📘 Instructions for the GPT Indicator for MT5 using OpenAI — AI Trade Analyzer

🔗 1. Connecting to the OpenAI API

Step 1: Get API keys:





Connecting the OPEN AI API



• Go to https://platform.openai.com/account/api-keys

• Click “Create new secret key” and copy the key.









Connecting the Profit.com News API to MetaTrader 5

To receive the latest economic news and events, the AI Trade Analyzer advisor uses the Profit.com API. To do this, you need to create a free API key and enable the connection in MetaTrader.





📍 How to get an API key:

Go to the website https://profit.com Click Sign Up (if you don't have an account) or Login if you're already registered.

After logging in, open the API Keys section in your personal account https://profit.com/settings/data-api Click Create new API key , give it a name and save the key.

💡 Profit.com offers 100 free API requests per day . This is sufficient for most users.

Step 2. Allow the connection in MetaTrader:





• Open MT5 → Tools → Settings → Advisors tab

• In the "Allow WebRequest for specified URLs" field, add:

https://api.profit.com/

https://api.openai.com

• In the advisor parameters, paste your key into the OpenAI_API_Key field.





Step 3. Check your internet access:

• Make sure MT5 is not blocked by your antivirus or firewall.

• The advisor uses HTTPS requests to OpenAI to obtain analysis.

⚙️ 2. Input parameters

🧠 AI Parameters

OpenAI_API_Key — your OpenAI API key.

Model_Name — the model used (e.g. gpt-4o-mini or gpt-4o ).

Max_Tokens — length of the model response (default 1000).

Temperature — the level of creativity/randomness (default 0.5).

📊 Chart analysis settings





TimeFrame — timeframe for calculating indicators.

SymbolsToAnalyze — list of instruments to be analyzed (e.g. EURUSD, XAUUSD).

Include_News_Analysis - if true , the advisor receives news and takes it into account in the analysis.

Indicators_Enabled — enables or disables the use of RSI, MACD, EMA, ADX and other indicators.

🎨 Visualization settings

Show_Analysis_Panel - displays the analysis panel on the chart.

Panel_Position_X/Y - position of the panel on the screen.

Font_Size - text size.

Color_Buy / Color_Sell — colors for buy and sell signals.

🗂️ Logging and output

Log_To_File — save AI responses to files.

File_Name_Prefix — file name prefix.

Show_Debug_Messages — display debug messages on the Experts tab.

💡 3. Operating principle

The advisor collects data from the chart: trends, indicator values, price behavior. Generates a JSON request and sends it to the OpenAI API. Receives a response with a recommendation: trade direction, entry levels, SL and TP, probability of success and an explanation. Displays all this on a graph and (optionally) saves it to a file.

🧠 4. Example of use

Attach the advisor to the EURUSD chart (H1 timeframe).

Please enter your API key.

Enable the Show_Analysis_Panel = true parameter.

After a few seconds, a panel will appear with a recommendation: BUY or SELL, as well as target levels.

⚠️ 5. Important

The advisor does not open or close trades – it only analyzes the market.

A stable internet connection is required.

Using the OpenAI API may deduct credits from your account.

Some news APIs require a separate free key.

Video about hot to use and configure













✅ Summary

AI Trade Analyzer is an analytical advisor that combines classic technical indicators and artificial intelligence.

It helps traders quickly understand the market situation and receive clear, structured trading recommendations directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

🟦 The AI Trade Analyzer version for MT5 is here .

🟧 The AI Trade Analyzer version for MT4 is here













