Main Trading Info for MT5

The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is displayed in gray. The colors can be independently adjusted in the indicator properties.

The display is performed by:

European trading session (EU flag)

American trading session (USA flag)

Oceania trading session (Australian flag)

Asian trading session (Japan flag)

It is important to know the time of the end and change of the trading session, because by the end of the trading session, many traders fix their positions, which can lead to a trend change and, accordingly, a reversal of positions.