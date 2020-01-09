Take a Break MT5

4.83

The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available

Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind.

Typical use cases:

  • A single news filter for all your EAs.
  • Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all trades before).
  • Stop trading when a certain daily profit/loss is reached (useful also for funding programs such as FTMO).
  • Stop trading when Account Equity, Balance or Margin is low.
  • Only trade on specific dates or times, e.g. only during the US session.

The various, built-in filters finally give you full control over your EA's operations making Take a Break an indispensable tool for every automated trader. As such, Take a Break may be the only tool you need for

  • drawdown control
  • equity protection
  • news trading
  • advanced time filter options

As a tool by traders for traders, your feedback is appreciated. If you have a feature request, find a bug or simply need support, just contact me. I'll be happy to help.


How to set up

Take a Break manages selected (or all) charts in your terminal using an EA and an indicator. The indicator identifies which charts the EA will control, so you must add it to each chart you want managed. Without the indicator, Take a Break will not work. After adding the indicator, all settings are managed through the EA.
  1. Add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of allowed WebRequest URLs (press CTRL+O, tab "Expert Advisors")
  2. Download the FREE Take a Break Indicator and follow the setup example.


Documentation

Ask me :)

... or navigate to the "What's new" tab and use your browser's search function (usually CTRL + F) to search for a specific parameter. I usually added a comprehensive description to all of them.


Parameters (excerpt)

Please check the "What's new" tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all parameters + improvements.

--- External EA Settings ---

  • Force stop trading: If set to "true", templates will be applied even if there are open trades of your other EA. Useful to prevent your other EA from opening new trades during news, increased spreads etc. But can possibly leave the open trades unprotected during these periods (if they have no S/L set). Use with caution.

--- News Filters ---

  • Pause before NFP/High/Medium/Low Impact News (minutes)
  • Pause after NFP/High/Medium/Low Impact News (minutes)
  • Close trades X minutes before NFP/High/Medium/Low Impact News: Either all trades or only those with the specified "Magic Numbers" will be closed X minutes before the news.
  • Filter News Events: Only pause during specific events. Separate multiple event names by a comma like e.g. "PMI,Rate Statement,CPI".
  • Filter News Symbols: By default, Take a Break will determine the news for each symbol automatically. However, you can also specify your own set of symbols (e.g. "EUR,USD,GBP").

--- Additional Filters ---

  • Maximum Lots (0 = not used): Trading will be disabled when the sum of all orders' lots >= Maximum Lots. Set to "0" to disable it.
  • Maximum Spread (0 = not used): Spread filter for each symbol. Set to "0" to disable it.

--- Account Protection ---

  • Maximum Daily Profit Limit (0 = not used): Enter a daily profit limit in your account's base currency here. E.g. "100" means "stop trading when the daily profit reaches 100 EUR/USD/...". In this case, all trades will be closed and the chart template "Daily Profit/Loss Limit reached" applied.
  • Maximum Daily Loss Limit (0 = not used): Same as "Maximum Daily Profit Limit" but you specify a negative value here. E.g. "-100" means "stop trading when the daily loss reaches -100 EUR/USD/...".
  • Daily Profit/Loss Limit calculation mode: If set to "Equity", the profit/loss of open positions will also be taken into account when performing calculations. If set to "Balance", only the profit/loss of closed positions will be taken into account.
  • Timezone to reset Daily Profit/Loss Limit: By default, the limits are reset once every day at the specified "Time to reset Daily Profit/Loss Limit" broker server time. If you want the daily limits to be reset in another timezone, enter it here (e.g. "CET"). See List of Timezone Abbrevations.

--- Trading Times ---

  • Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday/Sunday Trading: Specify trading times as ranges and separate them by a comma. E.g. to trade from 04:00 to 05:00 and from 20:00 to 22:00 (broker server time), use one of the following formats:
    • 04:00 - 05:00,20:00 - 22:00 (extended)
    • 4,20-22 (simple)
  • Close trades on: In addition to the news filter, all trades can be closed either daily or on a specific weekday at the time specified under "Close trades at".


#equity protect #balance protect #drawdown limit #drawdown control #master control #trade manage #order manage #risk manage #prop firm

Reviews 27
csernilaci
472
csernilaci 2025.06.25 06:05 
 

Excellent quality useful trading tool. It works perfectly well. I recommend it for purchase.

Cristian
29
Cristian 2025.05.22 14:03 
 

top quality ea and support is very good you can buy without doubts

Markus Bischoff
987
Markus Bischoff 2025.03.17 08:15 
 

this is a very good and helpful tool... and the support is also very good.

