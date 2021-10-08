Stop Out Line MT5
- Utilities
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 25 July 2026
Work logic
Stop Out utility is a simple but very convenient indicator showing how many points are left to the Stop Out level /
Its benefit lies in the fact that many traders deliberately overestimate the risk in trading in pursuit of profit, use the available margin at the maximum, and for this case it is very important to know where the broker can forcibly close your positions.
Just place the indicator on the chart and depending on the open position in Buy or Sell, you will see the border mark of the price for this transaction right on the chart.
Until you open positions, the line will not be visible on the chart.
Recommended Robot Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108
Variables
Font size - font size in the label
Edge Indent - indent from the edge
Line Color - line color
Text Color - text color
Good. Useful.