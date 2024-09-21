News Filter Tool

5

Enhance Your Trading with News Event Insights

In the fast-paced world of trading, news events can significantly impact market prices. Understanding how these events influence price movements is crucial for managing your trades during volatile periods. The News Tool EA is designed to provide insights into both historical and upcoming news events, helping you make informed trading decisions.

This EA cannot run in the strategy tester. 

USER GUIDE 

Key Features:

Historical Impact Analysis

Understand how price movements have responded to specific past news events. Analyze whether events are often followed by bullish or bearish trends, and view the average price impact in points or percentage terms over adjustable time frames. Visual graphs help you observe price reactions alongside news events for deeper market insights.

Real-Time News Integration

Receive live updates on upcoming news events directly in MT5. Set alerts for specific events or importance levels, and filter events by currency and relevance to focus on what matters to your trading approach.

Automated EA Management

This tool helps you manage Expert Advisors around news events by allowing you to pause them before high-impact events and seamlessly reapply them afterward. You can define your timing preferences, ensuring EAs resume with the same settings without interruption.

User-Friendly Interface

Easily switch between instruments with the symbol selector to analyze different markets. News events are marked on charts with color-coded importance levels and country flags for quick recognition. You can also compare how events have impacted multiple symbols simultaneously.

In-Depth Event Analysis

Explore detailed historical data for individual events with a per-event tab. Summary reports provide overviews, including ratios of bullish and bearish outcomes and forecast accuracies. Customize your analysis by adjusting parameters like data type (e.g., ticks or M1 bars) and evaluation periods for a tailored experience.

Why Choose the News Tool EA?

  • Utilize historical data to support informed trading decisions.
  • Stay updated with real-time news events and adjust your strategies accordingly.
  • Customize the tool to fit your unique trading style, allowing for flexible analysis and management

How It Works:

1. Install the EA on your MT5 terminal and attach it to your desired chart.
2. Set Up Your Preferences:
  • Choose the symbols you want to analyze.
  • Configure alerts and EA management settings.
3. Analyze Events:
  • Use the By Impact tab to identify events with the most significant effects.
  • Explore the Per Event tab for detailed insights on specific news releases.
4. Manage Risk:

  • Enable automated EA management to safeguard your trades during high-impact events.

5. Monitor and Trade:
  • Keep an eye on upcoming events and historical patterns.
  • Make informed trading decisions based on comprehensive data.

Get Started Today!

Don't miss out on this powerful tool that combines news analysis with automated risk management. Equip yourself with the News Tool EA and take your trading to the next level!



Reviews 3
Xenon_Blue
350
Xenon_Blue 2025.09.23 17:30 
 

Excellent news tool. Possibly the best designed and most useful in the MQL5 market.

Nikolay Moskalev
2512
Nikolay Moskalev 2024.09.23 18:14 
 

Давно ждал этот продукт. Спасибо за проделанную работу!

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.67 (3)
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Overview Use the Stats Dashboard to track, analyse, and enhance your trading performance. View a selection of key stats over various periods including daily, weekly, monthly and custom. Easily identify your best and worst performing instruments using the interactive line chart. EA does not run in the strategy tester. Message us for a free trial.  Stats Displayed: Profit - Profit % & Total Net $ Trades - Total Trades & Wins Stats - Profit Factor & Recovery Factor Win Rate % Drawdown - Equity D
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
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DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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Xenon_Blue
350
Xenon_Blue 2025.09.23 17:30 
 

Excellent news tool. Possibly the best designed and most useful in the MQL5 market.

AGG.
119
AGG. 2025.03.23 01:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolay Moskalev
2512
Nikolay Moskalev 2024.09.23 18:14 
 

Давно ждал этот продукт. Спасибо за проделанную работу!

Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4703
Reply from developer Henry Lyubomir Wallace 2024.09.23 18:44
Thank you for your review. I am glad you found it useful!
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