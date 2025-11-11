Professional Neural Network Library for Algorithmic Trading

LSTM Library - Advanced Neural Networks for MetaTrader 5

LSTM Library brings the power of recurrent neural networks to your trading strategies in MQL5. This professional-level implementation includes LSTM, BiLSTM, and GRU networks with advanced features typically found only in specialized machine learning frameworks.

Garbage In, Garbage Out – the quality of your predictions will never be superior to the quality of your training data." — Dr. Marcos López de Prado, Advances in Financial Machine Learning "The secret to success in Machine Learning for trading lies in proper data treatment.– the quality of your predictions will never be superior to the quality of your training data."

Key Features

Complete implementation of LSTM, BiLSTM and GRU

Recurrent dropout for better generalization

Multiple optimization algorithms (Adam, AdamW, RAdam)

Advanced normalization techniques

Comprehensive metrics evaluation system

Training progress visualization

Support for imbalanced data with class weights

Technical Specifications

Pure MQL5 implementation - no external dependencies

Optimized for trading applications

Comprehensive error handling and validation

Complete support for saving/loading trained models

Extensive documentation

Integration Instructions

To integrate the LSTM Library into your Expert Advisor, follow these steps:

1. Full Library Import

#import "LSTM_Library.ex5" void GetLibraryVersion( string &version); void GetLibraryInfo( string &info); int CreateModel( string name); int DeleteModel( int handle); int AddLSTMLayer( int handle, int units, int input_size, int seq_len, bool return_seq); int AddLSTMLayerEx( int handle, int units, int input_size, int seq_len, bool return_seq, double recurrent_dropout); int AddGRULayer( int handle, int units, int input_size, int seq_len, bool return_seq); int AddBiLSTMLayer( int handle, int units, int input_size, int seq_len, bool return_seq); int AddBiLSTMLayerEx( int handle, int units, int input_size, int seq_len, bool return_seq, double recurrent_dropout); int AddDenseLayer( int handle, int input_size, int units, int activation); int AddDropoutLayer( int handle, double rate); int AddBatchNormLayer( int handle, int size); int AddLayerNormLayer( int handle, int size); int CompileModel( int handle, int optimizer, double lr, int loss); int SetClassWeights( int handle, double &weights[], int n_classes); int EnableConfusionMatrixTracking( int handle, int n_classes); int GetConfusionMatrix( int handle, int &confusion_matrix[]); int FitModel( int handle, double &X_train[], double &y_train[], int n_train, int input_dim, double &X_val[], double &y_val[], int n_val, int epochs, int batch); int PredictSingle( int handle, double &input_data[], int input_size, double &output_data[]); int PredictBatch( int handle, double &X[], int n_samples, int input_dim, double &predictions[]); double EvaluateModel( int handle, double &X[], double &y[], int n_samples, int input_dim); double CalculateClassificationMetrics( double &y_true[], double &y_pred[], int n_samples, int n_classes, double &precision[], double &recall[], double &f1[]); int CreateScaler(); int DeleteScaler( int handle); int FitScaler( int handle, double &data[], int samples, int features); int TransformData( int handle, double &data[], double &transformed[], int samples, int features); int InverseTransform( int handle, double &transformed[], double &original[], int samples, int features); int FitTransformData( int scaler, double &data[], double &transformed[], int samples, int features); int AddEarlyStopping( int handle, int patience, double min_delta); int AddProgressBar( int handle, int epochs); int AddCosineScheduler( int handle, double base_lr, int T_0, int T_mult); int AddOneCycleLR( int handle, double max_lr, int total_steps); int PrintModelSummary( int handle); int SetModelTrainingMode( int handle, int training); int GetModelTrainingMode( int handle); int SaveModel( int handle, string filename); int LoadModel( int handle, string filename); int SaveHistory( int handle, string filename); void CleanupAll(); int GetActiveModelsCount(); int GetActiveScalersCount(); #import

2. Initialization in OnInit()

int model_handle = 0; int OnInit() { model_handle = CreateModel( "TradingModel" ); if (model_handle <= 0) return INIT_FAILED; if (AddLSTMLayer(model_handle, 32, 5, 10, false ) <= 0) return INIT_FAILED; if (AddDropoutLayer(model_handle, 0.2) <= 0) return INIT_FAILED; if (AddDenseLayer(model_handle, 32, 1, 1) <= 0) return INIT_FAILED; if (CompileModel(model_handle, 1, 0.001, 0) <= 0) return INIT_FAILED; if (FileIsExist( "model.bin" )) LoadModel(model_handle, "model.bin" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; }

3. Cleanup in OnDeinit()

void OnDeinit( const int reason) { if (model_handle > 0) { SaveModel(model_handle, "model.bin" ); DeleteModel(model_handle); } CleanupAll(); }

4. Usage in OnTick()

void OnTick() { double features[50]; double prediction[]; if (PredictSingle(model_handle, features, ArraySize(features), prediction) > 0) { if (prediction[0] > 0.5) { } else { } } }

HARNESS THE POWER OF MACHINE LEARNING IN TRADING The LSTM Library is designed to be easily integrated into your EAs and indicators, providing advanced machine learning capabilities directly in MetaTrader 5. Follow the code example above to start implementing neural network-based predictions in your trading systems. The simple example can be easily adapted to your specific needs. Explore the advanced features detailed below to leverage the full potential of this library in your trading strategies.

Advanced Features Available

Recurrent Layer Variants

AddLSTMLayerEx() - LSTM with recurrent dropout for better generalization

AddBiLSTMLayerEx() - Bidirectional BiLSTM with recurrent dropout

Normalization and Regularization

AddBatchNormLayer() - Batch normalization for stable training

AddLayerNormLayer() - Layer normalization

Handling Imbalanced Data

SetClassWeights() - Set weights for minority classes

EnableConfusionMatrixTracking() - Detailed performance monitoring by class

Advanced Optimization

AddCosineScheduler() - Cyclic learning rates with warm restarts

AddOneCycleLR() - One-Cycle Learning Rate implementation

Comprehensive Evaluation

PredictBatch() - Batch predictions for higher efficiency

EvaluateModel() - Complete evaluation on test data

CalculateClassificationMetrics() - Detailed metrics (precision, recall, F1)

Data Preprocessing

CreateScaler/FitScaler - Normalization of input data

TransformData/InverseTransform - Conversion between scales

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Basic understanding of machine learning concepts

Intermediate MQL5 programming skills

SUPERCHARGE YOUR TRADING SYSTEMS

Transform your existing strategies and indicators with the power of machine learning directly in MQL5. This direct integration means no external connections, no Python dependencies, and no API complexities - just pure predictive power inside your trading platform.

Whether you're developing price prediction systems, volatility forecasting, or advanced pattern recognition, LSTM Library provides the foundation for truly intelligent trading decisions that adapt to changing market conditions.

Keywords: LSTM Stock Prediction, LSTM Price Forecasting, Neural Network Trading, MQL5 Deep Learning, Time Series Forecasting, Forex Machine Learning, Cryptocurrency AI Trading, Market Pattern Recognition, BiLSTM Trading System, GRU Market Analysis, AI Algorithmic Trading, MQL5 Deep Learning, Price Direction Prediction, Machine Learning for HFT