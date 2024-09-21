News Filter Tool

Enhance Your Trading with News Event Insights



This EA cannot run in the strategy tester.



USER GUIDE In the fast-paced world of trading, news events can significantly impact market prices. Understanding how these events influence price movements is crucial for managing your trades during volatile periods. The News Tool EA is designed to provide insights into both historical and upcoming news events, helping you make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

Historical Impact Analysis

Understand how price movements have responded to specific past news events. Analyze whether events are often followed by bullish or bearish trends, and view the average price impact in points or percentage terms over adjustable time frames. Visual graphs help you observe price reactions alongside news events for deeper market insights.

Real-Time News Integration

Receive live updates on upcoming news events directly in MT5. Set alerts for specific events or importance levels, and filter events by currency and relevance to focus on what matters to your trading approach.

Automated EA Management

This tool helps you manage Expert Advisors around news events by allowing you to pause them before high-impact events and seamlessly reapply them afterward. You can define your timing preferences, ensuring EAs resume with the same settings without interruption.

User-Friendly Interface

Easily switch between instruments with the symbol selector to analyze different markets. News events are marked on charts with color-coded importance levels and country flags for quick recognition. You can also compare how events have impacted multiple symbols simultaneously.

In-Depth Event Analysis

Explore detailed historical data for individual events with a per-event tab. Summary reports provide overviews, including ratios of bullish and bearish outcomes and forecast accuracies. Customize your analysis by adjusting parameters like data type (e.g., ticks or M1 bars) and evaluation periods for a tailored experience.

Why Choose the News Tool EA?

Utilize historical data to support informed trading decisions.

Stay updated with real-time news events and adjust your strategies accordingly.

Customize the tool to fit your unique trading style, allowing for flexible analysis and management





How It Works:





1. Install the EA on your MT5 terminal and attach it to your desired chart.

2. Set Up Your Preferences:

Choose the symbols you want to analyze.

Configure alerts and EA management settings.

3. Analyze Events:

Use the By Impact tab to identify events with the most significant effects.

tab to identify events with the most significant effects. Explore the Per Event tab for detailed insights on specific news releases.

4. Manage Risk:

Enable automated EA management to safeguard your trades during high-impact events.

5. Monitor and Trade:

Keep an eye on upcoming events and historical patterns.

Make informed trading decisions based on comprehensive data.





Get Started Today!

Don't miss out on this powerful tool that combines news analysis with automated risk management. Equip yourself with the News Tool EA and take your trading to the next level!