Recommended products
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
EA Nation
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
EA Reversion Precio
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
La estrategia de reversión del precio (o mean reversion ) se basa en la idea de que los precios de los activos financieros tienden a regresar a su promedio o valor "normal" después de desviarse significativamente. Esta desviación puede ocurrir por factores externos, emociones del mercado o movimientos inesperados. La estrategia busca aprovechar esos momentos de desviación para entrar al mercado, esperando el retorno del precio a su media. Componentes clave de una estrategia de reversión del prec
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Duel MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Experts
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
Myfxpaddy Binary Options Predictor
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilities
Introduction Our system is more than just a tool—it’s your personal guide in the dynamic trading landscape. Expertly developed and optimized using advanced strategies, this groundbreaking predictor gives traders a powerful edge. It’s not just about the features; it’s about a trading journey that stands out from the crowd. Get ready for an enhanced trading experience like never before! What It Does Next Candle Prediction: Imagine gaining insights into the market’s next move before it happens. Our
Trading Vision Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Trade Shot 99
Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins
Utilities
Trade shot is a management tool. Automatically closes pending orders at X profit or Y loss. You define the $ you want to earn or lose per trade, the advantage in relation to take or stop loss is that here you define the money to be gained or lost and not based on points. Ideal for Scalp day trade strategies Your trades will easily be better managed based on what you want to win or lose, orders are closed automatically without worrying about managing money.
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilities
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Xau Marti MT5
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (2)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
Experts
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Auto stops trailer
Abdulsalim Usman
Utilities
Introducing our Trailing Stop Tool, a powerful solution designed to enhance your trading strategy by trailing your trades based on a selected number of candles. This tool provides an advanced feature that allows you to dynamically adjust your stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, aiming to lock in profits while minimizing potential losses. With the Trailing Stop Tool, you have the flexibility to choose the number of candles you want the tool to trail. Whether you prefer a conservat
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
MartexPO MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
MartexPO MT5 is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO MT5 EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO MT5 EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a guide to
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Utilities
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
SimplePad MT5 for Real and Tester
Jorge Gil Pascual
Utilities
Simple Pad PRO for MetaTrader 5 – Total Control at Your Fingertips Tired of losing valuable seconds when opening or closing trades? Want to trade with the agility of a professional, both in real-time and during strategy testing? Introducing Simple Pad PRO , the ultimate tool for fast, precise, and strategic trade execution in MetaTrader 5. Designed by traders, for traders , this Pad simplifies manual trading with an intuitive yet powerful interface that works seamlessly on both live charts
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Dynamic Fibonacci Grid
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
Utilities
Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5. Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strate
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate  - Professional Pattern Scanner DESCRIPTION This is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor that detects CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns and provides trading signals with trend filtering. The EA can operate in manual signal mode or automatic trading mode. CORE FUNCTIONALITY Pattern Detection The EA scans for three-stage CRT patterns across multiple symbols. The first stage identifies consolidation zones with defined support and resistance levels. The se
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
More from author
Tax Buddy
Eric Emmrich
5 (3)
Utilities
Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
Tax Buddy MT5
Eric Emmrich
5 (4)
Utilities
Tax Buddy creates a simple, sortable trading report which you can send to your local tax authorities alongside your annual declaration. I've been using this kind of report for the German Finanzamt in order to declare my capital gains ("Kapitalerträge") in a readily comprehensible manner. For testing purposes, the Demo version places random trades in the Strategy Tester on the symbol of your choice and creates a demo report for them. Conveniently, all reports are stored in the common path for al
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Take a Break Indicator MT5
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Indicators
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Take a Break MT5 FREE
Eric Emmrich
5 (5)
Utilities
This is the demo version of my Expert Advisor " Take a Break ". All EA operations are limited to 1 chart symbol only. The most advanced news filter on MQL market Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use ca
FREE
Take a Break Indicator
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Take a Break FREE
Eric Emmrich
5 (6)
Utilities
This is the demo version of my Expert Advisor " Take a Break ". All EA operations are limited to 1 chart symbol only. The most advanced news filter on MQL market Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use ca
FREE
The Notifier
Eric Emmrich
Indicators
Never miss a trading opportunity again and stay up-to-date with latest market developments even while on the go - welcome to The Notifier . No need to watch your charts all day: receive real-time alerts from all your favorite indicators - by push notifications and on-screen alerts. This tool notifies you on every every new (indicator) high/low, or also regularly with just  a summary of the total highs/lows within the last X minutes. It also comes with its own built-in notifications that can be
Filter:
[Deleted] 2025.07.02 06:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

milad tohidast
63
milad tohidast 2025.06.29 08:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.07.02 06:25
I replied to your comment to that :)
csernilaci
472
csernilaci 2025.06.25 06:05 
 

Excellent quality useful trading tool. It works perfectly well. I recommend it for purchase.

Cristian
29
Cristian 2025.05.22 14:03 
 

top quality ea and support is very good you can buy without doubts

Markus Bischoff
987
Markus Bischoff 2025.03.17 08:15 
 

this is a very good and helpful tool... and the support is also very good.

