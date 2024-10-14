Custom Alerts MT5

5

Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup

Overview
Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power—Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your broker offers, you can now configure alerts without typing any symbol names — just select the asset class in the settings and you’re ready to go.

Christmas Special – Save $40 and get Custom Alerts for just $80 instead of $120!

Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group.

Looking for setup help? -> The Custom Alerts FAQ includes detailed explanations and screenshots of all alert types and configuration options.

1. Why Custom Alerts Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

All-in-One Market Monitoring
Custom Alerts gathers and consolidates signals from Forex, Metals, Crypto, Indices, and even Shares (if supported by your broker).
• Eliminate the hassle of switching between charts — receive clear, centralized notifications instead.

Tailored Alerts for Your Strategy
• Configure alerts with precision. Whether you’re tracking volume spikes, strength thresholds, or extreme price movements, Custom Alerts ensures you never miss a critical signal.
• Integrate seamlessly with Stein Investments tools for deeper analysis and smarter trade setups.

Time-Saving and Efficient
• No need to babysit charts. Let Custom Alerts do the scanning for you — even while you're away from the screen.

2. How to Get Started with Custom Alerts

Install and Activate
• Open your MetaTrader platform and load Custom Alerts onto any chart.
• We recommend running the tool on a separate chart or terminal (such as a VPS) to monitor continuously.
• The indicator automatically reads data from Stein Investments tools, so ensure required components are activated for full functionality.

Define Your Instruments
• Choose which asset classes to monitor — from currencies and gold to indices and crypto — without typing a single symbol.

3. How Custom Alerts Works

Smart Data Integration
• Reads signals from FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power — whichever tools you’ve licensed and enabled.
• Consolidates this information into clear alerts across all selected asset classes.

Real-Time Alert Engine
• Scans all assets in real-time and sends alerts via popup, sound, or email as soon as conditions are met.

4. Use Cases

Multi-Market Setup Detection
• Monitor all markets from one chart.
• Great for traders tracking multiple instruments like EURUSD, Gold, DAX, or BTC.

Strategy-Based Alerts
• Customize your logic: follow strength trends, volume dynamics, or combined signals.

Stay Informed, Stay Ahead
• Get alerts while away from the terminal — never miss an opportunity again.

5. Modular Setup – Use Only What You Need

Custom Alerts requires additional data sources (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power). But you only need licenses for the indicators relevant to your selected alert filters.
• For example, if you only want to monitor volume or price volatility, just enable FX Volume or FX Dynamic accordingly.
• This flexible licensing model keeps it affordable and adaptable to your strategy.

Prefer Zero Setup?

Check out the Custom Alerts AIO version — an all-in-one solution with all required indicators internally embedded.
• Optimized for alert generation only (no chart graphics), it works right out of the box.
• No additional licenses required — just install and start monitoring across all asset classes.

6. Resources & Support

FAQ: All available alert types and configuration options are explained in detail with screenshots in the Custom Alerts FAQ.

Community: Join our trader chat group to exchange strategies and get help.

Support: Need assistance? Our team is here to help with installation, setup, and optimization.

Ready to take your market monitoring to the next level?
Install Custom Alerts today and experience seamless, real-time insight across all markets — all from one chart, fully tailored to your strategy.

Best regards,
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 9
Antonio Serna Cerda
1016
Antonio Serna Cerda 2025.10.09 14:04 
 

Llevo utilizando todos los indicadores de Stein desde hace 6 meses, incluyendo las herramientas EasyInsight, y sin lugar a dudas, y después de probar literalmente cientos de indicadores, no hay comparación. Y lo verdaderamente diferenciador, es el soporte, la comunidad y la atención de todo el equipo Stein.

xaxotf
296
xaxotf 2025.07.23 12:04 
 

You've created perfection in two indicators. The combination of Fxpower and Custom Alert with price action has taken my trading to another level! Congratulations and thanks for your magnificent contribution.

Paulo Proença
70
Paulo Proença 2025.03.27 20:52 
 

Amazing tool. Saves a lot of time and effort providing precise combined signals from outstanding FX Power, IX Power and FX Volumes. Even with a small acount it pays itself from day one. The support and tutorials provided by Stein Investments are simply outstanding, the very best you can find. Thank you so much.

