Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier

5

Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds.

The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available.

Setup guide and application download: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988

How It Works

The Windows app connects to Telegram using your own API credentials — not a bot. This means it can read any channel, group or topic you are subscribed to, including private and VIP channels. When it detects a signal, it parses it and sends it to the EA. The EA resolves the symbol name according to your broker, calculates the lot size based on your risk settings, and opens the trade.

The entire process is automatic. You do not need to be in front of your computer.

  1. Open the app and log into Telegram (only the first time).
  2. Select which channels or topics you want to listen to.
  3. Press Start. The EA handles the rest.

Supported Signal Formats

The built-in signal parser recognizes a wide variety of formats used by real Telegram providers, with no configuration needed. It detects keywords in both English and Spanish, and also handles messages with heavy emoji decoration, Unicode bold text and mixed languages.

It correctly reads both US-style and European numeric notation, and automatically recognizes the most common indices.

The parser also handles update messages sent as a reply to the original signal: move to breakeven, close position, or change SL and TP. When a channel edits a signal to add or modify values, the EA applies the update to the correct position.

Smart filters built in:

  • Result summaries: performance and balance messages from the channel are ignored automatically so they are never confused with new signals.
  • Informational messages: alerts for target-reached events are identified as status and never processed as price changes on open positions.
  • Explicit breakeven: if a channel edits a signal so SL equals the entry price, the EA reads it as a move-to-breakeven instruction.
  • OCR support: channels that send signals as images are also supported. Requires installing Tesseract OCR (free, external).

Smart Symbol Resolution

The EA includes an alias table covering forex, metals, indices, oil and crypto, and automatically detects broker suffixes. The usual variants of each instrument are resolved with no configuration.

For non-standard cases, the app includes a Custom Symbol Matches dialog where you can map any token to the exact symbol name your broker uses.

Risk Management

Four risk modes available:

  • Fixed lot — always trades with the same lot size.
  • Percent of balance — risks a fixed percentage per trade. Requires SL in the signal.
  • Fixed money — risks a fixed amount per trade. Requires SL in the signal.
  • From signal — uses the lot size sent by the provider directly.

If the signal has no SL and you are using the percent or money modes, the EA uses a configurable fallback lot so the trade is not skipped.

Order Execution

Market vs pending orders. The EA automatically decides whether to open a market order or a pending order based on the distance between the signal's price and the current market. The threshold is configurable in pips.

Multiple take profits. When a signal includes several TP levels, you can choose to open one position per TP or use only the first one. You can also limit how many TPs are used.

Multiple entries. When a signal brings several entry prices, you can use only one or open an independent order per price.

Default SL and TP. If the signal does not include a Stop Loss, the EA applies one at a configurable distance from the entry price. Same for Take Profit.

Discard rules. You can choose to ignore signals without an entry price, or without a Stop Loss. Useful for prop firm rules.

Custom SL and TP Override

Sometimes the channel's SL and TP do not fit your risk plan. Custom SL and Custom TP let you completely override what the channel sends and always use your own fixed distance in pips from the entry price.

Each override is independent — you can force your own SL while keeping the channel's TP, or the other way around.

This is separate from the default SL and TP, which only act as fallback when the signal has none. Custom SL/TP always overrides.

Trade Management

Three independent functions you can enable separately or combine, to manage open positions without waiting for manual updates from the channel.

Partial close + breakeven. Automatically closes a percentage of the position when it reaches a profit in pips, then moves the Stop Loss of the remaining part to breakeven.

Standalone breakeven. Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once the trade reaches a configurable profit, without closing any part of the position.

Trailing stop. Dynamic Stop Loss that follows price at a fixed distance as the trade moves in your favour. Activates after a configurable threshold and keeps a configurable separation. Two optional behaviours: cancel related pending orders from the same channel when trailing triggers, or remove the TP from the position to let the move run as long as the trail holds.

Filters

Fine-grained control over which signals the EA executes:

  • Allowed symbols — trade only specific instruments.
  • Blocked symbols — ignore specific instruments.
  • Allowed channels — trade only signals from specific channels.
  • Blocked channels — ignore signals from specific channels.

Symbol filters support aliases. Channel filters use partial matching and also work on individual topics from forum-style channels.

These filters are especially useful when running multiple EA instances on different terminals, each processing a different set of channels or instruments.

Custom keywords. From the app you can add your own keywords for each action — useful for providers that use uncommon phrasing or other languages.

Multi-Terminal Support

The Windows app detects all MT4 and MT5 installations on your computer and lets you choose which terminals receive the signals. You can use the default shared mode or direct signals to a specific terminal — any mix of MT4 and MT5 is supported.

