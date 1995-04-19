Power of Three ICT Indicator SMC MT4
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 10
Power of Three ICT Indicator in Smart Money Concept MT4
The Power of Three Indicator is built upon three fundamental principles from Smart Money Concept: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.
Each of these phases plays a key role in price stability, market liquidity, and trend identification. This indicator assists traders in recognizing ideal trade setups that align with the dominant trend of Smart Money strategies. In the price chart, the blue zones indicate the accumulation phase, while the green zones signify the manipulation stage.
A green arrow represents a long (buy) opportunity, while a red arrow marks a short (sell) signal.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Power of Three ICT Indicator SMC MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
Indicator Specifications Table
|
Category
|
ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation - Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading
|
Market
|
Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities
Indicator at a Glance
the Power of Three Indicator pinpoints high-probability trading zones that align with the prevailing price trend. This tool is applicable across various financial markets, including forex and cryptocurrencies. Many traders implement it in Price Action-based strategies such as Smart Money and ICT methodologies.
Power of Three in an Uptrend As seen on the 30-minute Binance Coin (BNB) price chart, when the difference between the high and low of the blue box remains below the Average True Range (ATR), a distribution phase is identified. Once the price breaks out of this range, it transitions into the manipulation phase, triggering a buy (long) signal immediately afterward.
The ATR is a measure of market volatility based on the selected period.
Power of Three in a Downtrend On the EUR/USD 1-hour timeframe, a red arrow appears, signaling a short (sell) opportunity. This signal aligns with the overall market trend and is generated once the price exits the green manipulation zone.
Indicator Settings
- Theme: Configure the indicator’s theme settings;
- ATR Period: Calculates the 14-period average true range;
- Multiplier of Last: Uses 1.5 times the last ATR value;
- Accumulation Period: Defines the 25-period accumulation phase;
- Manipulation Swing: Sets a 3-point manipulation range.
Summary
The Power of Three Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an effective tool for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money strategies.
It can be applied across different asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator segments price action into three phases: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. Trade signals are visually represented by green (buy) and red (sell) arrows, aiding traders in executing precise market entries.