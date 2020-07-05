Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5

4.5

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group. 

All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png.


Parameters:

- Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token.

- Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID

- Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert.

- Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot

- Forward Screenshot: - default true, to forward screnshot.


    How to setup and guide:


    - Let read all details and download indicator "Alert to File" here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746469


    Reviews 5
    Alexz1288
    112
    Alexz1288 2022.11.07 16:20 
     

    Nice! Happy Trading.

    Justin Davis
    961
    Justin Davis 2022.08.19 01:09 
     

    Trinh went above and beyond to help me get this wonderful Telegram bot installed. Now I can walk away from my computer and let the alerts come to me on my phone. Thanks Trinh!!

    Vladislav Chestiunin
    503
    Vladislav Chestiunin 2021.07.24 12:48 
     

    good !!!!

    Recommended products
    Telegram Notification Worker
    Metin Demirtas
    Utilities
    Telegram Notification Worker (v5.31) Telegram Notification Worker is a high-performance, professional utility designed to bridge the gap between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and Telegram. It acts as a dedicated background worker that forwards custom alerts, trade events, and system status messages from any of your Expert Advisors (EAs) directly to your Telegram chat or channel. Key Technical Features: Asynchronous Messaging Engine: Unlike standard notification scripts, this worker uses an asynchr
    FREE
    OMG Trading
    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    [ My Products ] , [ My Channel ] OMG Trading Panel Now you can control your trading panel directly from your phone. Install OMG Trading Tool on your MQL VPS and trade comfortably from the mobile MetaTrader 5 app while the panel runs 24/7. I've also added two useful strategies: Smart Margin Protection and Grid Strategy. You can also set an alert that triggers when the price drops. Key Features Remote Control via Mobile MT5 Control your trading tool from anywhere using your smartphone! Simply
    FREE
    Flexible OHLC Spread and Volume Data Exporter
    Kenneth Weleh
    Utilities
    This script is an Intelligence Gathering Utility designed to give you full control over your data exports from MetaTrader 5. It allows you to synchronize up to three different symbols into a single file with precise timestamping. 1. Setting the Data Range (Range) You can define exactly which historical period you want to capture: Date Mode : If Last N bars (0 = use date range above) is set to 0 , the script will export all data between your chosen start and end dates. Bar Mode : By entering a nu
    FlipPro Unlimited
    Saptarshi Roy
    Utilities
    FlipPro Unlimited EA Manual 1. Introduction FlipPro Unlimited is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform. It is a versatile trading tool that allows users to initiate buy or sell positions with customizable stop loss (SL) mechanisms, and it supports automated flipping of trade directions upon hitting SL. The EA includes features like dynamic or fixed SL, trailing to breakeven (BE), martingale pending orders, target profit closure, and a common take profit (
    Panic Panel MT5
    Nikola Miladinovic
    Utilities
    Panic Panel is a professional manual trade management tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to control open positions quickly and safely directly from the chart. Main Features: - Symbol-specific position control - One-click Break Even - Manual Stop Loss step adjustment - Partial close: 25% / 50% / 75% - Net profit, position count and volume display - Independent per chart operation The panel works only on the active symbol and does not affect other instruments. This tool does NOT open tr
    Automatic Trade Journal Proo
    Mohammadebrahimijahromi Khodabandehjahromi
    Utilities
    Automatic Trade Journal Proo— Your Automatic Trading Diary Stop losing track of why you took a trade. AutomaticTrade Journal Proo turns every position on your account into a complete, searchable record — automatically, with zero manual work. What it does for you: Automatic Chart Screenshots — The moment you open a trade, the EA captures the exact chart with your entry, stop loss, and take profit marked — so you can see precisely what you saw at the moment of decision. ️ Voice Notes — One cl
    ZenRisk 2
    Craig Joshua Binnekamp
    Utilities
    ZenRisk 2.0 — The Minimalist Visual Trade Manager Trade with clarity. Zero chart bloat, maximum precision. Are you tired of trade managers that take up half your screen with confusing menus and unnecessary features? ZenRisk 2.0 is a professional, visual trade execution tool built specifically to remove the guesswork from risk management—without the distracting bloat. Unlike heavy, cluttered panels, ZenRisk is designed for traders who want their focus to remain entirely on the chart. It tucks a
