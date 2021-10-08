Stop Out Line MT5

Work logic





Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level /





Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions.





Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border mark of the price for this transaction right on the chart.





Until you open positions, the line will not be visible on the chart. Recommended Robot Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108









Variables





Font size - font size in the label





Edge Indent - indent from the edge





Line Color - line color





Text Color - text color