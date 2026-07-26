Overview

Seventh Heaven Multi Market Grid Trader is a slot-cascade, anchored-grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. Developed and hardened on gold and extended to a validated FX set, one product covers eleven optimized markets: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD and EURCHF. Attach it to any of these charts; it trades the chart symbol with that market's preset pack.

How It Trades

When a slot is empty, the current price becomes its anchor, and positions open one grid step away; the step is set in account currency and converted to a price distance, with a duplicate guard. A slot works in Break mode (trend-following) or Range mode (two-sided); each pack ships the mode validated for its market. Grids close on a cost-aware trigger that nets commission and swap, and during configurable night hours profitable positions can close directly. New slots open once enough time has passed and price leaves the grid range; at the profit trigger a slot closes losers and trails winners through a three-phase pipeline.

Portfolio Mode

The multi-symbol basket inputs let one chart run several covered markets at once, each with its own grid and settings - portfolio trading from one terminal.

Risk Framework

This is a grid system; the grid risk is managed openly rather than haccount margin level and pauses new entries when it falls below a configurable floor, resuming on recovery. Frozen-grid auto-close and a her layers.

Each market's pack ships three deposit tiers sized to margin-level floors: Growth 1000 percent, Balanced 2000 percent, Conservative 3000 percent. Each tier's recommended minimum deposit is derived from the worst equity drawdown and margin-level trough measured in the Strategy Tester, not chosen for marketing.

Markets and Presets

Set files come via Comments: per market, Growth, Balanced and Conservative plus a basket preset. Use only the preset pack of the market on the chart. Posted packs are MetaQuotes-tuned for backtest reproduction on MetaQuotes-Demo: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, USDJPY, GBPUSD and USDCAD; broker-tuned packs for all eleven markets are available on request. Grid results follow the broker feed. A suffix input resolves broker names such as EURUSDzero.

Main Inputs

Trading: symbols and broker suffix, grid step, profit trigger, lot n netting, trailing distance and step, night hours, Break and Rangeswitches

Safety and diagnostics: margin pause and resume levels, equity trigger, frozen-grid days, max drawdown stop, log verbosity, on-chart panel

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 hedging account; netting accounts are not supported

Chart symbol in Market Watch; EUR account for the FX packs, quote-currency account for gold; leverage 1:500 used in validation

A VPS or always-on connection is recommended

Backtest Methodology

All figures come from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester on real ticks modeled. They are historical test results, not live results, and do not indicate future performance. Grid trading carries inherent risk during sustained one-direction moves; the protections reduce but do not remove it. Test on a demo account first.

Support

Free updates and bug fixes for the license lifetime; kept compatible with platform updates. For preset help, contact the author through MQL5 messages.