EA Long Term

The Expert Advisor has several entry points, which helps to determine the most accurate zones for entering the market. At the time of maintaining the position, the adviser can close the deal partially or exit without a loss.

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Risk management

FixedLot – trading only with a fixed lot, set to 0 to disable.

Auto_Lot - with a deposit of $100 and Auto_lot = 1, lot 0.01, with AL - 2, lot 0.02. Further, the lot will increase based on free funds, that is, already with a deposit of $5,000, and AL - 1 lot will be equal to 0.5.

Rec_Deposit – true/false – deposit recovery mode upon receiving a losing trade, increasing the lot of the next trade upon receiving a s/l. This feature increases profitability but also increases risks, use with adequate risk.

Broker control

MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening orders. If the EA does not open trades in the tester, check the MaxSpread setting , it is responsible for the maximum allowable spread for opening orders. If your broker's spread is higher, a new order will not be opened. The default value is 2 points for 4 quotes.

Slippage - allowable slippage.