    Data analytics on phone mqid
    Vincent Albert Feugier
    Utilities
    NOTIFY PANEL            Your trading dashboard delivered straight                   to your pocket — in real time OVERVIEW NotifyPanel is a lightweight Expert Advisor featuring 3 buttons that instantly sends your trading data as push notifications to your smartphone via the MetaTrader 5
    Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
    Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
    Utilities
    Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicators
    The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
    Wedge Pattern MT5
    Sathit Sukhirun
    Indicators
    This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge structures w
    EW Close All
    Edgellence
    Utilities
    EW Close All – One Click. All Closed. EW Close All is a lightweight, multi-language Expert Advisor that lets you close all trades and cancel all pending orders instantly — with just one button click . Closes all open positions Cancels all pending orders Works on any symbol and timeframe Multi-language interface Clean, fast, and reliable Perfect for quick exits, risk control, or end-of-day cleanups. Stay in control — close everything in seconds with EW Close All .
    FREE
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    Flow All in One Hotkey Tool for Manual Traders
    Kaede Koyama
    Utilities
    Flow – Hotkey Tool for Discretionary Traders Take full control of MT5 with your keyboard and mouse. Flow is a powerful hotkey-based assistant designed specifically for discretionary traders who want to place orders, draw tools, and operate charts with speed and precision. No more right-click menus or wasting time. Just trade. Key Features Order Execution Place pending Buy/Sell orders (limit or stop) instantly with just a mouse click. Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are automatically attac
    Simple Trading Controller
    Pierpaolo De Nicolo
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    The "Simple Trading Controller" for MetaTrader 5 sets a new standard for speed and efficiency in opening and closing market positions. Crafted with a clean and intuitive design, this tool is a response to the specific needs of traders, ensuring a seamless and rapid trading experience. All it provides is: Quick BUY and SELL Buttons Open multiple operations at the same time Set Trade Size Set Stop Loss Take Profit Points Close All Positions Let's go and see the advantages of using "Simple Trading
    FREE
    Theme Switcher
    Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
    Utilities
    Theme Switcher - Personalize Your Trading Terminal Description The Theme Switcher is an interactive panel that lets you quickly change the color scheme of your MetaTrader 5 chart. Designed for traders seeking a comfortable and personalized visual environment, This tool offers a variety of theme styles inspired by brands, movies, and professional designs. How to Use It Open the panel: Simply add the indicator to your chart, and a window with buttons for different themes will appear. Select a them
    FREE
    Seconds Candles
    Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
    Utilities
    Seconds Candles Chart Utility  This Expert Advisor creates custom time-based candles shorter than 1 minute (10s–50s) by converting incoming market ticks into synthetic OHLC bars. Normally, MetaTrader only supports timeframes like:  M1, M5, M15, H1 etc. This EA allows you to generate sub-minute candles such as: 10-second candles, 20-second candles, 30-second candles, 40-second candles, 50-second candles These candles are written into a custom symbol so they behave like a normal chart. Traders
    Smart trail sl Pro
    Emerson Capiral Romero
    Utilities
    Here is your fully updated, high-converting product description layout. It has been completely re-written to weave in all of your new pro-tier features—the on-chart control panel , the percentage-based partial take-profit matrix , the timeframe global persistence caching , and crystal-clear Buy/Sell multi-mode execution math . Short Description (Max 190 c Full Description Smart Trail SL Pro is the ultimate institutional-grade risk, capital preservation, and trade management utility engineered s
    SCM One Click Pro
    Chusak Sarekul
    Utilities
    eng description ฺBelow คุณสมบัติ EA OneClickTradingPro v5.46 (ไทย / ENG) ภาษาไทย EA OneClickTradingPro v5.46 เป็น Expert Advisor สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อการเทรดแบบคลิกเดียว รองรับการทำงานบนหลาย Timeframe พร้อมกัน และมีฟีเจอร์ครบครันดังนี้: 1. การเปิดออร์เดอร์ด้วยปุ่มลัด (Hotkeys) B – เปิดออร์เดอร์ Buy (Market Order) S – เปิดออร์เดอร์ Sell (Market Order) P – เปิด Pending Buy Limit (ต่ำกว่าราคาปัจจุบัน) L – เปิด Pending Sell Limit (สูงกว่าราคาปัจจุบัน) I – เพิ่ม Lot Size เป็น
    Diagram of Trades
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilities
