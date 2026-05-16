Premium Trade Manager

5

Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In

Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything after the click: one-click risk-sized entry, a plan you drag on the chart and can still move once the trade is live, up to four partial take-profits, seven ways to trail, live prop-firm compliance, a news guard, and a spread that grades its own cost. You make the call. Max gives it a second look. The panel handles the rest.

Try it hands-on before you buy. Click through the live panel right in your browser, the fastest way to feel how it works before you own it. stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager

Max is your 1-on-1 AI trading coach, and he lives right inside the panel. 

He knows your account, your setup and your rules, answers in your own language, and reviews any trade before you place it. 
Max comes with an active Stein Investments membership, and your purchase includes the first two months. 
Your copy prints an activation code to the Experts log; unlock it at https://stein.investments

AT A GLANCE

  • Max, the coach in your chart: a pre-trade check on the exact trade you have set up, in your own language
  • Spread Intelligence: the true cost of every market, graded on the instrument's own terms
  • Risk-sized entry: one-click BUY and SELL, position size worked out from your stop
  • On-chart planning: drag entry, stop and target, watch the risk update live
  • Targets you can still move: every level sits on the chart, draggable while the trade runs
  • Exit on autopilot: up to four partial take-profits and seven ways to trail
  • Prop compliance, live: nine forex prop firms, every limit on a bar in the panel
  • News guard: a live calendar, events scored by real impact
  • One instance, every chart: manage your whole book from a single panel

You make the call. Max gives it a second look. The panel runs the rest. The detail on each of these is below.

Buy once, keep it. Your purchase price is locked for life, and every future update is free, major releases included.


MAX, THE COACH IN YOUR CHART · A SECOND PAIR OF EYES BEFORE YOU COMMIT

Every other trade manager on the market executes your click. Premium Trade Manager weighs it first. A standard panel can size a lot and place an order, but it cannot tell you that your 15-pip stop sits right in front of a high-impact release, that your risk has drifted above what your prop firm allows today, or that the stop is too tight for how this symbol moves. Max can, because he reads the real numbers behind the trade you have on the chart.

Set the trade up, drag the lines, see the risk. Then, instead of clicking Execute, click the Max button next to it. Max takes the planned order and your live account with it, and returns a clear verdict on this exact trade: whether the stop is disciplined, whether the risk is sane against your account and your daily limit, whether a high-impact event is close enough to matter, and how much room your prop limits still leave. When it is clean, he keeps it short and tells you to press Execute. When something is off, he names it in plain language and leaves the decision to you. The trade you would have taken on autopilot now gets a second look, on every entry, for the price of one click.

Max greets you by name, answers in your own language, and remembers the conversation. The read is grounded in your balance, your risk setting, your stop source, the next event on your calendar and your prop status, not in generic advice. The coach is part of an active Stein Investments membership; the trade panel itself is yours with the one-time purchase.


SPREAD INTELLIGENCE · KNOW THE TRUE COST OF EVERY MARKET

The spread is a tax on every trade, and what counts as wide is not the same on EURUSD as it is on gold or a crypto pair. Premium Trade Manager reads the spread on each instrument's own terms. It learns what a normal spread looks like on the symbol you trade, flags one that runs unusually wide right now, and grades the cost so a glance tells you whether a market is cheap, fair, expensive, or simply too costly to trade. A market like gold, with a naturally wider spread, reads correctly instead of sitting on a permanent warning. And when a trade is on the chart, the panel shows how much of your stop the spread is eating, so the real cost is in front of you before you commit.


RISK-SIZED ORDER ENTRY · YOUR RISK, THE TOOL'S ARITHMETIC

Set the risk you want, a percent of the account or a fixed lot, and Premium Trade Manager calculates the position size from your stop distance, every time, down to the broker's lot step. BUY and SELL are one click, and pending orders go the same way. A margin cap per trade keeps a fat-finger entry from over-leveraging the account. Every send is visible while it happens: the panel shows the broker round-trip live and locks the buttons until the broker confirms, so a click never fires twice. If MetaTrader's algo-trading permission is off, the panel names the exact layer that blocks the order and the fix, right in the Order tab.


TRADE PLANNING ON THE CHART · SEE THE TRADE BEFORE YOU COMMIT

Entry, stop and target appear as lines on the chart. Drag them where you want them and watch the position size and the money at risk update live. The stop can come from several sources: Smart Stop places it on the chart's structural swing points, FX Trend reads the trend, ATR adapts to each symbol's volatility, or you drag it on the chart or fix it in points. The sources run as a fallback chain, and the chart label tells you which one actually placed your stop. Attach the panel to any symbol and it works without re-tuning.

