Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.

All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png.





Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID: - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot - Forward Screenshot: - default true, to forward screnshot.



How to setup and guide:

- Let read all details and download indicator "Alert to File" here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746469