    The script shows statistics of trades for the specified period. For example, if you want to know the details of trades of the ATC2010 Winner ( bobsley ): Login with his account using the investor (read-only) password (MetaTrader5); Open the chart of his trading symbol (EURUSD); Run this script on the chart; Specify 2010.10.1 in "date from", and the diagram will be shown.
    MT5 to Telegram
    Alessandro Lentini
    Utilities
    Bot to attach to any different chart than the one using to get the orders and send them to telegram Inputs: Telegram Bot Token, Telegram Chat ID Sends Open Price, Order Type, Lots, Take Profit and Stop Loss instantly after the trade is executed. Easy to SetUp and to use My other Bot for XAUUSD and USDCHF:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94001 Just remember to go to Tolls->Options->ExpertAdvisors->Allow Web Request for listed URL:  https://api.telegram.org/
    Backtest WhatIf Simulator
    Antonello Belgrano
    Utilities
    Backtest What-If Simulator Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest. Key Features Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click Real-time What-If adjustments Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x) Extra Spread (in
    Positions Limiter EA
    Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
    Utilities
    PositionsLimiter EA: Enforcing Trade Discipline with Position Limits The PositionsLimiter EA is a powerful risk management tool designed to help traders control the number of open positions at any given time. By allowing traders to set a maximum limit on simultaneous trades, this EA ensures that no additional trades exceed the specified threshold. If a trader or another automated system attempts to open a new position beyond the set limit, the EA will automatically close the excess trade, ensur
    FREE
    Inverted Chart EA
    Samuele Borella
    Utilities
    Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
    Stop Loss Manager for MT5
    FEATrading OÜ
    Utilities
    Stop Loss Manager - Precision Risk Management Additional materials and instructions Complete manual   -   MT4 version   -   MT5 version Never let a winning trade turn into a loss again. Try it free: a 14-day evaluation version is available on our   website . The Stop Loss Manager is professional, automatic risk management for MetaTrader. The moment you open a trade, it applies an intelligent stop loss and trails it for you using five proven methods. Minimize risk, stay in full control, and loc
    EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
    Hendrawanto Kobis
    Experts
    Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
    Enhanced FVG
    Raka
    Indicators
    Enhanced FVG Enhanced FVG is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies Fair Value Gaps on the chart and measures the buyer-to-seller volume ratio within each detected gap. Volume classification is performed using M1 timeframe tick volume data, applying the same methodology used in standard Volume Profile analysis. How It Works The indicator scans three consecutive candlesticks to detect Fair Value Gaps. A Bullish FVG is identified when the high of the first candle does not overlap w
    FREE
    MonteCarlo Simulation
    Omega J Msigwa
    Indicators
    About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
    Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda
    Jose Luis Thenier Villa
    Utilities
    Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages: A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory. This report includes all operations individually. For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data. Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spa
    Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
    Abdul Jalil
    Utilities
    VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
    Abdul Jalil
    Utilities
    FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
    AI Agents Supervisor
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (11)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Adam FTMO MT5
    Vyacheslav Izvarin
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    ManHedger MT5
    Peter Mueller
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.92 (12)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
    Latency Arbitrage
    Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
    Utilities
    Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
    Shaoping Kuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
    Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
    Indicator Automator EA
    Fatih Klavun
    Utilities
    Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.53 (15)
    Utilities
    Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
    Active Lines
    Yury Kulikov
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
    Telegram to mt5 pro
    Janet Abu Khalil
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
    Prop Firm Os
    Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
    Ultimate Extractor
    Clifton Creath
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
    Indicator Automation XT
    Fatih Klavun
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