Anything that speaks against the trade lands where you are about to click: a card directly under the Execute button, one finding per line. Amber is worth knowing, red is worth stopping for, and the card carries the highest severity present. Spread, trend, news and your daily loss are all read on the trade you have actually set up, not in general. When nothing speaks against it, no card appears and the chart stays quiet.


PARTIAL TAKE-PROFITS AND TRAILING · BANK PROFIT, LET THE REST RUN

Take profit as a single target, or split the exit into up to four partial levels, each with its own reward multiple and close percentage, and the panel scales the position out automatically as each level is reached. Once profit is banked, the trailing stop carries the remainder: choose Break-Even, Classic, Step, ATR, PSAR, FX Trend or Smart Stop, each configured on its own. Trailing and partials keep running for as long as the panel is on the chart.

Your levels are measured against the risk you took at entry, never against wherever the stop sits right now. That one decision is what lets you trail a stop up under structure without a target firing early: a level is where you put it, and it stays there. If you would rather have the target track the stop at a constant reward ratio, a single setting turns that back on.


MANAGING AN OPEN TRADE · THE PLAN STAYS IN YOUR HANDS

Most panels go quiet the moment you click. This one keeps the plan in front of you. Every level stays on the chart on its own line: each partial labelled with its share, its reward multiple, its distance and what it pays in your account currency, and the stop labelled with what it costs you. You can read what your plan is worth without opening a single dialog. Click a marker to hide a line, and the chart is as quiet as you want it.

Grab any level and drag it. The line follows, and the reward multiple, the pips and the money move with it while you are still holding it. Let go and the level is set. A level you placed by hand stays exactly where you put it. Drag the stop beyond your entry and its label turns green and shows you what it now secures.

The plan belongs to the trade, not to the chart. Switch symbol, switch timeframe, reload the panel or change your settings later, and an open trade keeps the targets you gave it; settings shape the next trade, not the one already running. With several orders on one symbol, every stop and target line carries its own tag with direction and lot size, so you always know which line belongs to which order.


PROP-FIRM COMPLIANCE · YOUR PANEL KNOWS THE RULES

A prop challenge rarely fails for lack of knowledge. You know the rule, but it fails because the number gets worked out in your head, mid-trade, under pressure, against the wrong anchor. Premium Trade Manager does that math for you, live, and Max factors it into every pre-trade check. Pick your firm, program and account size in three steps, across nine of the most-used forex prop firms: FTMO, FundedNext, FundingPips, The 5%ers, The Funded Trader, Alpha Capital, E8 Markets, Goat Funded Trader and MyForex, with every program and account size each one offers.

The PROP tab shows your live distance to each limit as a bar: the daily loss, the max drawdown measured exactly as your firm measures it, the profit target in the Eval phase, and a minimum-trading-days counter. Green while there is room, amber to warn, red at the limit. When a hard limit is reached, the EXECUTE button turns to BLOCKED and the order that would breach it is stopped before it reaches the broker. Prop firms change their rules, so the values refresh over a secured channel without an EA update. A standalone daily-loss limit is there for any account: hit it and the panel closes its own positions and locks trading until the next session.


NEWS INTELLIGENCE · EVENTS SCORED BY REAL IMPACT

Premium Trade Manager carries a live economic calendar and blocks new entries inside a window you set around high-impact events. Instead of trusting a fixed label, it re-measures each event against how the market actually reacted to it, and keeps a separate impact scale for gold. An event the calendar calls high impact that the market routinely shrugs off stops costing you setups; an event that punches above its label gets the caution it deserves. And because Max reads the same calendar, the release at half past the hour shows up in your pre-trade check, not in your stop-out.


MULTI-SYMBOL MODE · ONE INSTANCE, EVERY CHART

In All-Symbols mode a single panel manages every position that carries its magic number, across every symbol you trade: trailing, partials and bulk actions all reach the whole portfolio from one chart. Prefer an instance to stay on its own symbol? Switch it to Chart Only. Run two instances on the same magic number and the tool warns you on start, so two panels never fight over the same trade. When several positions are open, the bulk actions manage them in one move: break-even all, set the stop or the target on all, close every winner, close every loser, or close all.


