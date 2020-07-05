Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 7 March 2023
- Activations: 10
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.
All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png.
Parameters:
- Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token.
- Telegram Chat ID: - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID
- Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert.
- Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot
- Forward Screenshot: - default true, to forward screnshot.
Nice! Happy Trading.