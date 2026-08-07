PratikAlgo Universal Signals PratikAlgo Universal Signals is an adaptive multi-timeframe technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze market conditions and identify potential directional setups after candle confirmation. The indicator can be used on different symbols and timeframes. Its analysis automatically adapts according to the selected chart timeframe. Adaptive Trading Modes On lower timeframes, the indicator focuses on shorter-term market movements suitable for scalping analysis. On medium timeframes, it adapts to intraday market conditions and searches for medium-range setups. On higher timeframes, it analyzes broader market structure and provides wider projected levels suitable for swing-style analysis. Main Features - Multi-symbol compatibility - Multi-timeframe operation - Automatic timeframe adaptation - Closed-candle signal confirmation - Buy and Sell signal arrows - Market trend detection - Trend strength analysis using ADX - Adaptive signal quality calculation - Entry level projection - Stop Loss level projection - Take Profit level projection - ATR-based dynamic level calculation - Higher-timeframe trend confirmation - Momentum and volatility analysis - Tick-volume analysis - Responsive information dashboard - Automatic chart-size adaptation Signal Analysis The indicator combines several technical conditions instead of relying on a single calculation. Its analysis includes trend direction, moving averages, momentum, ADX trend strength, volatility, candle confirmation, pullback conditions, tick volume and higher-timeframe market bias. A signal arrow is generated only after the analyzed candle has closed and the required conditions have been confirmed. Dashboard The dashboard provides a compact overview of the current market environment, including: - Symbol and timeframe - Current trading mode - Market trend - Trend strength and ADX value - Latest confirmed signal - Signal quality - Entry level - Stop Loss level - Take Profit level Chart Levels When a valid setup is detected, the indicator can display projected Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. These levels automatically adapt to current volatility and the selected timeframe. Timeframe Adaptation Lower timeframes use tighter analysis parameters for shorter market movements. Medium timeframes use intraday-oriented parameters, while higher timeframes use wider calculations for longer market movements. This allows the same indicator to be applied across different trading styles without requiring a separate version for each timeframe. Important Information PratikAlgo Universal Signals is an analytical tool. Signals, Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are technical calculations and should not be considered a guarantee of future market movement or trading results. Market conditions can change rapidly. Users should apply their own analysis and appropriate risk management before making trading decisions. Support Product questions, technical support and update-related requests can be submitted through the MQL5 Product Comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.