THE PANEL · EVERYTHING ON ONE SURFACE

Every control lives in the on-chart panel: order entry, the settings tabs, the bulk actions, the Max drawer, and a live read of the day's profit, loss and drawdown for the trades the tool manages. Settings are edited in the panel and saved per chart. A glass design, light and dark themes and a panel zoom round it off.


SUGGESTED WORKFLOW

  1. Attach Premium Trade Manager to a chart: one instance in All-Symbols mode manages everything you trade.
  2. Set your risk: a percent of the account, or a fixed lot. The panel sizes every order from there.
  3. Pick your prop preset: if you trade a funded account, set firm, program and account size once.
  4. Plan the trade: drag entry, stop and target on the chart and read the live risk figure and the spread cost.
  5. Ask Max: one click gives you a second read before you commit.
  6. Execute and let the panel manage it: partials scale out, the stop trails, the news guard holds new entries, and the PROP tab keeps every limit in view.

KEY FEATURES

  • Max, your AI trading coach, built into the panel: a pre-trade check on the exact trade on your chart, in your own language, grounded in your live account
  • Spread Intelligence: the spread graded per instrument, from cheap to too costly, plus its cost as a share of your stop on the live trade
  • One-click BUY and SELL with automatic risk-based lot sizing, in percent or fixed lot, with a margin cap per trade
  • Draggable entry, stop and target lines with a live risk readout
  • Stop from Smart Stop pivots, FX Trend, ATR, dragged or fixed in points, with a fallback chain and a source label
  • Up to four partial take-profit levels with automatic scale-out, each drawn on the chart with its share, reward multiple, distance and money
  • Every level draggable while the trade runs, with the numbers following as you move it
  • Targets measured against your entry risk, so trailing your stop never fires a partial early
  • Pre-trade findings as a card under the Execute button, one per line, ranked by severity
  • Risk per open trade in your account currency, and a stop that shows what it secures once it is past your entry
  • Seven trailing methods: Break-Even, Classic, Step, ATR, PSAR, FX Trend and Smart Stop
  • Prop-firm compliance: nine forex firms, Eval and Funded modes, live bars for daily loss, max drawdown, profit target and trading days, with a hard block on the order that would breach a limit
  • Prop rules refresh over a secured channel, no EA update when a firm changes a limit
  • News intelligence: a live economic calendar with impact-scored blackout windows
  • Multi-Symbol mode: one instance manages every chart, or restrict it to one
  • Live order visibility, bulk actions across the book, and a standalone daily-loss auto-close
  • Glass design with light and dark themes, works on any broker symbol and any MetaTrader 5 build

SUPPORTED MARKETS

Premium Trade Manager works on every symbol your broker offers, and the spread grading and the ATR-based stop adapt to whatever you trade:

  • Forex · all majors, minors and crosses
  • Indices · US30, US500, NAS100, DE40, UK100, JP225 and more
  • Metals · Gold and the other metals your broker lists
  • Crypto and CFDs · BTCUSD, ETHUSD and the instruments your broker provides

All standard timeframes are supported. Premium Trade Manager runs on live charts for real-time trading.


GETTING STARTED

  1. Buy Premium Trade Manager on the MQL5 Market and MetaTrader 5 downloads it to your Experts folder automatically.
  2. Allow the addresses you will use under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors: https://revden.io for the live news calendar and the automatic prop-rule updates, and https://stein.investments for Max, the coach. The panel shows the exact address for each on first start.
  3. Drag it onto any chart and the panel loads ready to use.
  4. Set your default risk and, if you trade a funded account, your prop preset.
  5. Redeem the two months of membership that come with your purchase: your copy prints an activation code to the Experts log, and stein.investments turns it into your membership.
  6. For the coach itself, paste your Max API key from your Stein Investments profile into the panel's Max setting, then ask Max before any trade. The activation code and the API key are two different things: the code buys you the membership, the key lets the panel talk to Max.

NOTES

  • Max, the AI coach, requires an active Stein Investments membership. The trade panel and all of its execution features are yours with the one-time purchase and work on their own.
  • Premium Trade Manager is a manual trading tool for the live chart and is built for real-time trading, not for the Strategy Tester.

You make the call. Max gives it a second look. The panel runs the rest. That is Premium Trade Manager.