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.03.17 08:52
Thank you very much :)
Alex Lik Man Lo
592
Alex Lik Man Lo 2025.03.02 11:18 
 

Amazing EA, working as intended, so much features to explore on too!

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.03.03 07:54
Thank you very much for sharing your feedback! :)
Quantxtech
438
Quantxtech 2025.01.28 10:34 
 

Excellent EA. I recommend it to everyone. It allows me to integrate risk management functions and stay away from situations of high expected (news) and unexpected volatility. The author is very professional and enthusiastic, responds immediately and is very available to give suggestions and accept advice.

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2025.01.28 11:43
Thank you very much for taking the time for a review - much appreciated! :)
Max_Peres
668
Max_Peres 2024.12.22 09:48 
 

Great EA and complimentary Indicator! Most important features for me are News Filter and Equity Control - amazing to have both functions in one EA. Now I can sleep well with EAs running 24/7 and be assured that no big negative impact will happen. Another important point is that Eric responses almost immediately and clearly guides on any questions. 5 stars for the product and support!

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.12.22 20:45
Many thanks for your great review! Delighted to hear about your positive experience with TaB :)
Nice Trader
2770
Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:46 
 

Great product

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.12.02 09:44
Thank you very much :)
LouiseB2604
777
LouiseB2604 2024.09.18 12:16 
 

Very useful tool. Flexible and reliable. A lot of features and parameters. I use it to pause the EA's when the floating P/L is under a pre-determined treshold. Eric is very supportive. Perfect !

ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2183
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.08.22 04:00 
 

Great tool, awesome support, excellent developer!

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.08.22 08:25
Many thanks!
Farid Yandouz
500
Farid Yandouz 2024.07.13 08:44 
 

Great product that I have been using since 3 years ! Eric is also very supportive and friendly !

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.07.13 10:26
It's always really nice to hear that TaB is used long-term. Thank you so much - I appreciate it :)
Ravi Chandiran
728
Ravi Chandiran 2024.04.07 17:51 
 

The vendor (Eric) helped me to configure the settings. The EA is perfectly working well now. This will really help me in controlling Draw Downs especially when you trade Prop Trading.

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.04.16 21:10
I'm happy that we could resolve the issue in the end, through a 1:1 TeamViewer session :)
Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.01.05 18:55 
 

It does exactlly what is says on the tin! Which is not only amazing but very rare. very effective and highly customizable. getting a good EA is not that hard but finding a good account protection is nearly impossible. I am so glad i found it! More rare and amazing is that Michael is Eric is THE most supportive author i have come across in the mql market so far. really made my day and my trading so much easier and stress free!

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2024.01.05 22:58
Many thanks for taking the time for a review! Delighted to read about your positive experience with TaB :)
Carlosdel123
188
Carlosdel123 2023.11.29 16:00 
 

I am delighted to share my positive experience for TaB. The product's powerful features have significantly improved my trading experience and the author's quick and responsible issue resolution. TaB is an excellent product and a must have. Highly recommended!

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
597
Romain Francois Bernard Julian 2023.10.27 11:46 
 

The best EA of that kind. Erik is nice and helpfull. Thanks for the tool ! I highly recommend.

Alvin Chin
547
Alvin Chin 2023.07.07 11:59 
 

After using the EA for the last 2 months, finally I am convince that this is a must have product. This is the EA that comes in handy on news impact and the settings of my preferred trading hours. Support from Eric is great. Thank You.

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.07.07 18:54
Thank you, Alvin! I appreciate your review & happy to hear that TaB works well for you :)
augu1234
51
augu1234 2023.06.22 18:10 
 

A life saver tool, had to migrate my code to MT5 to be able to use this gem, it has a lot of features and I already tested it live it works tremendously. And not to mention that the creator Eric is very kind, great support, answers very fast and provided support even before I had my code on MT5 and directed me onto a solution that could fit my python code. Highly recommend, it will save you of a lot of losses !

Shavarsh Petakchyan
398
Shavarsh Petakchyan 2023.06.12 22:21 
 

i bought this to avoid high impact news trading, installed required indicator, still its useless, i had big loss during news as its not working, no support from the seller, i saw too many nice comments here but if you want to avoid news trading look anything else

Eric Emmrich
10092
Reply from developer Eric Emmrich 2023.06.13 10:22
We had a support session scheduled for last Tuesday where you did not show up nor informed me that you can‘t make it. That would have been more useful than a bad review with false claims. Also, if I don‘t reply to your messages right away during the weekend, it‘s not because I‘m ignoring you but because I sometimes have weekend, too. Should you still be interested in resolving the issue, let me know a suitable date and we will find a solution.
Mark Friedman
372
Mark Friedman 2023.03.17 22:21 
 

Exactly what I needed! Eric is very responsive and answered all my questions, even helping me with the actual settings. Highly recommend!

12
Reply to review