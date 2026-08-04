Ethereum Wave

ETHEREUM WAVE — ETHUSD Donchian Trend Follower

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

RISK WARNING FIRST: This is a trend-following system. Trends do not appear every week, so expect quiet periods and occasional losing trades. Every position carries a hard stop loss. There is NO grid, NO martingale, NO averaging down. Backtests are historical results, not a live track record. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum Wave is an automated trend follower for Ethereum (ETHUSD, H4). It buys confirmed breakouts of the Donchian channel while price is above its long-term SMA200 filter, protects every trade with a hard ATR stop, and rides winners with an ATR trailing stop. Long-only. One position at a time.

BACKTEST (Exness data, $10,000, ETHUSD H4, 2021-2026, 1-min OHLC model)
- Net profit about +114% / Profit Factor 2.41 / max balance drawdown 12.7%
- Trend systems win less than half of trades but let winners run: win rate near 44% with an average win well above the average loss.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Trend filter: only long when price is above SMA200 (H4)
2) Entry: confirmed-close Donchian channel breakout
3) Stop: a hard ATR-based stop loss on every trade (no naked positions)
4) Exit: ATR trailing stop locks in profit as the move extends
5) No grid, no martingale, no averaging — a single clean position

REQUIREMENTS
- ETHUSD, H4 chart. Works on any MT5 broker offering Ethereum.
- From about $500; a crypto-friendly account and a VPS are recommended.
- Because crypto spreads vary widely between brokers, a lower-spread account improves results.

MAIN INPUTS
Risk % per trade, Donchian period, SMA200 trend filter, ATR stop multiple, ATR trailing multiple, lot cap.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who want transparent, mechanical Ethereum trend exposure with a hard stop on every trade — not a black box and not a martingale time bomb.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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