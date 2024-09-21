News Filter Tool
- Utilities
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Henry Lyubomir WallaceApex Algorithms is a team of developers and professional traders with extensive industry experience. Our team includes Anatoli, who brings decades of MQL expertise and Henry, a top-rated freelancer and skilled developer. We are committed to delivering the highest-quality trading algorithms and tools
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 12 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Enhance Your Trading with News Event Insights
This EA cannot run in the strategy tester.
USER GUIDE
Key Features:
Historical Impact Analysis
Understand how price movements have responded to specific past news events. Analyze whether events are often followed by bullish or bearish trends, and view the average price impact in points or percentage terms over adjustable time frames. Visual graphs help you observe price reactions alongside news events for deeper market insights.
Real-Time News Integration
Receive live updates on upcoming news events directly in MT5. Set alerts for specific events or importance levels, and filter events by currency and relevance to focus on what matters to your trading approach.
Automated EA Management
This tool helps you manage Expert Advisors around news events by allowing you to pause them before high-impact events and seamlessly reapply them afterward. You can define your timing preferences, ensuring EAs resume with the same settings without interruption.
User-Friendly Interface
Easily switch between instruments with the symbol selector to analyze different markets. News events are marked on charts with color-coded importance levels and country flags for quick recognition. You can also compare how events have impacted multiple symbols simultaneously.
In-Depth Event Analysis
Explore detailed historical data for individual events with a per-event tab. Summary reports provide overviews, including ratios of bullish and bearish outcomes and forecast accuracies. Customize your analysis by adjusting parameters like data type (e.g., ticks or M1 bars) and evaluation periods for a tailored experience.
Why Choose the News Tool EA?
- Utilize historical data to support informed trading decisions.
- Stay updated with real-time news events and adjust your strategies accordingly.
- Customize the tool to fit your unique trading style, allowing for flexible analysis and management
- Choose the symbols you want to analyze.
- Configure alerts and EA management settings.
- Use the By Impact tab to identify events with the most significant effects.
- Explore the Per Event tab for detailed insights on specific news releases.
- Enable automated EA management to safeguard your trades during high-impact events.
- Keep an eye on upcoming events and historical patterns.
- Make informed trading decisions based on comprehensive data.
Excellent news tool. Possibly the best designed and most useful in the MQL5 market.