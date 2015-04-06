EA Long Term
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Advisor Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging.
The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions.
The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be closed before the designated stop loss, thereby reducing losses.
Set files and backtest reports in the discussion section.
Expert Advisor Benefits
- doesn't use grid/averaging
- trades fully automatically
- sets Stop Loss for each trade
- suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other tasks.
The Expert Advisor has several entry points, which helps to determine the most accurate zones for entering the market. At the time of maintaining the position, the adviser can close the deal partially or exit without a loss.Price policy
Current price $199, next price will be $299
Only 5 copies left at a price of $199
Final price will be $899
Long Term for MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92877
Risk management
FixedLot – trading only with a fixed lot, set to 0 to disable.
Auto_Lot - with a deposit of $100 and Auto_lot = 1, lot 0.01, with AL - 2, lot 0.02. Further, the lot will increase based on free funds, that is, already with a deposit of $5,000, and AL - 1 lot will be equal to 0.5.
Rec_Deposit – true/false – deposit recovery mode upon receiving a losing trade, increasing the lot of the next trade upon receiving a s/l. This feature increases profitability but also increases risks, use with adequate risk.
Broker control
MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening orders. If the EA does not open trades in the tester, check the MaxSpread setting , it is responsible for the maximum allowable spread for opening orders. If your broker's spread is higher, a new order will not be opened. The default value is 2 points for 4 quotes.
Slippage - allowable slippage.
General recommendations
Time Frame: M15
Money management: fix. lot 0.01 lot for every $100, autolot =1.
Recommended deposit from 100$. Fixed stop loss for each trade.
Broker - ECN broker with a narrow spread, like IC Markets, Alpari ECN accounts.
The EA does not trade often, so you as a trader should be able to "sit on the fence" and just let the EA look for entry points and trade the strategy. If you want more trades, use more trading pairs. The adviser has a version for MT5 in which you can easily and quickly optimize the adviser for other trading pairs.