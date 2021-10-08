Stop Out Line MT5

4

Work logic


Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level /

Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions.

Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border mark of the price for this transaction right on the chart.

Until you open positions, the line will not be visible on the chart.

Recommended Robot Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108



Variables


Font size - font size in the label

Edge Indent - indent from the edge

Line Color - line color

Text Color - text color
Reviews 4
CodeFaceCrunch
361
CodeFaceCrunch 2022.10.07 10:30 
 

Good. Useful.

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Prime Horizon
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Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
EA Long Term
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Trading Advisor       Long Term is a Forex Expert Advisor that trades using a fixed stop loss and does not use grids/averaging. The adviser's strategy is based on identifying overbought and oversold areas of an asset using several technical indicators. The Expert Advisor determines the exact zones for entering the market and controls transactions taking into account the current trend and market conditions. The EA has carry-over to no-loss functions, so if the signal changes, some trades may be c
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CodeFaceCrunch
361
CodeFaceCrunch 2022.10.07 10:30 
 

Good. Useful.

marcoleporebari1996
20
marcoleporebari1996 2022.01.26 14:35 
 

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Oswald O
132
Oswald O 2021.10.28 15:27 
 

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