Custom Alerts AIO MT5

Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required

Overview

Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be added manually for brokers who support them.

Christmas Special – Save $80 and get Custom Alerts AIO for just $160 instead of $240! Already a customer? -> Just send me a quick message to get access to our private customer group. Looking for setup help? -> The Custom Alerts FAQ includes detailed explanations and screenshots of all alert types and configuration options.

1. Why Custom Alerts AIO is a Game Changer

No Additional Licenses Needed

• All core indicators—FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power—are internally integrated.

• Designed purely for alert generation, no graphical display means optimal performance and instant activation. Monitor All Major Asset Classes

• Works with all supported asset classes: Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto.

• No need to enter symbol names manually—just select the asset classes you want to scan.

• Shares are not a predefined asset class, but can be added manually via string input if your broker supports them. Perfect for Efficient, Modern Traders

• Avoid chart clutter and confusing templates. Custom Alerts AIO is clean, lightweight, and lightning fast.

• Ideal for VPS setups, background scanning, or mobile trading workflows.

2. How to Use Custom Alerts AIO

Install and Run

• Add Custom Alerts AIO to any chart and start monitoring instantly.

• The tool auto-loads all internal logic—no extra configuration or indicators required.

• To receive real-time volume data, make sure to install our free SI Connect tool as explained in Section 2 of the FX Volume FAQ. Select Your Markets

• Simply pick which asset classes to scan in the settings: currencies, gold, indices, or crypto.

• Shares can be added manually via symbol name input for brokers offering stock CFDs. Define Your Alerts

• Choose from powerful logic filters like volume spikes, strength thresholds, ATR dynamics, and trend shifts.

• Mix and match signals to fit your strategy—everything is handled internally, so setup is minimal.

3. Who Is Custom Alerts AIO For?

Busy Traders

• Spend less time configuring charts and more time acting on clear, actionable alerts. AI and Automation Users

• AIO is ideal for integrating into automated trade flows or AI-assisted setups due to its reliable structure and export-ready signals. VPS or Remote Users

• With no graphics and no setup steps, it’s optimized for background execution and minimal CPU usage.

4. Key Benefits at a Glance

• All indicators included – no extra purchases necessary • One tool to scan all markets – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices • Shares optional via manual symbol input • Simplified setup – no configuration, no symbol typing for standard classes • Fast execution – no graphical rendering • Full compatibility with the Custom Alerts FAQ and strategy logic

Need Advanced Setup Instead?

For full graphical control and modular access to all signal sources, the classic version of Custom Alerts is also available:

5. Resources & Support

FAQ: All alert types and filter logic are fully explained with screenshots in the Custom Alerts FAQ. Community: Join our active trader group to discuss signals, strategy ideas, and automation. Support: Questions about installation or optimization? We’re here to help.

Ready to monitor all your markets with one tool?

Install Custom Alerts AIO today and start detecting powerful trade opportunities with zero setup and maximum efficiency.

Best regards,

Daniel & Alain