BMAE (Best Market Analyser Edge) is a semi-automated trading assistant designed to help beginner, intermediate, and experienced traders analyze the markets more efficiently, identify high-probability trading opportunities, and gradually build their trading independence.

Less hesitation. More structure. More confidence in every trading decision.

At first, everything seems simple.

You open a chart.

Then the questions begin.

Which trend should I follow?

Is this the right time to enter?

Is my risk properly managed?

Should I wait?

What if I'm wrong?

Beginners often feel overwhelmed.

Intermediate traders still question their analysis.

Even experienced traders spend hours monitoring the markets or miss great opportunities simply because they don't have enough time.

The challenge isn't just finding a strategy.

The real challenge is making consistent decisions with structure, discipline, and confidence.

After 6 years of experience in the financial markets, I developed Best Market Analyser Edge to answer one simple question:

How can we help traders analyze the market more effectively without making them dependent on signal providers?

BMAE doesn't place trades for you.

It works alongside you.

It highlights market setups based on its analytical logic.

It notifies you whenever a potential trading opportunity is detected.

And most importantly, it helps you gradually improve your understanding of the markets.

👤 Are You a Beginner?

BMAE helps you understand the fundamentals of market analysis, recognize quality trading setups, and practice in a realistic trading environment using its built-in simulator.

📈 Already Have Some Trading Experience?

BMAE helps you structure your analysis, receive alerts for potential opportunities, and save valuable time during your market preparation.

🚀 Already a Profitable Trader?

BMAE becomes your trading assistant, helping you filter high-quality setups, stay disciplined, and optimize your market analysis workflow.

✅ Analyze the markets faster.

✅ Identify high-probability trading opportunities using BMAE's analytical framework.

✅ Receive real-time alerts so you never miss important market setups.

✅ Spend less time staring at charts.

✅ Improve your discipline through a more structured trading approach.

✅ Practice in real-time using the integrated trading simulator—without risking your capital.

✅ Gain a deeper understanding of leverage and risk management.

✅ Gradually become more independent in your market analysis.

Today, many trading tools simply generate trading signals.

The problem is that traders often become dependent on those signals without understanding why they were generated.

BMAE takes a different approach.

Its purpose is to help you grow as a trader by exposing you to a structured analytical methodology, allowing you to develop your own ability to read and understand the markets.

In other words, BMAE is designed to support your decision-making—not replace it.

Learning is an essential part of every trader's journey.

That's why BMAE includes a real-time trading simulator, allowing you to practice in live market conditions, test your decisions, and better understand the impact of leverage and risk management—without risking your own capital.

You can also explore the platform through the Demo Version, available in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, before upgrading to the full version.

🥉 1-Month License — $100

Perfect for discovering BMAE and exploring all of its features.

⭐ 6-Month License — $400

The best balance between investment and long-term value.

Our Most Popular Plan.

👑 Lifetime License — $700

One payment.

Lifetime access.

All future updates included.

No renewal fees.

Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an intermediate trader striving for consistency, or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, your next step isn't finding another shortcut.

It's equipping yourself with a structured methodology and a trading assistant designed to help you make better decisions, learn more effectively, and continue improving over time.

Discover BMAE today and take the first step toward a smarter, more structured approach to trading.