Combined with the EA's channel and symbol filters, this lets you run independent strategies on different accounts.

License covers 5 MT4/MT5 terminal activations per purchase.

Performance Panel

A visual panel rendered directly on your chart shows real-time statistics for every signal source: number of trades, win rate, net result and total pips. The panel updates automatically as trades open and close.

Interactive period buttons let you switch the analysis window with one click.

When you listen to a forum-style channel, each topic appears as its own row.

Update and Close Management

When a channel sends an update about a previous signal, the EA applies it to the correct position automatically. If the update is sent as a reply to the original Telegram message, the match is exact. If not, the EA finds the correct position by comparing symbol and prices.

Both open positions and pending orders are managed: a close command will close market positions and delete pending orders from the same signal.

Reliable subscriptions. If a channel admin renames the channel in Telegram, your subscription is preserved automatically. Channels that become inaccessible are cleaned up on refresh.

Support Bundle

A one-click button in the app packages the log, current configuration and recent EA logs into a single ZIP file, ready to attach to a support message. Sensitive data is stripped or masked before the file is created.

Requirements

  • Windows 10 or later (also works on any Windows VPS)
  • MetaTrader 5 terminal with AutoTrading enabled
  • A personal Telegram account (not a bot)
  • Telegram API credentials from my.telegram.org — free, obtained in 2 minutes

What You Get

  • The Expert Advisor — installed automatically from the MQL5 Market into your terminal.
  • The Windows application (.exe) — no installation required. Setup guide and download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988

The Windows application is required — it is the component that connects to Telegram and feeds signals to the EA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use it with any Telegram channel? Yes. The app uses your personal Telegram account, so it can read any channel you are subscribed to, including private and VIP channels. No bot token required.

Does it support forum-style channels with multiple topics? Yes. Each topic appears individually in the app and is tracked separately in the Performance Panel.

Does it work with channels that send images? Yes. Enable OCR in the Setup tab. Requires installing Tesseract OCR (free, external).

Can I listen to multiple channels at the same time? Yes. You can add and remove channels without stopping the listener. Each signal is tagged with its source channel or topic.

What if my broker uses a different symbol name? The EA resolves it automatically in most cases. For non-standard cases, use the Custom Symbol Matches dialog to map the token to the exact symbol your broker uses.

What if I need help troubleshooting an issue? Use the Support Bundle button in the app to generate a ZIP with logs and configuration, and attach it to a message via my MQL5 profile.

How many accounts can I use with one license? 5 different MT4/MT5 terminal activations per MQL5 Market purchase.

Is my Telegram account safe? Yes. The app uses the official Telegram API through your own credentials. It does not share data with third parties. Your session is stored locally on your computer.

Telegram copier, Telegram to MT5, Telegram to MT4, signal copier, trade copier, multi-channel copier, forum topics, OCR signals, prop firm copier, trading signals, signal provider, XAUUSD signals, gold signals, forex signals, indices signals, crypto signals, auto trading

Reviews 3
Russ Jones
23
Russ Jones 2026.07.05 21:34 
 

Awesome program with fantastic personalized support ! Thank You

Joanpare
139
Joanpare 2026.06.19 20:39 
 

En resumen, Telegram to MT5 es un producto excelente: fiable, rápido, fácil de configurar y con múltiples opciones que permiten ajustarlo exactamente a las necesidades de cada usuario. Muy recomendable para cualquiera que quiera automatizar la recepción y ejecución de señales de trading.

Amelio
151
Amelio 2026.06.05 21:57 
 

The tool does exactly what it promises — reads Telegram signals and executes trades on MT5 within seconds. Good configuration options and a useful per-channel performance panel. Highly recommended. The developer support alone is worth 5 stars.

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Utilities
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Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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Russ Jones
23
Russ Jones 2026.07.05 21:34 
 

Awesome program with fantastic personalized support ! Thank You

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.07.05 23:05
Thank you very much!
Joanpare
139
Joanpare 2026.06.19 20:39 
 

En resumen, Telegram to MT5 es un producto excelente: fiable, rápido, fácil de configurar y con múltiples opciones que permiten ajustarlo exactamente a las necesidades de cada usuario. Muy recomendable para cualquiera que quiera automatizar la recepción y ejecución de señales de trading.

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.07.05 23:05
Muchas gracias!
Amelio
151
Amelio 2026.06.05 21:57 
 

The tool does exactly what it promises — reads Telegram signals and executes trades on MT5 within seconds. Good configuration options and a useful per-channel performance panel. Highly recommended. The developer support alone is worth 5 stars.

Sergio Marquez Uroz
774
Reply from developer Sergio Marquez Uroz 2026.07.05 23:05
Thank you very much!
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