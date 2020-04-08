RSI Dashboard Pro
- Indicators
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance
RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel.
With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual.
Key Advantages
Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes
Automatic color-coding:
Oversold → Green
Overbought → Red
Neutral → White/Gray
One-click symbol and timeframe switching
Fully customizable RSI settings, thresholds, and colors
Clean, fast, professional interface
Compatible with Forex, indices, metals, crypto, and more
RSI Dashboard PRO is crafted for traders who want clear multi-timeframe signals at a glance — spot overbought and oversold conditions instantly and trade with confidence.