach this zone multiple times but fails, ultimately reacting and continuing in a downward direction.
Balanced Price Range Indicator Settings
The BPR indicator settings align with ICT trading concepts, allowing traders to adjust key parameters:
Indicator Configuration
- Bar Count – Defines the number of candles displayed.
- Min Size in Points – Sets the minimum required range.
- Max Distance Between FVGs – Determines the maximum gap allowed between two Fair Value Gaps.
- Show Mode – Controls the visualization of the BPR zones.
Color Customization
- Support Zone Color – Adjusts the shade for bullish zones.
- Resistance Zone Color – Sets the color for bearish zones.
Conclusion
The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT4 is an essential supply and demand-based tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically detects and maps overlapping Fair Value Gaps, highlighting areas of significance in brown and green. These zones frequently serve as support and resistance levels, offering traders valuable insights for price action and liquidity-based strategies.
