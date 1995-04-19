Inducement Market Structure ICT with ZigZag MT4

The ICT-style Market Structure Indicator for MetaTrader 4 provides traders with a detailed analysis of Smart Money market dynamics. This tool integrates essential elements such as Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BOS), and Inducement Detection (IDM) to give a precise representation of price movement.

On the price chart, red lines highlight CHoCH levels, blue lines represent structural breaks, and gray lines indicate inducement zones. A dashed line follows price fluctuations, visually linking key movements in the market.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Indicator Specifications Table

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Timeframe

Multi timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Swing Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Commodities - Stocks


Overview of the Indicator

The Market Structure Indicator highlights key price movement areas like CHoCH and BOS on the price chart. When price surpasses a support or resistance level, it signifies a structure break.

The Inducement Detection (IDM) component pinpoints levels where traders are likely to enter positions. The importance of these levels increases in higher timeframes, as shorter timeframes can reflect temporary market fluctuations driven by sentiment.

ICT Market Structure Indicator in an Uptrend

On a 15-minute GBP/CHF chart, a green candle crosses the CHoCH line, signaling a market shift. If a candle body moves above the red line, it suggests an optimal moment to initiate a buy (Long) trade. Furthermore, breaking through the blue structure levels confirms an entry point. However, if only the candle’s wick crosses these lines, it does not confirm a buy opportunity.

ICT Market Structure Indicator in a Downtrend

On a 4-hour Ethereum (ETH/USD) chart, two key sell confirmations are visible. The first occurs when a red candle body breaks below the CHoCH level, signaling a trend reversal. Next, inducement detection at the gray IDM zone reinforces the sell setup. BOS confirmations further support the trend continuation, validating the price movement.


Indicator Settings

  • Theme: Dark Mode for improved visibility


Final Thoughts

Designed with a clean and practical interface, the ICT Market Structure Indicator with Inducements MT4 equips traders with critical insights into price direction, market structure shifts, and inducement points. This tool is ideal for Smart Money strategies, ICT methodologies, and price action-based trading across various financial markets, including crypto, forex, and stocks.