Reviews 4
wzrd67
119
wzrd67 2026.07.29 15:41 
 

I use many Stein Investments products and Premium Trade Manager is an excellent tool. It has really made my trade management much easier than it used to be. I've now stopped using the free trade management tool that I previously used and I only use PTM on all my charts. It's well worth the price and it will easily pay for itself just by keeping you out of one or two trades that would have been losers. The news filter, schedule settings and trend alignment filter are very helpful for discipline. I like the various take profit and trailing stop options. Risk and profit are clearly shown on the chart before (and after) entry and are easily adjustable. Once I've placed trades, I can be confident that PTM will take care of them, so I don't have to 'babysit' my trades like in the past. Customer support is excellent too, as always. I highly recommend this product.

pinewood768
248
pinewood768 2026.06.27 18:36 
 

Awesome tool, does exactly what it says it will. Also, always great support from this author if there are any questions.

Khoerul Anam
91
Khoerul Anam 2026.06.01 10:18 
 

This product has been a huge help to me in managing the risk of every trade I make. Especially when it comes to blocking trades during news events and daily drawdowns. The after-sales service has also been very supportive in terms of product development. Great work, guys—keep improving this product. Highly recommended for professional traders

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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Utilities
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Ho Tuan Thang
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Abdul Jalil
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Utilities
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Ian Nganga Comba
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Utilities
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Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
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Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
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4.17 (6)
Utilities
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Discord Signal Notifications
Liudmyla Medvedenko
Utilities
Discord Signal Notifications — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, проповодов и управляющих счетами, который автоматически отправляет все ваши торговые события в канал или чат Discord. Главное преимущество — Глобальный мониторинг. Вам не нужно устанавливать советник на каждый график. Достаточно запустить одну копию утилиты на одном любом окне, и она будет отслеживать действия по всем инструментам и всем счетам в вашем терминале одновременно. Основные возможности Глобальный мониторинг счёта Ути
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Crosshair is a fantastic tool that simplifies our chart analysis by bringing the price candles perfectly in line with the indicator values in the subwindows. You can enable and disable it via a single press on the "C" of your keyboard, and it provide
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SI Connect is a utility that establishes the connection to our servers to use FX Volume. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.  Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through.  Meet him at https://stein.investments Technical instructions to prepare your terminal for the usage of SI Connect Allow web requests and insert https://stein.investments to the list of allowed URLs in
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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
FX Dynamic MT4
Daniel Stein
Indicators
FX Dynamic: Track Volatility and Trends with Customized ATR Analysis Overview FX Dynamic is a powerful tool that leverages Average True Range (ATR) calculations to give traders unparalleled insights into daily and intraday volatility. By setting up clear volatility thresholds—such as 80%, 100%, and 130%—you can quickly identify potential profit opportunities or warnings when markets exceed typical ranges. FX Dynamic adapts to your broker’s time zone, helps you maintain a consistent measure of
Filter:
wzrd67
119
wzrd67 2026.07.29 15:41 
 

I use many Stein Investments products and Premium Trade Manager is an excellent tool. It has really made my trade management much easier than it used to be. I've now stopped using the free trade management tool that I previously used and I only use PTM on all my charts. It's well worth the price and it will easily pay for itself just by keeping you out of one or two trades that would have been losers. The news filter, schedule settings and trend alignment filter are very helpful for discipline. I like the various take profit and trailing stop options. Risk and profit are clearly shown on the chart before (and after) entry and are easily adjustable. Once I've placed trades, I can be confident that PTM will take care of them, so I don't have to 'babysit' my trades like in the past. Customer support is excellent too, as always. I highly recommend this product.

pinewood768
248
pinewood768 2026.06.27 18:36 
 

Awesome tool, does exactly what it says it will. Also, always great support from this author if there are any questions.

Khoerul Anam
91
Khoerul Anam 2026.06.01 10:18 
 

This product has been a huge help to me in managing the risk of every trade I make. Especially when it comes to blocking trades during news events and daily drawdowns. The after-sales service has also been very supportive in terms of product development. Great work, guys—keep improving this product. Highly recommended for professional traders

dmb09forex
140
dmb09forex 2026.05.22 01:43 
 

I’ve been using Stein Investments products for a while now, including FX Trend, FX Power, FX Levels, and PTM. Their tools have become an essential part of my trading strategy, built around their ecosystem and methodologies. Product quality is excellent, and their customer support is outstanding—truly top-tier. Overall, one of the best trading systems I’ve used. Highly recommended for serious traders.

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