    More from author
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Renko Chart for MT5
    Trinh Dat
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
    Alert Signal Trading MT5
    Trinh Dat
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT5 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get   Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high q
    Discord Signal Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    Notify To Telegram for MT5
    Trinh Dat
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
    Forward Alert To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    4.73 (11)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
    Discord To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    Notify To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.  Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages. Support full Emoji.  Parameters: Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with com
    MT4 to Discord
    Trinh Dat
    4 (5)
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  - Send report Daily, Weekly, Monthly ( must show all history of orders ) Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with
    Forward Alert To Discord
    Trinh Dat
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 4 to discord channel. Parameters Discord url webhook - create webhook on your discord channel. Use multi webhook url - use file to input multi webhook url, with each line, input one link, input symbol before link to send only alert from the symbol to the channel. Example: EURUSD=link1 Forward alert - default true, to forward alert. Send message as caption of screenshot - default true, one message include alert and screenshot  For
    Flash Copy MT4
    Trinh Dat
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on local PC or copy  over the Internet.   Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server, include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal),   download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide Let read a
    Copi Trade MT4
    Trinh Dat
    Utilities
    The program is use to copy trading from MT4   to MT4 and MT5  on same Windows   PC or VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT4 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here  
    Alert Signal Trading MT4
    Trinh Dat
    Utilities
    The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
    Copi Trade MT5
    Trinh Dat
    Utilities
    The program is use to copy trading from MT5   to MT4 and MT5  on same   Windows   PC or   VPS .   Now you can easy copy trades to any MT4 account or MT5 account. Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup. Need run EA as Signal provider on one MT5 account, other MT4 / MT5 will run EA as Trade copier. You can download and try demo version on  demo account Copi Trade MT4 demo   version   here   Copi Trade MT5 demo   version  here
    MT5 To Discord
    Trinh Dat
    Utilities
    The Expert Advisor will send notifications via Discord when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. - Send message and screenshot to Discord group/channel.  - Easy to customize message.  - Support custom message for all languages - Support full Emoji.  Parameters - Discord url Webhook - create webhook on your Discord channel. - Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with comma, like: 111,222,333. - Symbol filter - default all, or input symbol
    Flash Copy MT5
    Trinh Dat
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The program is use to copy trading from MT5 to MT4 and MT5 on local PC or copy  over the Internet .  Now you can easy copy trades to any where or share to friends. Only run one Flash Server on VPS, also need allow the apps if you turn on Windows Firewall. Can not add more than 20 account copier to server at same time,  include both  MT4 and MT5 Get free Copier EA  for MT4 and MT5 (only  receive signal), download here Instants copy, speed smaller 0.1 seconds, easy to setup How to setup and guide
    Filter:
    Paul Johannes Burgert
    364
    Paul Johannes Burgert 2024.05.21 08:14 
     

    This EA ONLY send Open,Close Trades, NOT the Alert of MT5!!!!

    Trinh Dat
    74809
    Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2024.05.21 09:45
    The product only forward Alert from MT5 to Telegram. Do not install any DLL to MT5 folder which include file terminal64.exe ( some crack EA use DLL file )
    Contact me if you can not setup, Thanks
    jezza
    195
    jezza 2023.09.06 13:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Trinh Dat
    74809
    Reply from developer Trinh Dat 2023.09.08 06:05
    Resolved, Thanks
    Alexz1288
    112
    Alexz1288 2022.11.07 16:20 
     

    Nice! Happy Trading.

    Justin Davis
    961
    Justin Davis 2022.08.19 01:09 
     

    Trinh went above and beyond to help me get this wonderful Telegram bot installed. Now I can walk away from my computer and let the alerts come to me on my phone. Thanks Trinh!!

    Vladislav Chestiunin
    503
    Vladislav Chestiunin 2021.07.24 12:48 
     

    good !!!!

    Reply to review